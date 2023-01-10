SCSU's Jaxon Castor receives NCHC honor

St. Cloud State senior goalie Jaxon Castor can add another first to his resume.

For the first time, Castor has been named NCHC Goaltender of the Week. He received that honor on Monday, Jan. 9.

Castor, who is from Phoenix, earned the honor after giving up two goals in two nonconference games against the University of Minnesota over the weekend.

On Saturday, Castor stopped all 23 shots he faced in a 3-0 win for his first shutout as an NCAA Division I goalie. It was the first time in 59 games that the Gophers have been shut out and it was SCSU's first shutout of Minnesota since Scott Meyer's 3-0 win on March 16, 2001, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Castor, a former club hockey goalie , then stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced in a 2-1 overtime loss. For the series, he stopped 51 of 53 shots (96%).

After being a backup for the last three seasons to David Hrenak, Castor has been splitting time this season with Dominic Basse. The Gophers series was the first time this season that he has started back-to-back games.

For the season, Castor is 8-3 with a 1.90 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

The NCHC Forward of the Week is Denver's Massimo Rizzo. The sophomore from Burnaby, British Columbia, two goals and an assist in a series split with Alaska.

The NCHC Defenseman of the Week is North Dakota's Tyler Kleven. Kleven, a junior from Fargo, N.D., had four goals — including two game-winners — in a series sweep of Lindenwood.

St. Cloud State (7-3 NCHC, 15-5 overall) plays host to Colorado College (5-4-1, 9-10-1) in a conference series this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The teams play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+).

On Saturday, SCSU will retire Matt Cullen's No. 9 jersey in a pregame ceremony. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.