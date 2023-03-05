Star-studded Denver Pioneers win again in game against Colorado College

The Denver Pioneers are hard to stop at the moment, and against Colorado College on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-2 and Denver now has four wins in a row.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Matthew Gleason . Ethan Straky and Logan Will assisted.

Shai Buium scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Casey Dornbach and Aidan Thompson .

The Tigers made it 2-1 with a goal from Hunter McKown .

Tristan Lemyre tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Carter King and Kyle Mayhew .

Aidan Thompson took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Carter Mazur .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-2 with 38 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Massimo Rizzo , assisted by Shai Buium.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Tigers hosts WMU at 6 p.m. CST and the Pioneers visit Miami at 6 p.m. CST.