Men's College NCHC

UMD has SCSU's number again, holds on for 4-3 win

Bulldogs score twice in the third period to beat Huskies for the 5th straight time

SCSU vs UMD_0943.jpg
Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson (15) celebrates a goal against St. Cloud State late in the first period Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Olson scored twice in the first period to help the Bulldogs beat the Huskies 4-3.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 03, 2023 10:39 PM

ST. CLOUD — For the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team, maybe it just needs to face St. Cloud State more often.

The Bulldogs got two goals from Quinn Olson, goals from Carter Loney and Cole Spicer and 34 saves from Zach Stejkstal to beat No. 6 St. Cloud State 4-3 in an NCHC game on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The two teams play the last game of the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday (FOX 9+) at the Brooks Center.

It is the third win of the season for the Bulldogs (10-13 NCHC, 15-17-1 overall) over the Huskies (11-9-3, 19-11-3). UMD has defeated SCSU five straight times and in six of the teams' last seven meetings.

With the loss, SCSU is in fourth place in the conference standings, three points behind both Western Michigan (14-8-1, 22-12-1) and Nebraska Omaha (13-8-2, 18-12-3) going into the last game of the regular season. The Mavericks took a 5-4 overtime loss on Friday at North Dakota, while Western Michigan pounded Miami 5-0.

Minnesota Duluth has a two-point lead over North Dakota for fifth place in the standings.

Olson, a senior wing from Calgary, Alberta, scored the ifrst two goals of the game and the Bulldogs led 2-0 after the first period.

It was 2-2 going into the third after the Huskies got two goals from senior Kyler Kupka in the second period.

The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead at 3:32 of the third period when Loney stole the puck from Cooper Wylie in the neutral zone, went in and scored on a breakaway.

On a rush, UMD got a goal from Spicer on a nice passing play from Isaac Howard and Jack Smith at 9:27 to take a 4-2 lead.

The Huskies got an extra attacker goal by Mason Salquist at 19:35 of the third period to cut the deficit to 4-3. SCSU had one last gasp when it had an offensive zone faceoff with 2 seconds left. The puck went back to Jami Krannila, but his slap shot went off the heal of his stick and into the corner to end the game.

UMD 4, No. 6 SCSU 3

UMD 2-0-2—4
SCSU 0-2-1—3

First period scoring — 1. UMD, Quinn Olson 6 (Dominic James 14, Wyatt Kaiser 13) 10:10 (pp); 2. UMD, Olson 7S (Kaiser 14, Darian Gotz 3) 19:37. Penalties — UMD, Owen Gallatin (holding) 6:34; SCSU, Grant Ahcan (interference) 9:00; UMD, Will Francis (slashing) 15:42.

Second period scoring — 3. SCSU, Kyler Kupka 8 (Aidan Spellacy 4) 8:38; 4. SCSU, Kupka 9 (Adam Ingram 14, Cooper Wylie 2) 10:52 (pp). Penalties — UMD, James (tripping) 9:26; SCSU, Spellacy (contact to the head, major) 10:58; UMD, Isaac howard (holding) 13:22.

Third period scoring — 5. UMD, Carter Loney 2 (unassisted) 3:32; 6. UMD, Cole Spicer 3 (Isaac Howard 10, Jack Smith 3) 9:27; 7. SCSU, Mason Salquist 3 (Micah Miller 10, Jami Krannila 18) 19:35 (ea). Penalties — UMD, Kaiser (tripping) :37; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (tripping) 2:14; UMD, Luke Loheit (holding) 6:57.

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 9-9-16—34 (3 GA). SCSU, Jaxon Castor 7-10-4—21 (4 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UMD 6-12; SCSU 3-9.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UMD 1-2 (3 shots); SCSU 1-5 (11 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 44-26.

Referees — Nick Krebsbach and Nathan Wieler.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz and Dana Penkivech.

Three stars of the game — 1. Olson (UMD), 2. Kupka (SCSU), 3. Loney (UMD).

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
