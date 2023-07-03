Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College NCHC

Three former SCSU stars have signed free agent contracts

Jack Ahcan (Colorado), Ryan Poehling (Philadelphia) and Jimmy Schuldt (Seattle) each signed deals over the weekend

NHL: Preseason-Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut (20) chase the puck during the third period on Oct. 7, 2022, at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-1.
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Mick Hatten
Today at 3:53 PM

The NHL free agent signing period began on Saturday, July 1, and three former St. Cloud State stars have signed contracts for next season.

Jack Ahcan, a 26-year-old defenseman from Savage, Minn., signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Ahcan has spent the last three seasons in the Boston Bruins organization.

Last season, Ahcan had the best statistical of his pro career. He had five goals, 36 points, 24 penalty minutes and was a plus-5 in 68 regular season games with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League. Ahcan also played in the AHL All-Star Game and had two points in four playoff games with Providence.

Ahcan played for the Huskies from 2016-20, served as team captain as a senior and is the program's career assists leader for a defenseman (82) and is one of three defensemen at SCSU to have 100 or more points in their career.

Ryan Poehling, a 24-year-old forward from Lakeville, Minn., signed a one-year $1.4 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Poehling had seven goals, 14 points, eight penalty minutes and was a minus-2 in 55 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Poehling played in the Montreal Canadiens organization from 2019-22 after being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the organization. In 138 career NHL games, Poehling has 20 goals, 36 points, 18 penalty minutes and is a minus-26.

Poehling played for the Huskies from 2016-19, was an All-NCHC First Team pick as a junior and played for Team USA in both the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships tournaments. He had 29 goals, 75 points, 76 penalty minutes and was a plus-8 in 107 career games with the Huskies.

NCAA FROZEN FOUR FRIDAY
Nominees Jimmy Schuldt (from left) Cale Makar, and Adam Fox sit on stage at the Hobey Baker Award ceremony on April 12, 2019, at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y.
Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Schuldt, a 28-year-old defenseman from Minnetonka, Minn., signed a one-year two-way contract for $775,000 with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Schuldt spent all of last season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken's AHL affiliate. Schuldt was recently named one of the two best defensive defensemen in the AHL West by the Professional Hockey Players Association.

Schuldt is also coming off his best pro career season. He had eight goals, 32 points, 31 penalty minutes and was a plus-22 in 71 regular season games. His plus/minus was tied for 13th in the AHL.

Schuldt also helped the Firebirds reach the AHL's Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season. Schuldt had five goals, nine points, 10 penalty minutes and was a plus-10 in 26 playoff games.

In 228 regular season AHL games, Schuldt has 25 goals, 84 points, 146 penalty minutes and is a plus-26.

He is one of the most decorated players at SCSU. Schuldt was a two-time All-NCHC First Team and two-time All-America West First Team pick for the Huskies, a three-time captain, a two-time top 10 candidate for the Hobey Baker Award and is the program's all-time leader in goals (38) and points (118) by a defenseman. Schuldt played for the Huskies from 2015-19.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Warren Clark.jpg
NCHC
Incoming SCSU freshman defenseman Warren Clark drafted by Tampa Bay
Clark, an 18-year-old from Riverside, Ontario, was selected in the sixth round by the Lightning
June 29, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
NCHC
Jaxon Castor's wild year, from battling for playing time to playoff title
Former St. Cloud State goalie talks about his senior season with the Huskies, getting a chance to be on AHL, ECHL rosters and the feelings of vindication after a great college postseason
June 28, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC FROZEN FACEOFF
NCHC
7 players from NCHC schools on 3ICE rosters as Season 2 begins
The pro 3-on-3 league has eight teams of seven players each. Of the 56 players in the league, 42 played college hockey in the U.S.
June 28, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Blake Winiecki 2023.jpg
NCHC
Blake Winiecki on why the ECHL's Kelly Cup may need some repairs
The former SCSU forward helped Florida win back-to-back championships. Winiecki also talks about his close relationships with former Huskies Charlie Lindgren, Judd Peterson and the season grind.
June 21, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Matt Cullen_01 (1).jpg
NCHC
Matt Cullen among the 2023 SCSU Hall of Fame class
21-year NHL veteran leads a class that also includes eight other athletes and the 1986-87 men's basketball team. The induction will take place during this fall's homecoming celebration.
June 17, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Dec 10, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) passes the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Nick Perbix discusses his first NHL season with Lightning, similarities between Brett Larson and Jon Cooper
Former SCSU star defenseman also talks about playing for Team USA at the World Championships, all the firsts associated with the past season, how his fourth season of college hockey helped him
June 15, 2023 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Brian Idalski.jpg
WCHA
Hatten: SCSU women's coach is happy with his haul in the transfer portal as team looks to step up
The Huskies picked up five players from the state of Minnesota and they will be joining the Huskies in the fall and looking to help move the program forward.
June 12, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

