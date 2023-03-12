UMD scores twice in 16 seconds on its way to forcing a decisive Game 3 of its series at SCSU

ST. CLOUD — The outlook of the game turned in a span of 16 seconds.

That was the time between goals by Ben Steeves and Dominic James in the second period. That burst helped fifth-seeded Minnesota Duluth beat fourth-seeded St. Cloud State 5-1 in Game 2 of their NCHC playoff series. The deciding game of their series will be played at 6:07 p.m. Sunday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (FOX 9+).

The Bulldogs (16-19-1) had their season on the line and took control of the game in the second period.

UMD took advantage of an SCSU turnover and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser's shot from the slot gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. UMD forced another turnover and Dominic James stole a pass on the wall and found Ben Steeves in the slot by himself and Steeves scored at 6:17 to make it 3-1.

Then James scored a rebound goal at 6:33 to make it 4-1 and SCSU coach Brett Larson took his time out.

The Huskies took a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game. On a rush, Kyler Kupka found Micah Miller with a pass in the low slot that Miller deflected in for his third goal of the series at 7:08 of the first period.

But on a 2-on-1 rush, Kyle Bettens made a good cross-ice pass to Carter Loney, who buried it past goalie Dominic Basse at 12:40 of the first period to make it 1-1.

UMD junior goalie Zach Stejkstal made 34 saves to pick up the win.

St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) carries the puck past Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. COURTESY OF JASON SORIA, SCSU ATHLETICS

NCHC playoffs, NCAA outlook

UMD is looking to win its second straight quarterfinals series over the Huskies at the Brooks Center and must win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title to qualify for the NCAA Division I tournament.

The Huskies (21-12-3) are a virtual lock to make the national tournament, sitting at No. 7 in the PairWise Rankings. The PairWise try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to select the 16-team national tournament field.

In the other NCHC series, Colorado College got a goal by Matthew Gleason at 12:08 of overtime to beat Western Michigan 3-2 and the Tigers swept the series in Kalamazoo, Mich. Colorado College (12-21-3) will play in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals for the first time since 2019. Western Michigan (23-14-1) is at No. 10 in the PairWise and is also a virtual lock to make the NCAA tournament. The Tigers also need to win the Frozen Faceoff to reach the national tournament.

Top-seeded Denver is beating eighth-seeded Miami 6-1 in the second period and the Pioneers are trying to sweep that series at Magness Arena in Denver. The Pioneers (30-8) are the defending national champions and are sitting at No. 3 in the PairWise and are a virtual lock for a No. 1 seed in an NCAA regional.

In Omaha, North Dakota leads Nebraska Omaha 2-1 in the second period. The Fighting Hawks are trying to force a decisive Game 3. In that series, the team that loses will also have its season ended.

This story will be updated.

UMD 5, SCSU 1

UMD 1-3-1—5

SCSU 1-0-0—1

First period scoring — 1. SCSU, Micah Miller 5 (Kyler Kupka 14, Aidan Spellacy 7) 7:08; 2. UMD, Carter Loney 3 (Kyle Bettens 2, Quinn Olson 16) 12:409. Penalties — SCSU, Jack Peart (cross-checking) 19:42; UMD, Will Francis (cross-checking) 19:42.

Second period scoring — 3. UMD, Wyatt Kaiser 5 (Jack Smith 5) 3:00; 4. UMD, Ben Steeves 21 (Dominic James 17) 6:17; 5. UMD, James 10 (Luke Loheit 11, Kaiser 16) 6:33. Penalties — None.

Third period scoring — 6. X, (en). Penalties — UMD, Francis (roughing) 12:07.

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 4-12-18—34 (1 GA). SCSU, Dominic Basse 8-5-5—18 (4 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UMD 2-4; SCSU 1-2.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UMD 0-0 (0 shots); SCSU 0-1 (3 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 40-13.

Referees — Joe Sullivan and Timm Walsh.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz and Dana Penkivech.

Three stars of the game — 1. James (UMD), 2. Kaiser (UMD), 3. Stejkstal (UMD).