Star-studded Western Michigan has claimed another win

Western Michigan continues to stay strong. When the team played Colorado College on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. WMU won the game 4-1 and now has five successive wins.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Broncos took the lead when Ryan McAllister netted one assisted by Carter Berger and Jason Polin .

In the second period, Zak Galambos scored a goal, assisted by Chad Hillebrand and Cedric Fiedler , making the score 2-0.

Hugh Larkin then tallied a goal in the second, making the score 3-0. Jack Perbix assisted.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Noah Laba scored.

Jason Polin increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third, assisted by Aidan Fulp .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.