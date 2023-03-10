Several NCHC player awards are coming and here's who could win them

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While the winners won’t be announced until March 16, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference unveiled the finalists for 11 of its individual awards for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. The winners will be revealed at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration, on the eve of the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the St. Paul Event Center.

For eight of the awards, finalists were determined based on voting by the conference’s eight head coaches and one media member from each school with the top three vote-getters (plus ties) for each award being named finalists. The Senior Scholar-Athlete Award finalists were voted upon by the conference’s Faculty Athletics Representatives. Athletic directors at each NCHC institution had a vote on Herb Brooks Coach of the Year, as well, along with the coaches and media.

Jason Polin, a senior forward from Western Michigan, is up for four of the awards: Player of the Year, Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, Forward of the Year and the Sportsmanship Award.

Jami Krannila, a senior forward from St. Cloud State, is up for two awards: Player of the Year and Defensive Forward of the Year.

Magnus Chrona, a senior goalie from Denver, is up for two awards: Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year.

The Three Stars Award finalists are based on the highest point totals of ‘Stars of the Game’ points earned during conference games only (5 for first star, 3 for second star, 1 for third star). The Sportsmanship Award is voted on by conference staff from submitted nominations by member schools.

2022-23 NCHC INDIVIDUAL AWARD FINALISTS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Magnus Chrona, Sr., G, Denver

Jami Krannila, Sr., F, St. Cloud State

Jason Polin, Sr., F, Western Michigan

HERB BROOKS COACH OF THE YEAR

David Carle, Denver

Pat Ferschweiler, Western Michigan

Mike Gabinet, Omaha

SENIOR SCHOLAR-ATHLETE AWARD

Ethan Frisch, D, North Dakota

Jason Polin, F, Western Michigan

Kirby Proctor, D, Omaha

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jackson Blake, F, North Dakota

Kaidan Mbereko, G, Colorado College

Ryan McAllister, F, Western Michigan

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR

Magnus Chrona, Sr., Denver

Simon Latkoczy, Fr., Omaha

Kaidan Mbereko, Fr., Colorado College

FORWARD OF THE YEAR

Jami Krannila, Sr., St. Cloud State

Jason Polin, Sr., Western Michigan

Massimo Rizzo, So., Denver

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR

Mike Benning, Jr., Denver

Zak Galambos, Sr., Western Michigan

Chris Jandric, Gr., North Dakota

Jack Peart, So., St. Cloud State

DEFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR

Aidan Fulp, Jr., Western Michigan

Justin Lee, Sr., Denver

Victor Mancini, So., Omaha

DEFENSIVE FORWARD OF THE YEAR

Jami Krannila, Sr., St. Cloud State

Carter Mazur, So., Denver

Micah Miller, 5th-Sr., St. Cloud State

Nolan Sullivan, Sr., Omaha

THREE STARS AWARD FINALISTS

Magnus Chrona, Sr., G, Denver

Carter Mazur, So., F, Denver

Kaidan Mbereko, Fr., G, Colorado College

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD FINALISTS

Jack Clement, Sr., D, Miami

Spencer Meier, 5th-Sr., D, St. Cloud State

Jason Polin, Sr., F, Western Michigan