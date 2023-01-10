SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
SCSU's Jaxon Castor receives NCHC honor

Goalie allowed two goals over two games in series against Gophers

2023010816-10-441181.jpg
St. Cloud State's Jaxon Castor (40) makes a save in a game against the University of Minnesota during the first period on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold/The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 09, 2023 06:28 PM
St. Cloud State senior goalie Jaxon Castor can add another first to his resume.

For the first time, Castor has been named NCHC Goaltender of the Week. He received that honor on Monday, Jan. 9.

Castor, who is from Phoenix, earned the honor after giving up two goals in two nonconference games against the University of Minnesota over the weekend.

Jaxon Castor
Jaxon Castor
Contributed / St. Cloud State University

On Saturday, Castor stopped all 23 shots he faced in a 3-0 win for his first shutout as an NCAA Division I goalie. It was the first time in 59 games that the Gophers have been shut out and it was SCSU's first shutout of Minnesota since Scott Meyer's 3-0 win on March 16, 2001, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Castor, a former club hockey goalie , then stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced in a 2-1 overtime loss. For the series, he stopped 51 of 53 shots (96%).

After being a backup for the last three seasons to David Hrenak, Castor has been splitting time this season with Dominic Basse. The Gophers series was the first time this season that he has started back-to-back games.

For the season, Castor is 8-3 with a 1.90 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

The NCHC Forward of the Week is Denver's Massimo Rizzo. The sophomore from Burnaby, British Columbia, two goals and an assist in a series split with Alaska.

The NCHC Defenseman of the Week is North Dakota's Tyler Kleven. Kleven, a junior from Fargo, N.D., had four goals — including two game-winners — in a series sweep of Lindenwood.

St. Cloud State (7-3 NCHC, 15-5 overall) plays host to Colorado College (5-4-1, 9-10-1) in a conference series this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The teams play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+).

On Saturday, SCSU will retire Matt Cullen's No. 9 jersey in a pregame ceremony. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.

2023010719-24-540236.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Fun weekend back for college hockey, World Juniors recap, whether or not a hockey NIT will happen
The Rink Live reporters recap an exciting weekend matchup between the Gophers and Huskies, as well as series wins for UND and UMD. They also discuss the World Juniors and chime in on the possibility of a men's college hockey NIT.
January 09, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010818-03-561814.jpg
BIG 10
Before heading into hibernation, Logan Cooley plays the hero in Gophers' OT win over Huskies
Playing his fourth game in five days, Minnesota Gophers star rookie Logan Cooley had just enough left in the tank to score the overtime winner as his team salvaged a split with St. Cloud State.
January 08, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010720-29-460595 (1).jpg
NCHC
Jaxon Castor, No. 4 SCSU shut out No. 1/3 Minnesota in front of sold-out crowd
Huskies get a goal from Aidan Spellacy and two goals in last minute to win Game 1 of nonconference series
January 07, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
_I3A7800.jpg
WCHA
Allie Cornelius nets a pair as Huskies return from break with a win over New Hampshire
Looking for their first win of 2023, St. Cloud State got back to basics like opportunistic scoring and solid goaltending, starting off the new year by blanking New Hampshire in Minneapolis.
January 06, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories
Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast
January 06, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hatten Mick
NCHC
Mick Hatten talks about Gophers/Huskies matchup, Bob Motzko returning to St. Cloud, a potential hockey NIT
The Rink Live reporter also chats about the changes in the NHL in recent years as a guest on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" show on Friday
January 06, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St Cloud vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Neighborhood rivalries will live on, pledges Bob Motzko in advance of Gophers-Huskies series
While the future schedule is not set and contracts are not finalized, the Minnesota Gophers are committed to playing the five other D-I programs in the state, and North Dakota, going forward.
January 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
