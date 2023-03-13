The NCHC Frozen Faceoff is set, here's when the teams will play

ST. PAUL — Times have been set for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals, which will be played Friday at Xcel Energery Center in St. Paul.

At 4 p.m., top-seeded Denver (30-8) will play seventh-seeded Colorado College (12-21-3). At 7:30 p.m., fourth-seeded St. Cloud State (22-12-3) will play sixth-seeded North Dakota (18-14-6). The winners of those two games will play for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament. All games will be on CBS Sports Network.

In both semifinals, teams will be meeting for the fifth time this season.

The Pioneers, the defending national champions, defeated the Tigers four times during the regular season. Denver has defeated Colorado College 11 straight games in the all-time series. The Tigers' last win against the Pioneers was 4-3 on Dec. 1, 2021, in Colorado Springs. Denver will be looking to reach its first championship game since 2018 when the Pioneers went on to beat SCSU, 4-1, for the title. Colorado College is making its second Frozen Faceoff appearance (2019) and is looking to reach its first championship game.

The Huskies were 2-1-1 against the Fighting Hawks during the regular season, which included a series sweep in St. Cloud and North Dakota picking up an overtime win and a shootout loss in Grand Forks. SCSU is looking to reach its first championship game since 2019. UND won its lone Frozen Faceoff title in 2021 when it beat SCSU 5-3 in Grand Forks. In Frozen Faceoff semifinals, the Huskies and Fighting Hawks have met two other times and SCSU won both (3-1 in 2015, 3-2 in OT in 2018). St. Cloud State is 5-0 all-time in NCHC semifinals and has played in the the most conference championship games, winning the title in 2016).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan Fest once again returns to the Frozen Faceoff on Friday and Saturday. Featuring music, food and drink, interactive hockey games and more. Fan Fest will take place from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 3-7 p.m. Saturday outdoors at The Apostle Supper Club ( 253 Kellogg Blvd .) across West 7th Street from Xcel Energy Center. Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

All-session and single-day tickets to the 2023 Frozen Faceoff are on sale at ticketmaster.com . For ticket information, click here . Discounted student tickets to the Frozen Faceoff are available through each participating team’s athletic department ticket office.

NCHC championship games

2014 — Denver def. Miami, 4-3

2015 — Miami def. St. Cloud State, 3-2

2016 — St. Cloud State def. Minnesota Duluth, 3-1

2017 — Minnesota Duluth def. North Dakota, 4-3

2018 — Denver def. St. Cloud State, 4-1

2019 — Minnesota Duluth def. St. Cloud State, 3-2, 2 OTs

2020 — Cancelled due to pandemic

2021 — North Dakota def. St. Cloud State, 5-3 (in Grand Forks)

2022 — Minnesota Duluth def. Western Michigan, 3-0