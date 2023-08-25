Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

St. Cloud State men’s hockey home games return to Fox 9+

Station will be the TV home of the Huskies for sixth consecutive season

SCSU vs UND_1063.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) and North Dakota defenseman Cooper Moore (4) battle for the puck behind the goal in the third period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 4:52 PM

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State men’s hockey has released its game times and TV broadcast information ahead of its 2023-24 home schedule on Friday, Aug. 25. For the sixth consecutive season, Fox 9+ will be the television home of the Huskies.

All 18 men’s hockey regular season home games will be televised on Fox 9+ in the Twin Cities and Central Minnesota. Fox 9 sports director Jim Rich will provide play-by-play with former SCSU captain Geno Parrish on color commentary in his second season in the booth. In addition to home coverage on Fox 9 +, all National Collegiate Hockey Conference games, home and away, will be streamed live online at NCHC.tv .

All SCSU home games slated for Friday nights will start at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday games will begin at 6 p.m. (puck drops will occur at 7:37 and 6:07, respectively). The Huskies’ New Year’s Eve matchup against Bemidji State on Sunday, Dec. 31, will begin at 6 p.m. Three games this season — SCSU’s home series against Alaska on Oct. 20-21 and its Nov. 4 game against Miami — will be shown on a tape delay immediately following a previously committed event from the station.

For the 31st season, St. Cloud State’s student-led Husky Productions will provide all the production and television elements for the home game broadcasts. Affectionally known as “HP,” the award-winning and student-run sports production organization routinely contributes to St. Cloud State University’s top-20 ranking nationally in sports broadcasting schools by the STAA.

“It’s an honor to once again be partnering with Fox 9+ for all of our home games,” Brian Stanley, executive producer of Husky Productions, said in a news release. “With the ever-changing landscape of how people watch television, the consistency to have our student-produced games airing Fox 9+ over the years is second to none.”

Game times for road games are listed below if known and will be updated on the team’s schedule at SCSUHuskies.com when determined.

2023-24 SCSU schedule

(Time & TV listed if known, all times CT)

Oct. 7 vs. St. Thomas, 6 p.m./Fox 9+ & NCHC.tv
Oct. 8 at St. Thomas, 4 p.m./FloHockey
Oct. 13 at Minnesota State, 7 p.m./FloHockey
Oct. 14 at Minnesota State, 6 p.m./FloHockey
Oct. 20 vs. Alaska, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Oct. 21 vs. Alaska, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Nov. 3 vs. Miami*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Nov. 4 vs. Miami*, 6:00 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Nov. 10 at Western Michigan*, 6 p.m./NCHC.tv
Nov. 11 at Western Michigan*, 5 p.m./NCHC.tv
Nov. 17 vs. Minnesota Duluth*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota Duluth*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Nov. 24 vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Nov. 25 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Dec. 8 at Omaha*, 7 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Dec. 9 at Omaha*, 7 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Dec. 29 at Bemidji State, 7 p.m./FloHockey
Dec. 31 vs. Bemidji State, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Jan. 12 at Denver*, 8 p.m./NCHC.tv
Jan. 13 at Denver*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv
Jan. 19 vs. North Dakota*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Jan. 20 vs. North Dakota*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Jan. 26 vs. Omaha*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Jan. 27 vs. Omaha*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Feb. 2 at Colorado College*, 8 p.m. CT/NCHC.tv
Feb. 3 at Colorado College*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv
Feb. 9 at Miami*, TBD/NCHC.tv
Feb. 10 at Miami*, TBD/NCHC.tv
Feb. 23 vs. Western Michigan*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
Feb. 24 vs. Western Michigan*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
March 1 vs. Denver*, 7:30 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
March 2 vs. Denver*, 6 p.m./Fox 9 + & NCHC.tv
March 8 at Minnesota Duluth*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv
March 9 at Minnesota Duluth*, 7 p.m./NCHC.tv

Home games in BOLD
* – NCHC game

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

