St. Cloud State men’s hockey home games return to Fox 9+

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State men’s hockey has released its game times and TV broadcast information ahead of its 2023-24 home schedule on Friday, Aug. 25. For the sixth consecutive season, Fox 9+ will be the television home of the Huskies.

All 18 men’s hockey regular season home games will be televised on Fox 9+ in the Twin Cities and Central Minnesota. Fox 9 sports director Jim Rich will provide play-by-play with former SCSU captain Geno Parrish on color commentary in his second season in the booth. In addition to home coverage on Fox 9 +, all National Collegiate Hockey Conference games, home and away, will be streamed live online at NCHC.tv .

All SCSU home games slated for Friday nights will start at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday games will begin at 6 p.m. (puck drops will occur at 7:37 and 6:07, respectively). The Huskies’ New Year’s Eve matchup against Bemidji State on Sunday, Dec. 31, will begin at 6 p.m. Three games this season — SCSU’s home series against Alaska on Oct. 20-21 and its Nov. 4 game against Miami — will be shown on a tape delay immediately following a previously committed event from the station.

For the 31st season, St. Cloud State’s student-led Husky Productions will provide all the production and television elements for the home game broadcasts. Affectionally known as “HP,” the award-winning and student-run sports production organization routinely contributes to St. Cloud State University’s top-20 ranking nationally in sports broadcasting schools by the STAA.

“It’s an honor to once again be partnering with Fox 9+ for all of our home games,” Brian Stanley, executive producer of Husky Productions, said in a news release. “With the ever-changing landscape of how people watch television, the consistency to have our student-produced games airing Fox 9+ over the years is second to none.”

Game times for road games are listed below if known and will be updated on the team’s schedule at SCSUHuskies.com when determined.

2023-24 SCSU schedule

(Time & TV listed if known, all times CT)

Oct. 7 vs. St. Thomas, 6 p.m./Fox 9+ & NCHC.tv

Oct. 8 at St. Thomas, 4 p.m./FloHockey

Oct. 13 at Minnesota State, 7 p.m./FloHockey

Oct. 14 at Minnesota State, 6 p.m./FloHockey

Oct. 20 vs. Alaska, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Oct. 21 vs. Alaska, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Nov. 3 vs. Miami*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Nov. 4 vs. Miami*, 6:00 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Nov. 10 at Western Michigan*, 6 p.m./NCHC.tv

Nov. 11 at Western Michigan*, 5 p.m./NCHC.tv

Nov. 17 vs. Minnesota Duluth*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota Duluth*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Nov. 24 vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Nov. 25 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Dec. 8 at Omaha*, 7 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Dec. 9 at Omaha*, 7 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Dec. 29 at Bemidji State, 7 p.m./FloHockey

Dec. 31 vs. Bemidji State, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Jan. 12 at Denver*, 8 p.m./NCHC.tv

Jan. 13 at Denver*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv

Jan. 19 vs. North Dakota*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Jan. 20 vs. North Dakota*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Jan. 26 vs. Omaha*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Jan. 27 vs. Omaha*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Feb. 2 at Colorado College*, 8 p.m. CT/NCHC.tv

Feb. 3 at Colorado College*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv

Feb. 9 at Miami*, TBD/NCHC.tv

Feb. 10 at Miami*, TBD/NCHC.tv

Feb. 23 vs. Western Michigan*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

Feb. 24 vs. Western Michigan*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

March 1 vs. Denver*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

March 2 vs. Denver*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv

March 8 at Minnesota Duluth*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv

March 9 at Minnesota Duluth*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv

Home games in BOLD

* – NCHC game