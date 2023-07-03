Three former SCSU stars have signed free agent contracts

The NHL free agent signing period began on Saturday, July 1, and three former St. Cloud State stars have signed contracts for next season.

Jack Ahcan, a 26-year-old defenseman from Savage, Minn., signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Ahcan has spent the last three seasons in the Boston Bruins organization.

Last season, Ahcan had the best statistical of his pro career. He had five goals, 36 points, 24 penalty minutes and was a plus-5 in 68 regular season games with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League. Ahcan also played in the AHL All-Star Game and had two points in four playoff games with Providence.

Ahcan played for the Huskies from 2016-20, served as team captain as a senior and is the program's career assists leader for a defenseman (82) and is one of three defensemen at SCSU to have 100 or more points in their career.

Ryan Poehling, a 24-year-old forward from Lakeville, Minn., signed a one-year $1.4 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Poehling had seven goals, 14 points, eight penalty minutes and was a minus-2 in 55 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Poehling played in the Montreal Canadiens organization from 2019-22 after being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the organization. In 138 career NHL games, Poehling has 20 goals, 36 points, 18 penalty minutes and is a minus-26.

Poehling played for the Huskies from 2016-19, was an All-NCHC First Team pick as a junior and played for Team USA in both the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships tournaments. He had 29 goals, 75 points, 76 penalty minutes and was a plus-8 in 107 career games with the Huskies.

Nominees Jimmy Schuldt (from left) Cale Makar, and Adam Fox sit on stage at the Hobey Baker Award ceremony on April 12, 2019, at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Schuldt, a 28-year-old defenseman from Minnetonka, Minn., signed a one-year two-way contract for $775,000 with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Schuldt spent all of last season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken's AHL affiliate. Schuldt was recently named one of the two best defensive defensemen in the AHL West by the Professional Hockey Players Association.

Schuldt is also coming off his best pro career season. He had eight goals, 32 points, 31 penalty minutes and was a plus-22 in 71 regular season games. His plus/minus was tied for 13th in the AHL.

Schuldt also helped the Firebirds reach the AHL's Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season. Schuldt had five goals, nine points, 10 penalty minutes and was a plus-10 in 26 playoff games.

In 228 regular season AHL games, Schuldt has 25 goals, 84 points, 146 penalty minutes and is a plus-26.

He is one of the most decorated players at SCSU. Schuldt was a two-time All-NCHC First Team and two-time All-America West First Team pick for the Huskies, a three-time captain, a two-time top 10 candidate for the Hobey Baker Award and is the program's all-time leader in goals (38) and points (118) by a defenseman. Schuldt played for the Huskies from 2015-19.