Strong third period wins it for Nebraska Omaha against Miami

A tight game between home-team Nebraska Omaha and visiting Miami wasn't settled until the third period, when UNO scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Mavericks first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Jimmy Glynn, assisted by Nolan Sullivan and Kirby Proctor.

The Mavericks increased the lead to 2-0 with 24 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cameron Berg, assisted by Joaquim Lemay.

With this win the Mavericks has five straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Mavericks will host the Broncos at 6 p.m. CST, and the Redhawks will visit the Fighting Hawks at 6:30 p.m. CST.