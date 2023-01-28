Solid victory for Denver Pioneers – shut out Colorado College

The Denver Pioneers won their home game against Colorado College. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jared Wright . Kyle Mayhew and Aidan Thompson assisted.

Connor Caponi scored halfway through the second period, assisted by McKade Webster and Brett Edwards .

The Pioneers chalked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.