Men's College | NCHC
SCSU's Jami Krannila discusses his 100th career point, his friendship with Okabe, shares Mike Gibbons stories

Senior Jami Krannila from Finland discusses his career, what it was like reaching a milestone last weekend and more on the 100th episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.

St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) takes a shot at the goal late in the first period against Miami Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 08, 2023 07:04 PM
Jami Krannila has learned a few lessons the hard way.

When he first started playing junior hockey in the USHL, he got a rough introduction into the North American style of play.

When he first got to St. Cloud State, he had a rough first semester and nearly had to sit out due to academic issues.

When he arrived in Minnesota, former assistant coach Mike Gibbons nearly left him at the airport.

But all those experiences made picking up his 100th career point last weekend against Miami a bit sweeter. Krannila talks about why he's having the best season of his career, his close friend and linemate for four seasons Zach Okabe, a unique dinner recipe that he and teammate Veeti Miettinen make and things that help him unwind.

All this and more on the 100th episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 Recapping last weekend's two shootout wins over Miami
1:50 The grind of February hockey, preparing for North Dakota series

3:40 Picking up career point No. 100 in a home game, his goal, where is the puck?

5:30 How recruiting went for him, meeting former SCSU assistant coach Mike Gibbons for the first time
7:00 How former SCSU/Finnish players Niklas Nevalainen and Mika Ilvonen have helped him
8:30 What did he know about college hockey growing up in Finland

Men's College
SCSU recruit Krannila helps Sioux Falls advance to USHL's Clark Cup Finals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- There are some hockey elements that Jami Krannila admits have been a challenge in his first season playing in North America. But the Finnish native said that things away from the arena have been more...
May 07, 2019 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

9:30 Helping Sioux Falls win the Clark Cup in the USHL, the culture shock, going to US high school for one year
11:30 What it was like playing for Scott Owens in Sioux Falls
12:30 The difference between playing in Finland vs. playing in North America
13:20 Playing physical and going to tough areas when you are not 6 feet tall

NCHC
SCSU forward turns to sports psychologist to help him play more consistently; Luedtke is back on the ice
Senior center Jami Krannila spent his offseason working on his physical, mental game. He has added 10 pounds and added tools to help him stay out the penalty box, stay positive. Also, defenseman Josh Luedtke got back on the ice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in the Huskies' season-opener.
October 12, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

14:15 Elements that have helped him have the best college season of his career
15:30 Getting picked up the same day from the airport as Zach Okabe and Gibbons is picking him up
16:40 Why he and Okabe have gotten along so well, what it's like being on a line with him, being on a line with him for four years
19:05 How his first college semester was ... nearly a disaster, being a business management major
20:35 Being roommates with Veeti Miettinen, the team's other Finnish p layer
21:10 What has surprised him the most about his college experience
22:25 His pro aspirations
23:10 Keys as to why this SCSU team has been a bit of a surprise this season
24:30 Favorite American food and a special dish that he and Miettinen make together
25:50 Things that help him unwind, his favorite types of movies, his best video game
27:35 How he started playing hockey, who his biggest fan is

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
WCHA
The 1-2 goalie punch of Chobak, Ahola has helped solidify SCSU as a ranked team
The junior duo are each having seasons that rank in the top 10 for the program, which began in 1998. The 12th-ranked Huskies play No. 7 UMD this weekend in Duluth.
February 08, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: NCHC race tightens up, SCSU women knock off Wisconsin, UND prepares for Denver
Conference races across the nation are tightening up as teams start pushing for the postseason.
February 06, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
WCHA
SCSU's JoJo Chobak, Dayle Ross among WCHA weekly honorees
Chobak earns WCHA Goaltender of the Week award. Ross named WCHA Defender of the Week
February 06, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC
Jami Krannila picks up 100th career point, SCSU wins shootout for second straight game
Krannila and Micah Miller score in the shootout to help the Huskies pick up the extra point. SCSU picks up four points in series with Miami
February 04, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
BIG 10
That perch atop the national college hockey polls is a lonely, fleeting place this season
Last weekend, St. Cloud State became the latest top-ranked college hockey team to learn its lofty perch was temporary at best. But many coaches say the polls are the least of their concern.
February 04, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NCHC
SCSU finally breaks through after 10-round shootout with Miami
Senior forward Micah Miller scores the lone goal in the shootout for the Huskies in victory over last-place RedHawks
February 04, 2023 12:16 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
WCHA
Addi Scribner discusses her move to wing, transferring from Ohio State to SCSU, this season's success
Senior forward Addi Scribner discusses her career, which includes playing in Kansas, and helping East Ridge High School make its first state tournament on this Huskies Hockey Insider podcast episode.
February 02, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
