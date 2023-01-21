Star-studded Nebraska Omaha wins again in game against Miami

Nebraska Omaha is hard to stop at the moment, and against Miami on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and UNO now has four wins in a row.

The hosting Mavericks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Matt Miller scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ty Mueller and Jack Randl.

The Redhawks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Thomas Daskas late into the first period, assisted by Max Dukovac.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Mavericks led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. CST.