Three SCSU recruits named to NHL Central Scouting final rankings for 2023 NHL Draft

Three St. Cloud State men's hockey recruits have been named to NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 in Nashville. The final rankings were released on Tuesday, April 18.

Austin Burnevik

Austin Burnevik, an 18-year-old forward from Ham Lake, Minn., is listed at No. 92 among North American skaters eligible. Burnevik has spent the last two seasons playing for the United States National Team Development Program based in Plymouth, Mich.

The USNTDP plays a combination of international competition, exhibition games against college teams and also plays in the United States Hockey League. In 27 USHL games, Burnevik has seven goals, 12 points, six penalty minutes and is a minus-2. In 43 other games, he has six goals, 19 points, 10 penalty minutes and is a plus-2.

Before joining the USNTDP, Burnevik played two seasons for Totino-Grace High School and had 34 goals and 69 points in 46 games. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds and committed to SCSU in August 2021.

Gavyn Thoreson

Thoreson, an 18-year-old forward from Andover, Minn., is listed at No. 150. Thoreson has spent time with both the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL and with Andover High School.

He began the season with Waterloo and has returned to the team since the high school season ended. With the Black Hawks, Thoreson has eight goals, 21 points, two power-play goals, two game-winning goals, 12 penalty minutes and is a plus-10 in 21 games.

Gavyn Thoreseon (82) carries the puck in a USHL game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Courtesy of Stephanie Lyn Photography

At Andover, he led all Class AA players in the state in points (97 in 31 games), helped lead the Huskies to a third-place finish at the state tournament and was a top 10 finalist for Mr. Hockey Minnesota. In his high school career, Thoreson had 85 goals and 226 points in 84 career games.

Thoreson, who committed to the Huskies in March 2022, is listed at 5-8 and 183 pounds.

Warren Clark

Clark, an 18-year-old defenseman from Riverside, Ontario, is listed at No. 169. As a rookie in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, Clark had six goals, 38 points and 14 penalty minutes in 55 regular season games playing for the Steinbach Pistons. In 13 playoff games, Clark has one goal, five points and four penalty minutes and has helped the Pistons reach the Turnbull Cup championship series.

Clark, who committed to the Huskies in November, is listed at 6-3 and 195 pounds.

On the 2022-23 SCSU roster, the Huskies had four NHL draft picks: defenseman Jack Peart (Minnesota Wild, second round, 2021), forward Adam Ingram (Nashville Predators, third round, 2022), forward Veeti Miettinen (Toronto Maple Leafs, sixth round, 2020) and goalie Dominic Basse (Chicago Blackhawks, sixth round, 2019).