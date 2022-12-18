Star-studded Denver Pioneers have claimed another win
The Denver Pioneers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Lindenwood Lions on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Denver won the game 5-0 and now has six successive wins.
The Pioneers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kyle Mayhew . Tristan Broz and Casey Dornbach assisted.
Tristan Broz scored early in the second period, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Justin Lee .
The Pioneers made it 3-0 with a goal from Carter King .
The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Carter Mazur netted one, assisted by Aidan Thompson and Mike Benning .
The Pioneers made it 5-0 when Tristan Lemyre found the back of the net, assisted by Rieger Lorenz early into the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Coming up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.