SCSU's Micah Miller signs two-year contract with AHL's Tucson Roadrunners

Micah Miller, who spent the past five seasons with the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, has signed a two-year contract with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. Tucson is the top minor league team of the Arizona Coyotes.

“Micah Miller plays a strong two-way game with speed and conviction,” Roadrunners general manager John Ferguson said in a news release. “He made extensive contributions to Brett Larson’s top-rated collegiate program at St Cloud State University and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop his game as a Tucson Roadrunner.”

This season, Miller helped the Huskies win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, reach an NCAA Division I Region championship game and finish 25-13-3. Miller had five goals, a career-best 12 assists and was a plus-4 in 41 games playing on one of the Huskies' top two lines.

In his college career, Miller had 29 goals, 71 points and was a plus-33 in 171 games.

He joined the Huskies after spending 1 1/2 seasons playing juniors for the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller played three seasons for Grand Rapids High School (Minn.) and helped the Thunderhawks win the 2017 Class AA state championship. Miller finished his senior season and then joined the Musketeers and helped them reach the USHL's Clark Cup Finals.