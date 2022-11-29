Solid victory for Nebraska Omaha – shut out Denver Pioneers

Nebraska Omaha won its road game against the Denver Pioneers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Mavericks first took the lead within the first minute of the second period, with a goal from Cameron Berg, assisted by Tyler Weiss and Jonny Tychonick.

Matt Miller then tallied a goal early, making the score 2-0. Jonny Tychonick and Jack Randl assisted.

3-0 came from Matt Miller who increased the Mavericks' lead, assisted by Cameron Berg and Jonny Tychonick, six minutes into the period.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Denver.