SCSU's Jami Krannila discusses his 100th career point, his friendship with Okabe, shares Mike Gibbons stories
Senior Jami Krannila from Finland discusses his career, what it was like reaching a milestone last weekend and more on the 100th episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
Jami Krannila has learned a few lessons the hard way.
When he first started playing junior hockey in the USHL, he got a rough introduction into the North American style of play.
When he first got to St. Cloud State, he had a rough first semester and nearly had to sit out due to academic issues.
When he arrived in Minnesota, former assistant coach Mike Gibbons nearly left him at the airport.
But all those experiences made picking up his 100th career point last weekend against Miami a bit sweeter. Krannila talks about why he's having the best season of his career, his close friend and linemate for four seasons Zach Okabe, a unique dinner recipe that he and teammate Veeti Miettinen make and things that help him unwind.
All this and more on the 100th episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
TIME STAMPS
1:00 Recapping last weekend's two shootout wins over Miami
1:50 The grind of February hockey, preparing for North Dakota series
3:40 Picking up career point No. 100 in a home game, his goal, where is the puck?
5:30 How recruiting went for him, meeting former SCSU assistant coach Mike Gibbons for the first time
7:00 How former SCSU/Finnish players Niklas Nevalainen and Mika Ilvonen have helped him
8:30 What did he know about college hockey growing up in Finland
9:30 Helping Sioux Falls win the Clark Cup in the USHL, the culture shock, going to US high school for one year
11:30 What it was like playing for Scott Owens in Sioux Falls
12:30 The difference between playing in Finland vs. playing in North America
13:20 Playing physical and going to tough areas when you are not 6 feet tall
14:15 Elements that have helped him have the best college season of his career
15:30 Getting picked up the same day from the airport as Zach Okabe and Gibbons is picking him up
16:40 Why he and Okabe have gotten along so well, what it's like being on a line with him, being on a line with him for four years
19:05 How his first college semester was ... nearly a disaster, being a business management major
20:35 Being roommates with Veeti Miettinen, the team's other Finnish p layer
21:10 What has surprised him the most about his college experience
22:25 His pro aspirations
23:10 Keys as to why this SCSU team has been a bit of a surprise this season
24:30 Favorite American food and a special dish that he and Miettinen make together
25:50 Things that help him unwind, his favorite types of movies, his best video game
27:35 How he started playing hockey, who his biggest fan is