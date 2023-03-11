Trailing in third period – Colorado College wins nevertheless

The home team Western Michigan held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. Colorado College, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-1.

The Broncos took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ryan McAllister . Jason Polin and Max Sasson assisted.

Logan Will tied the game 1-1 late into the third period, assisted by Ethan Straky and Ray Christy .

Tyler Coffey took the lead one minute later, assisted by Noah Laba and Nicklas Andrews .

Hunter McKown increased the lead to 3-1 only seconds later, assisted by Bryan Yoon and Stanley Cooley .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.