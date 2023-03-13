Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

The NCHC Frozen Faceoff is set, here's when the teams will play

SCSU will play UND at 7:30 p.m., Denver will play Colorado College at 4 p.m. Friday in NCHC semifinals

SCSU vs UND_0168.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) and North Dakota defenseman Chris Jandric (7) collide in the first period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 13, 2023 02:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Times have been set for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals, which will be played Friday at Xcel Energery Center in St. Paul.

At 4 p.m., top-seeded Denver (30-8) will play seventh-seeded Colorado College (12-21-3). At 7:30 p.m., fourth-seeded St. Cloud State (22-12-3) will play sixth-seeded North Dakota (18-14-6). The winners of those two games will play for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament. All games will be on CBS Sports Network.

In both semifinals, teams will be meeting for the fifth time this season.

The Pioneers, the defending national champions, defeated the Tigers four times during the regular season. Denver has defeated Colorado College 11 straight games in the all-time series. The Tigers' last win against the Pioneers was 4-3 on Dec. 1, 2021, in Colorado Springs. Denver will be looking to reach its first championship game since 2018 when the Pioneers went on to beat SCSU, 4-1, for the title. Colorado College is making its second Frozen Faceoff appearance (2019) and is looking to reach its first championship game.

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
031222.HKY.8958.jpg
NCHC
UND headed to Frozen Faceoff after furious finish in Omaha
The Fighting Hawks scored three times in the span of 1:42 late in the third period to beat the Mavericks in a decisive Game 3 of their NCHC quarterfinal series.
March 12, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Brock Bremer.jpg
NCHC
Mavericks suffer 'disappointing' season-ending loss to UND
Fighting Hawks score trio of third-period goals and leave Mavericks searching for elusive first trip to St. Paul
March 12, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
hockey players react to losing the game
NCHC
Bulldogs' season comes to an 'unacceptable' early end via NCHC quarterfinal loss at St. Cloud State
UMD will miss the NCHC semifinals for the first time since 2014-15 and the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013-14 following a loss to the Huskies in Game 3 of an NCHC quarterfinal series.
March 12, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Body blows: Goals by two freshmen 14 seconds apart help SCSU eliminate UMD, advance to NCHC Frozen Faceoff
Defenseman Cooper Wylie and wing Adam Ingram scored goals to turn a deficit into a lead. Jaxon Castor made 26 saves for SCSU, which plays North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals Friday.
March 12, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
031122.HKY.8228.jpg
NCHC
Drew DeRidder stands tall as Fighting Hawks force decisive Game 3
UND used goals from Jackson Blake, Tyler Kleven and Dylan James to beat Omaha 3-1 in Baxter Arena.
March 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
With three in 3:33, UMD forces a decisive Game 3 of its series at SCSU
Bulldogs beat the Huskies 5-1 to keep Minnesota Duluth's season alive
March 11, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Micah Miller's first multi-goal game of his career helps lead SCSU to a win over UMD
Dominic Basse had 24 saves to help the Huskies to a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their NCHC series.
March 10, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs down to their last life after dropping NCHC quarterfinal opener 3-1 at St. Cloud State
The Huskies used a 4-on-4 goal following a UMD major penalty to take Game 1 on Friday. UMD needs a win Saturday in Game 2 to keep its season alive.
March 10, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
031022.HKY.6021.jpg
NCHC
UND's hockey season on the brink after Game 1 loss at Omaha
Goalie Simon Latkoczy stopped 40 of 41 shots to give the Mavericks their first playoff win under sixth-year coach Mike Gabinet.
March 10, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0756.jpg
NCHC
Several NCHC player awards are coming and here's who could win them
WMU's Jason Polin up for 4 NCHC individual awards; SCSU's Jami Krannila, Denver's Magnus Chrona up for 2 each. The winners of the awards will be named on March 16 in St. Paul
March 09, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

The Huskies were 2-1-1 against the Fighting Hawks during the regular season, which included a series sweep in St. Cloud and North Dakota picking up an overtime win and a shootout loss in Grand Forks. SCSU is looking to reach its first championship game since 2019. UND won its lone Frozen Faceoff title in 2021 when it beat SCSU 5-3 in Grand Forks. In Frozen Faceoff semifinals, the Huskies and Fighting Hawks have met two other times and SCSU won both (3-1 in 2015, 3-2 in OT in 2018). St. Cloud State is 5-0 all-time in NCHC semifinals and has played in the the most conference championship games, winning the title in 2016).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan Fest once again returns to the Frozen Faceoff on Friday and Saturday. Featuring music, food and drink, interactive hockey games and more. Fan Fest will take place from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 3-7 p.m. Saturday outdoors at The Apostle Supper Club ( 253 Kellogg Blvd .) across West 7th Street from Xcel Energy Center. Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

All-session and single-day tickets to the 2023 Frozen Faceoff are on sale at ticketmaster.com . For ticket information, click here . Discounted student tickets to the Frozen Faceoff are available through each participating team’s athletic department ticket office.

NCHC championship games

2014 — Denver def. Miami, 4-3
2015 — Miami def. St. Cloud State, 3-2
2016 — St. Cloud State def. Minnesota Duluth, 3-1
2017 — Minnesota Duluth def. North Dakota, 4-3
2018 — Denver def. St. Cloud State, 4-1
2019 — Minnesota Duluth def. St. Cloud State, 3-2, 2 OTs
2020 — Cancelled due to pandemic
2021 — North Dakota def. St. Cloud State, 5-3 (in Grand Forks)
2022 — Minnesota Duluth def. Western Michigan, 3-0

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka
NCHC
SCSU's Kyler Kupka discusses a cool outdoor ice setup his dad built, packing a toaster for the warming house
Senior joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to talk about his career, having an appendectomy earlier this season, assisting on the game-winning goal on senior night and more.
March 09, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men playing hockey
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Recruiting and transfer portal advice from Derek Daschke
Derek Daschke verbally committed and decommited from two different NCHC teams before landing at Miami. Then he transferred to UMD after four seasons as a RedHawk. What did he learn from all of it?
March 09, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Denver_0529.jpg
NCHC
3 Denver players, 1 each from SCSU, Western Michigan and North Dakota named to All-NCHC First Team
2 Fighting Hawks, 1 each from Pioneers, Bulldogs, Huskies, Tigers named to All-NCHC Second Team
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-37-530386.jpg
NCHC
SCSU forward Zach Okabe's rugby background has helped him succeed in hockey
Senior says that the footwork he used playing rugby growing up has helped him on the ice. Former Grande Prairie Storm standout is having the best season of his college career.
March 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT