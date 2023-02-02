ADVERTISEMENT

SCSU's Jami Krannila named NCHC Player of the Month

Senior from Finland is up for National Player of the Month

SCSU vs Colorado_690.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) fires a shot at Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 02, 2023 01:23 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State center Jami Krannila has been named NCHC Player of the Month for January. He is now a candidate for the Hockey Commissioners’ Association (HCA) January National Player of the Month award. HCA national monthly honors will be announced Feb. 7.

Krannila, a senior from Nokia, Finland, had five goals, three assists, was a plus-4 and won 52.8% of his faceoffs in eight games in January.

He is the seventh SCSU player to earn NCHC Player of the Month honors: Jonny Brodzinski (January 2014, January 2015), Jimmy Schuldt (October 2017), Patrick Newell (February 2019), Sam Hentges (October 2019) and Nick Perbix (January 2022). Huskies junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) was named Goaltender of the Month in October.

Jami-Krannila-SCSU-vs-Princeton-0667
NCHC
SCSU forward turns to sports psychologist to help him play more consistently; Luedtke is back on the ice
Senior center Jami Krannila spent his offseason working on his physical, mental game. He has added 10 pounds and added tools to help him stay out the penalty box, stay positive. Also, defenseman Josh Luedtke got back on the ice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in the Huskies' season-opener.
October 12, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Krannila, a preseason All-NCHC pick, leads the Huskies in points (31) and plus/minus (plus-20) in 26 games this season. His 15 goals tie a career-best (15 in 37 games in 2021-22) and his 16 assists and 31 points are both career-best marks. Nationally, Krannila is fifth in plus/minus, 10th in points and 14th in goals.

For his college career, Krannila has 46 goals and 98 points in 128 games. He is two points away from becoming the 37th SCSU player in the NCAA Division I era to have 100 career points.

The Huskies (10-6 NCHC, 18-8 overall) play Miami (2-13-1, 7-17-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
