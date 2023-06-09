SJHL Defenseman of the Year signs to play with St. Cloud State

Tynan Ewart, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Year, has signed a national letter of intent to play for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team this fall.

Ewart, a 21-year-old who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, played the last two seasons for the Battlefords North Stars. During the regular season, he led SJHL defensemen in assists (48) and points (56) and he was second among the league's defensemen in power-play assists (23) and game-winning goals (3) in 55 games.

Ewart, an assistant captain, helped lead the North Stars to the league's top regular season record (48-5-2-1) and playoff title (Canterra Seeds Cup). In 13 league playoff games, Ewart led league defensemen in assists (12), power-play assists (5) and points (14) as the North Stars went 12-1.

Battlefords went on to reach the Centennial Cup championship game. The Centennial Cup is the national championship of junior 'A' hockey in Canada.

Ewart, who is from Duncan, British Columbia, committed to St. Cloud State despite not making a visit to campus. He said that SCSU associate head coach Dave Shyiak made the initial recruiting contact with him.

"Dave phoned me and I talked to him a bit and he told me about the program and I talked to my coaches a bit about it, about how good a program it is and the opportunity I'd have going there," Ewart said. "I decided based on those things."

Ewart said that a couple things struck him in the conversations during recruiting.

"They talked a lot about the strength coach (Jake Franczek), the top of the line facilities they have to help me get to the next level," he said.

The fact that the workout facilities came up was not a surprise to North Stars head coach Brayden Klimosko.

"He is a consummate professional where he wants to get better," Klimosko said. "He's the first guy at the rink almost every day and the last guy to leave the rink almost every day. He takes care of his body. He goes to the gym. He does an ice bath after doing yoga. He basically has made it his job to get to the next level. He's gotten major results because of it."

His development

In 2021-22, he had a solid first season with Battlefords, with 26 assists and 32 points in 57 regular season games.

"He makes very little mistakes and his defensive side of the game is top notch," said Klimosko, who has been SJHL Coach of the Year in three of his five seasons. "He does have enough flash in his game that he can be the first forechecker on the rush and has a good shot. I think he's elite at our level and that's why he was named Defenseman of the Year.

"I think the biggest thing that jumps out at me is that he makes very little mistakes in the course of a whole season."

It sounds like Ewart tries to keep his game relatively simple.

"I make smart plays with the puck, join in the rush and I'm good defensively with my one-on-ones," he said.

The other element that stands out is his skating, which will be important at SCSU, which plays home games on the Olympic-sized ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

"Great skater. He moves up and down the sheet really well," Klimosko said. "He joins the rush. When he joins the rush, he makes sure he can get back to (defense). There's a lot to like about his game. With his foot speed, he's able to get himself out of trouble when he needs to. But it's not very often that he's in trouble."

Ewart said that he has spent a lot of time working on his skating over the years.

"I remember going to camps when I was really young where we didn't touch pucks all week," he said. "It's paying off now."

Klimosko said that there are a couple of areas where he saw Ewart grow as a player in the last season.

"I think I've seen him put on about 15 pounds since I first saw him," Klimosko said. "He's gotten stronger.

"The biggest thing that I'm proud of is how big a leader he became in our (locker) room. People looked up to him. He talks when he needs to talk in there. He's a great teammate for people to learn from and develop from."

And unlike some Canadians, Ewart has had his eye on playing college hockey in America for a while.

"I've always wanted to go down to the States for hockey and school," he said. "I think it's top end hockey. You see some of the student sections and the atmospheres that the schools get. And the education side of it is important to me and that had something to do with my decision."

Ewart plans to major in criminal justice.

SCSU's 9 defensemen

He will be one of four new defensemen for the Huskies this fall. The returning defensemen include fifth-year senior Dylan Anhorn , juniors Jack Peart and Josh Luedtke and sophomores Cooper Wylie and Mason Reiners . The other new defensemen are expected to include Warren Clark, Karl Falk and Kaleb Tiessen.

Clark, 18, helped the Steinbach Pistons win the Turnbull Cup as MJHL playoff champions. Clark, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, is listed at No. 169 in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for North American Players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 in Nashville.

Falk, 23, played the last two seasons for the University of Alaska and had five points and was a plus-7 in 31 games as a sophomore.

Tiessen, 21, helped the Maryland Black Bears reach the NAHL Robertson Cup semifinals. Among NAHL defensemen, Tiessen was 15th in plus/minus (plus-22), had 25 points and 85 penalty minutes in 51 regular season games.