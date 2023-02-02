SCSU's Jami Krannila named NCHC Player of the Month

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State center Jami Krannila has been named NCHC Player of the Month for January. He is now a candidate for the Hockey Commissioners’ Association (HCA) January National Player of the Month award. HCA national monthly honors will be announced Feb. 7.

Krannila, a senior from Nokia, Finland, had five goals, three assists, was a plus-4 and won 52.8% of his faceoffs in eight games in January.

He is the seventh SCSU player to earn NCHC Player of the Month honors: Jonny Brodzinski (January 2014, January 2015), Jimmy Schuldt (October 2017), Patrick Newell (February 2019), Sam Hentges (October 2019) and Nick Perbix (January 2022). Huskies junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) was named Goaltender of the Month in October.

NCHC SCSU forward turns to sports psychologist to help him play more consistently; Luedtke is back on the ice Senior center Jami Krannila spent his offseason working on his physical, mental game. He has added 10 pounds and added tools to help him stay out the penalty box, stay positive. Also, defenseman Josh Luedtke got back on the ice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in the Huskies' season-opener.

Krannila, a preseason All-NCHC pick, leads the Huskies in points (31) and plus/minus (plus-20) in 26 games this season. His 15 goals tie a career-best (15 in 37 games in 2021-22) and his 16 assists and 31 points are both career-best marks. Nationally, Krannila is fifth in plus/minus, 10th in points and 14th in goals.

For his college career, Krannila has 46 goals and 98 points in 128 games. He is two points away from becoming the 37th SCSU player in the NCAA Division I era to have 100 career points.

The Huskies (10-6 NCHC, 18-8 overall) play Miami (2-13-1, 7-17-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.