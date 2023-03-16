SCSU's leading scorer is in awe of the talents of Micah Miller

ST. PAUL — Jami Krannila is skilled with the puck, a good skater, has toughness and leads the St. Cloud State men's hockey team in scoring.

Krannila, a All-NCHC First Team selection, has high praise for forward Micah Miller, someone he has seen play for four seasons.

"I think he may be the fastest skater in the world," Krannila said of Miller. "Also, the strongest guy in the world. When he has the puck in the corners, you can't really get it out. It's starting to show in playoffs.

"I think he plays that kind of game throughout the whole season. I think he scored three in the series — that's pretty awesome to see. He has a pretty good shot, too."

Miller had three goals, including the game-winner in Game 1, in the best-of-three quarterfinals series win for the Huskies over Minnesota Duluth last weekend. Miller and St. Cloud State (22-12-3) play North Dakota (18-16-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center in the semifinals of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff (CBS Sports Network).

The winner of that game will face the winner of Friday's 4 p.m. semifinals game between Denver (30-8) and Colorado College (12-21-3). The championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) skates to the net chased by Denver defenseman Shai Buium (8) in the third period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

A quiet leader

Miller, who is from Grand Rapids, Minn., returns to the site of his last high school hockey game. Miller helped Grand Rapids win the Class AA state tournament as a senior in 2017. He had a goal and five assists in three tournament games to help the Thunderhawks to the title.

The tradition when the Huskies get to the semifinals of the Frozen Faceoff is that players who won a state title at Xcel skate a victory lap before the team starts practice Thursday. Miller took part and this will be his third Frozen Faceoff that he has played in.

"Going to (Minnesota) Wild games here as a kid and, obviously, playing in the state tournament here — I have a lot of fond memories here," Miller said. "It's always good to come back here.

"It's nice that they notice that we were state champions here."

Miller has helped the Huskies to a lot of wins in his career. In Miller's five seasons, SCSU won the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champion in 2019, reached the NCAA Division I championship game in 2021 and gone 103-59-16.

Miller's career numbers are not going to set any records. He has 19 goals, 51 points and is a plus-21 in 115 games. But there are a lot of elements that he has brought to the team that do not show up with a number. He's a key penalty killer, has played on one of the team's top two lines each of the last three seasons, is a finalist for NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year and plays a physical game as a wing.

"If I had two hours, I could give you all the contributions because it's a long list," SCSU coach Brett Larson said. "This kid means the world to this program.

"There are certain guys that, you just start thinking about — man, am I going to miss that guy. The kid never takes a day off. The kid cares about his teammates. The kid plays for his team every game and there's not a selfish bone in his body. He's a character, team guy through and through. I think he exemplifies everything we want Husky hockey to be all about. I can't say enough good things about Micah Miller.

"He's a leader on and off the ice. He's a bit of a quiet guy, so he leads by example. We count on him to lead the right way every day and he does it. High compete. High character."

While Miller is not known for being a big point producer, he had goals in each of the NCAA regional tournament games in 2021 and then had the three goals against UMD last weekend. Those goals snapped a 23-game streak between goals this season.

"Getting one (goal) — I felt like I was due," Miller said with a smile. "Good to get the monkey off the back and finally get one.

"I feel like I can help the team in other ways than scoring, but it definitely ... if anyone doesn't score for a long time, it gets to you. But I take pride in doing the little things and being a team player."

St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) shoots the puck past Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) in the 10th round of the shootout Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

He's not always quiet

Miller admits that he's someone who leads more by example than with words. But that does not mean that he is always quiet.

After the team practiced on Thursday, fifth-year senior captain Spencer Meier was asked about what Miller brings to the team. The first thing he brought up was an ongoing debate he and Miller have about who is the greatest basketball player: LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

"That's definitely not the only thing we disagree on, but that's one of the big ones — I'm a big LeBron fan and I think he's the best player of all time," Miller said with a laugh. "(Meier) thinks MJ. We don't agree on a lot of sports things: (Minnesota) Vikings. I think he's a fake Vikings fan.

The true him is he's such a good guy and has so much respect in our room. Spencer Meier on Micah Miller

"(Meier) would rather have (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) play bad and the Vikings lose than have the Vikings win and Kirk play well."

Meier heard Miller say that down the hallway in Xcel.

"That's a lie," Meier said.

But Meier, of course, also has good things to say about Miller's contributions to the Huskies.

"He's a great hockey player and we all know that," Meier said. "But what makes him special is he's such a great guy. He's a great leader in the room. He's so strong and so fast. You could go down a list of what he's good at on the rink.

"The true him is he's such a good guy and has so much respect in our room. He's a perfect guy for, if you look at our culture, you look at Mike. He's kind of that guy. He's huge for us on and off the ice."

And while Miller appreciates the kind words from Krannila, he also wishes he could have some of Krannila's skill set.

"I'd like to have his hands, his playmaking ability over my strength or some of my attributes," Miller said with a laugh.

St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) carries the puck against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Luedtke practices, goalie decision

There was a good sign for the Huskies during the practice on Thursday. Josh Luedtke, a sophomore defenseman from Minnetonka, went through the whole practice. Luedtke missed Game 3 of the series against UMD with an upper body injury.

Luedtke has 10 points and is second on the team in plus/minus (plus-17) in 28 games.

"The first thing I think about him is how hard he competes every single shift," Larson said of Luedtke. "He comes back to the bench looking like he just ran a marathon. He literally doesn't take a shift off and he leaves everything out there every single shift.

"That type of compete level with a kid who can also skate and make plays — he's obviously extremely valuable to us. The two I think of the most are playing against the other team's top players and on the penalty kill. He's a big part of both."

The other question out there for the lineup is whether the Huskies will start senior Jaxon Castor (11-7-1, 2.19 goals-against average, .918 save percentage) or junior Dominic Basse (11-5-2, 2.30, .911).

Not surprisingly, Larson would not tip his hand, though he said the team would find out his answer at 3 p.m. Both had two starts against UND during the regular season and Castor was 1-0-1, while Basse was 1-1.