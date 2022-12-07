SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

SCSU's Zach Okabe tells a good airport story, a good hockey camp story, discusses his college career

Senior forward from Okotoks, Alberta, talks about all this and more on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

SCSU vs Western Michigan_0383.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14) carries the puck against Western Michigan in the first period Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 07, 2022 05:45 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Zach Okabe is the reigning NCHC Forward of the Week after scoring a natural hat trick in a 6-3 win over North Dakota on Saturday. Okabe has already matched his career-best goal total for a season (11) and is third on the team in points (18) through 16 games.

Okabe, a senior from Okotoks, Alberta, discusses his development as a player through college. He also talks about the close relationships he has made with the team, his friendship with Jami Krannila, how he has gained strength, his family ties to the university and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

Listen or watch:

TIME STAMPS

:25 Being named NCHC Forward of the Week

:50 The poor start of the game he ended up getting a hat trick in, controlling his frustration level, a slow start to his freshman season

ADVERTISEMENT

5:04 Coming to SCSU after second season in the AJHL, being on a line with Jami Krannila and Chase Brand as a freshman

6:45 Getting to know Krannila as a freshman, becoming friends when Mike Gibbons picked them up from the airport, how one of them was nearly forgotten

8:40 The outgoing personality of Krannila, his sense of humor

10:00 Being on the International Exchange Line with Krannila and Veeti Miettinen , Miettinen's calm personality, playing against top lines this season

13:25 How he spent last summer, got prepared for his senior season, working at Spencer Meier 's hockey camp, Central Minnesota Development Program camp, what he gets out of working at camps, dropping an expletive during camp

18:15 Areas of improvement for him in his college career

20:30 Why his physical play has increased, his strength in board battles, a big hit against North Dakota on Saturday

23:50 The bond betwee the four Huskies from Alberta: Okabe, Kyler Kupka , Dylan Anhorn and Ethan AuCoin ; possibly meeting at the Calgary Stampede this summer

ADVERTISEMENT

25:30 The impact of Anhorn since transferring

26:10 How he ended up not going to major junior hockey (WHL draft pick) and ended up playing college hockey

28:15 His dad played club hockey for SCSU and graduated from the university, his sweatshirt and a jersey from when he was growing up that hangs in his room

29:00 Originally committed to Vermont, de-committing, his parents' excitement when he was being recruited by SCSU

31:20 What has surprised him about his college experience

32:20 Finishing his economics degree

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v People's Republic of China
WCHA
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic
The senior forward from Opava tells how she got started playing hockey, what youth hockey is like there, the challenges of several overseas tournaments last season on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
December 15, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0101.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman receives one-game suspension for illegal hit
Brendan Bushy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on a hit in the Huskies' 5-0 loss on Saturday.
December 13, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERHUSKIE HOCKEY INSIDER PODCAST
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
111222 S GFH UNDMHKY0565.jpg
NCHC
UND hockey lines up series against first-time opponent
The Fighting Hawks have already set two series for the 2025-26 season. One is a familiar opponent. One is new.
December 24, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
NCHC
UMD hockey notebook: Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
IMG_2177.jpg
NCHC
Trio of UND recruits win gold at World Junior A Challenge
Andrew Strathmann, Jake Livanavage and Mac Swanson played on the U.S. team. Their assistant coach was former UND captain Matt Smaby.
December 19, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
7Q7A4807.jpg
NCHC
UND's Jackson Blake makes U.S. World Junior squad
The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.
December 16, 2022 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman