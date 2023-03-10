Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Several NCHC player awards are coming and here's who could win them

WMU's Jason Polin up for 4 NCHC individual awards; SCSU's Jami Krannila, Denver's Magnus Chrona up for 2 each. The winners of the awards will be named on March 16 in St. Paul

SCSU vs Western Michigan_0756.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) passes the puck past Western Michigan forward Luke Grainger (9) in the third period Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 09, 2023 09:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While the winners won’t be announced until March 16, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference unveiled the finalists for 11 of its individual awards for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. The winners will be revealed at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration, on the eve of the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the St. Paul Event Center.

For eight of the awards, finalists were determined based on voting by the conference’s eight head coaches and one media member from each school with the top three vote-getters (plus ties) for each award being named finalists. The Senior Scholar-Athlete Award finalists were voted upon by the conference’s Faculty Athletics Representatives. Athletic directors at each NCHC institution had a vote on Herb Brooks Coach of the Year, as well, along with the coaches and media.

Jason Polin, a senior forward from Western Michigan, is up for four of the awards: Player of the Year, Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, Forward of the Year and the Sportsmanship Award.

Jami Krannila, a senior forward from St. Cloud State, is up for two awards: Player of the Year and Defensive Forward of the Year.

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka
NCHC
SCSU's Kyler Kupka discusses a cool outdoor ice setup his dad built, packing a toaster for the warming house
Senior joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to talk about his career, having an appendectomy earlier this season, assisting on the game-winning goal on senior night and more.
March 09, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men playing hockey
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Recruiting and transfer portal advice from Derek Daschke
Derek Daschke verbally committed and decommited from two different NCHC teams before landing at Miami. Then he transferred to UMD after four seasons as a RedHawk. What did he learn from all of it?
March 09, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Denver_0529.jpg
NCHC
3 Denver players, 1 each from SCSU, Western Michigan and North Dakota named to All-NCHC First Team
2 Fighting Hawks, 1 each from Pioneers, Bulldogs, Huskies, Tigers named to All-NCHC Second Team
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-37-530386.jpg
NCHC
SCSU forward Zach Okabe's rugby background has helped him succeed in hockey
Senior says that the footwork he used playing rugby growing up has helped him on the ice. Former Grande Prairie Storm standout is having the best season of his college career.
March 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
NCHC playoffs: Two rematches from last weekend of regular season are among four conference series
UMD will face SCSU and UND will face UNO in best-of-three opening round series. In the other two series, Miami is at regular season champion Denver and Colorado College is at Western Michigan
March 07, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
men's hockey players compete in game at indoor arena
NCHC
Two Omaha defensemen among the six players named to NCHC All-Rookie Team
Forwards from North Dakota, Western Michigan and Minnesota Duluth and goalie from Colorado College earn honors
March 07, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Some good news on Peart, Trejbal; NHL playoffs vibe to UMD series and a goaltending decision
Huskies prepare to see Bulldogs in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs for the second straight season.
March 06, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Paul Jerrard.jpg
NCHC
Remembering Paul Jerrard: The stories, memories and impact of the 'classiest man in hockey'
From LSSU to Omaha, teammates, coaches, players and friends reflect on the life of the Paul Jerrard, who died last month
March 05, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
NCHC
UND seniors take matters into their own hands, deliver win over Omaha
The Fighting Hawks will head to the playoffs on a six-game unbeaten streak.
March 05, 2023 04:11 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU rallies from 3-goal deficit against UMD, picks up emotional win on Zach Okabe's OT goal
Huskies trail 3-0 after first period, but claw their way back to beat the Bulldogs and snap a 5-game losing streak to UMD. SCSU honored 7 seniors, 5 graduate students in last regular season home game
March 04, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Magnus Chrona, a senior goalie from Denver, is up for two awards: Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year.

The Three Stars Award finalists are based on the highest point totals of ‘Stars of the Game’ points earned during conference games only (5 for first star, 3 for second star, 1 for third star). The Sportsmanship Award is voted on by conference staff from submitted nominations by member schools.

2022-23 NCHC INDIVIDUAL AWARD FINALISTS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Magnus Chrona, Sr., G, Denver
Jami Krannila, Sr., F, St. Cloud State
Jason Polin, Sr., F, Western Michigan

HERB BROOKS COACH OF THE YEAR
David Carle, Denver
Pat Ferschweiler, Western Michigan
Mike Gabinet, Omaha

SENIOR SCHOLAR-ATHLETE AWARD
Ethan Frisch, D, North Dakota
Jason Polin, F, Western Michigan
Kirby Proctor, D, Omaha

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jackson Blake, F, North Dakota
Kaidan Mbereko, G, Colorado College
Ryan McAllister, F, Western Michigan

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR
Magnus Chrona, Sr., Denver
Simon Latkoczy, Fr., Omaha
Kaidan Mbereko, Fr., Colorado College

FORWARD OF THE YEAR
Jami Krannila, Sr., St. Cloud State
Jason Polin, Sr., Western Michigan
Massimo Rizzo, So., Denver

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR
Mike Benning, Jr., Denver
Zak Galambos, Sr., Western Michigan
Chris Jandric, Gr., North Dakota
Jack Peart, So., St. Cloud State

DEFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR
Aidan Fulp, Jr., Western Michigan
Justin Lee, Sr., Denver
Victor Mancini, So., Omaha

DEFENSIVE FORWARD OF THE YEAR
Jami Krannila, Sr., St. Cloud State
Carter Mazur, So., Denver
Micah Miller, 5th-Sr., St. Cloud State
Nolan Sullivan, Sr., Omaha

THREE STARS AWARD FINALISTS
Magnus Chrona, Sr., G, Denver
Carter Mazur, So., F, Denver
Kaidan Mbereko, Fr., G, Colorado College

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD FINALISTS
Jack Clement, Sr., D, Miami
Spencer Meier, 5th-Sr., D, St. Cloud State
Jason Polin, Sr., F, Western Michigan

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

