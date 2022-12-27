SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
SCSU's Jack Peart has good start to IIHF World Junior Championships

Huskies recruits Martins Lavins (Latvia) and Verner Miettinen (Finland) see a lot of time in their first games

_L6A4967
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) moves skates with the puck against against Western Michigan during the first period Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
December 27, 2022 02:20 PM
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart had an assist and was a plus-2 in Team USA's first game of the IIHF World Junior Championships on Monday, Dec. 26.

Peart, a sophomore from Grand Rapids, Minn., was on the top defensive pairing for the Americans with Luke Hughes, a sophomore from the University of Michigan. Peart, a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild played 16 minutes, 19 seconds in Team USA's 5-2 win over Latvia.

Two SCSU recruits also made their debuts in the tournament Monday.

Martins Lavins, a 19-year-old from Riga, played forward for Latvia in the loss to Team USA. Lavins, who is playing this season for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the USHL, played 18:16, was 4-4 on faceoffs and a minus-1 for Latvia.

Verner Miettinen, a 19-year-old from Espoo, played forward for Finland in its 3-2 overtime loss to Switzerland. Miettinen, who is playing this season for the Fargo Force in the USHL, played 15:01, was a minus-2 and was 4-9 on his faceoffs.

Team USA plays Slovakia at 3 p.m. Wednesday (NHL Network) in its next game.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v People's Republic of China
WCHA
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic
The senior forward from Opava tells how she got started playing hockey, what youth hockey is like there, the challenges of several overseas tournaments last season on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
December 15, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0101.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman receives one-game suspension for illegal hit
Brendan Bushy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on a hit in the Huskies' 5-0 loss on Saturday.
December 13, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
