Strong third period wins it for Denver Pioneers against Arizona State

A tight game between the home-team Denver Pioneers and visiting Arizona State wasn't settled until the third period, when Denver scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 54 seconds into the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Mike Benning netted one assisted by Aidan Thompson and Tristan Broz .

Early, the Sun Devils made it 1-1 with a goal from Tim Lovell .

The Sun Devils took the lead early in the third period when Ryan Alexander found the back of the net, assisted by Matthew Kopperud and Robert Mastrosimone .

Massimo Rizzo tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Sean Behrens and Mike Benning.

The Pioneers took the lead with 01.58 remaining of the third after a goal from Carter King.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.