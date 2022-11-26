Strong third period wins it for Western Michigan against Northeastern Huskies

A tight game between home-team Western Michigan and the visiting Northeastern Huskies wasn't settled until the third period, when WMU scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-4.

The Broncos took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jason Polin. Carter Berger and Ryan McAllister assisted.

The Huskies tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Aidan McDonough halfway through the first, assisted by Justin Hryckowian.

The Broncos took the lead late in the first when Jason Polin scored again, assisted by Zak Galambos and Max Sasson.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Huskies took the lead early into the third period when Aidan McDonough found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Jackson Dorrington and Justin Hryckowian.

Jacob Bauer tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Hugh Larkin and Dylan Wendt.

Max Sasson took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Zak Galambos and Ryan McAllister.

The Broncos increased the lead to 6-4 with 22 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jason Polin, assisted by Max Sasson.

Next up:

The Huskies play against Union on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. CST. The Broncos will face UNO on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.