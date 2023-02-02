Travis Dunn, UND national champion and broadcaster, dies at age 65

GRAND FORKS — Travis Dunn, who won an NCAA national championship with UND in 1980 and currently served as the team's radio analyst for home broadcasts, died at age 65 on Wednesday.

KFGO, which carried his weekly hockey radio show 'Game On Hockey,' reported he was in Des Moines, Iowa, when he died.

Dunn, a defenseman, arrived at UND in the late 1970s and spent two years on the junior varsity hockey team before making the varsity squad.

He played on the 1978-79 and 1979-80 teams, which both played in NCAA national championship games. UND won it in 1980.

Dunn, who lived in Fargo, frequented Ralph Engelstad Arena in recent years.

In 2020, UND asked him to present the Penrose Cup to the team on the ice after the Fighting Hawks won it as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's regular season champions.

Dunn hosted multiple radio shows, including 'Game On Hockey' with Scott Taylor on Thursday evenings. He also joined play-by-play announcer Tim Hennessy in the press box for UND's home games to serve as the color analyst. This was Dunn's first season in the booth with Hennessy.

Dunn is survived by his wife, Rose, and his children, Serena and Gary.