ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Travis Dunn, UND national champion and broadcaster, dies at age 65

Dunn played on the 1980 NCAA national championship team and currently served as the analyst for home radio broadcasts.

030120 S GFH UNDHOCKEY TravisDunn MikeNeitzke01.jpg
Travis Dunn (left) and Mike Neitzke (right), members of the 1980 UND Fighting Sioux NCAA championship men's hockey team, carry the NCHC Penrose Cup to be presented to the UND Fighting Hawks men's hockey team following their 2-1 overtime win against Western Michigan on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 01, 2023 11:10 PM
Share

GRAND FORKS — Travis Dunn, who won an NCAA national championship with UND in 1980 and currently served as the team's radio analyst for home broadcasts, died at age 65 on Wednesday.

KFGO, which carried his weekly hockey radio show 'Game On Hockey,' reported he was in Des Moines, Iowa, when he died.

Dunn, a defenseman, arrived at UND in the late 1970s and spent two years on the junior varsity hockey team before making the varsity squad.

He played on the 1978-79 and 1979-80 teams, which both played in NCAA national championship games. UND won it in 1980.

Dunn, who lived in Fargo, frequented Ralph Engelstad Arena in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, UND asked him to present the Penrose Cup to the team on the ice after the Fighting Hawks won it as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's regular season champions.

Dunn hosted multiple radio shows, including 'Game On Hockey' with Scott Taylor on Thursday evenings. He also joined play-by-play announcer Tim Hennessy in the press box for UND's home games to serve as the color analyst. This was Dunn's first season in the booth with Hennessy.

Dunn is survived by his wife, Rose, and his children, Serena and Gary.

Related Topics: NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKSUND SPORTSUND FIGHTING HAWKS HOCKEY
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What to read next
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0131.jpg
NCHC
Ethan AuCoin's adjusting to college hockey with SCSU after successful season with Lloydminster in the AJHL
Freshman forward from Calgary picked up his first college goal last weekend against Minnesota Duluth.
February 01, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Huskies have first 'sour taste' Monday of the season
Huskies will be looking to rebound this weekend with a home NCHC series against Miami
January 31, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Early power play goals, timely penalty kills late lead UMD to sweep of top-ranked St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead via special teams goals to win their third-straight game and sweep their first NCHC series of the season.
January 28, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Snapseed(1).jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber's hat trick propels UND to rout of Miami
Gaber became the first Fighting Hawk to score three goals in a game since Rhett Gardner on Nov. 2, 2018.
January 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman