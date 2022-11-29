Solid victory for Michigan State – shut out Miami

Michigan State won its road game against Miami. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Spartans took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Karsen Dorwart. Matt Basgall and Nicolas Muller assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Karsen Dorwart scored again, assisted by David Gucciardi and Daniel Russell.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 early when Karsen Dorwart netted one yet again, assisted by Jagger Joshua and Nicolas Muller.

In the end the 4-0 came from Daniel Russell who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by David Gucciardi, in the middle of the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Spartans plays against Minnesota on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Redhawks will face SCSU on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.