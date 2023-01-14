Strong defense as Denver Pioneers beat Miami

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Denver Pioneers secured the home victory against Miami. The game ended 7-0.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Pioneers made it 7-0 when Carter King beat the goalie, assisted by Casey Dornbach and Kyle Mayhew early in the third period. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.