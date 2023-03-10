Several NCHC player awards are coming and here's who could win them
WMU's Jason Polin up for 4 NCHC individual awards; SCSU's Jami Krannila, Denver's Magnus Chrona up for 2 each. The winners of the awards will be named on March 16 in St. Paul
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While the winners won’t be announced until March 16, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference unveiled the finalists for 11 of its individual awards for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. The winners will be revealed at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration, on the eve of the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the St. Paul Event Center.
For eight of the awards, finalists were determined based on voting by the conference’s eight head coaches and one media member from each school with the top three vote-getters (plus ties) for each award being named finalists. The Senior Scholar-Athlete Award finalists were voted upon by the conference’s Faculty Athletics Representatives. Athletic directors at each NCHC institution had a vote on Herb Brooks Coach of the Year, as well, along with the coaches and media.
Jason Polin, a senior forward from Western Michigan, is up for four of the awards: Player of the Year, Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, Forward of the Year and the Sportsmanship Award.
Jami Krannila, a senior forward from St. Cloud State, is up for two awards: Player of the Year and Defensive Forward of the Year.
Magnus Chrona, a senior goalie from Denver, is up for two awards: Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year.
The Three Stars Award finalists are based on the highest point totals of ‘Stars of the Game’ points earned during conference games only (5 for first star, 3 for second star, 1 for third star). The Sportsmanship Award is voted on by conference staff from submitted nominations by member schools.
2022-23 NCHC INDIVIDUAL AWARD FINALISTS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Magnus Chrona, Sr., G, Denver
Jami Krannila, Sr., F, St. Cloud State
Jason Polin, Sr., F, Western Michigan
HERB BROOKS COACH OF THE YEAR
David Carle, Denver
Pat Ferschweiler, Western Michigan
Mike Gabinet, Omaha
SENIOR SCHOLAR-ATHLETE AWARD
Ethan Frisch, D, North Dakota
Jason Polin, F, Western Michigan
Kirby Proctor, D, Omaha
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jackson Blake, F, North Dakota
Kaidan Mbereko, G, Colorado College
Ryan McAllister, F, Western Michigan
GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR
Magnus Chrona, Sr., Denver
Simon Latkoczy, Fr., Omaha
Kaidan Mbereko, Fr., Colorado College
FORWARD OF THE YEAR
Jami Krannila, Sr., St. Cloud State
Jason Polin, Sr., Western Michigan
Massimo Rizzo, So., Denver
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR
Mike Benning, Jr., Denver
Zak Galambos, Sr., Western Michigan
Chris Jandric, Gr., North Dakota
Jack Peart, So., St. Cloud State
DEFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR
Aidan Fulp, Jr., Western Michigan
Justin Lee, Sr., Denver
Victor Mancini, So., Omaha
DEFENSIVE FORWARD OF THE YEAR
Jami Krannila, Sr., St. Cloud State
Carter Mazur, So., Denver
Micah Miller, 5th-Sr., St. Cloud State
Nolan Sullivan, Sr., Omaha
THREE STARS AWARD FINALISTS
Magnus Chrona, Sr., G, Denver
Carter Mazur, So., F, Denver
Kaidan Mbereko, Fr., G, Colorado College
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD FINALISTS
Jack Clement, Sr., D, Miami
Spencer Meier, 5th-Sr., D, St. Cloud State
Jason Polin, Sr., F, Western Michigan
