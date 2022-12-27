SCSU's Jack Peart has good start to IIHF World Junior Championships

St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart had an assist and was a plus-2 in Team USA's first game of the IIHF World Junior Championships on Monday, Dec. 26.

Peart, a sophomore from Grand Rapids, Minn., was on the top defensive pairing for the Americans with Luke Hughes, a sophomore from the University of Michigan. Peart, a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild played 16 minutes, 19 seconds in Team USA's 5-2 win over Latvia.

Two SCSU recruits also made their debuts in the tournament Monday.

Martins Lavins, a 19-year-old from Riga, played forward for Latvia in the loss to Team USA. Lavins, who is playing this season for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the USHL, played 18:16, was 4-4 on faceoffs and a minus-1 for Latvia.

Verner Miettinen, a 19-year-old from Espoo, played forward for Finland in its 3-2 overtime loss to Switzerland. Miettinen, who is playing this season for the Fargo Force in the USHL, played 15:01, was a minus-2 and was 4-9 on his faceoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA plays Slovakia at 3 p.m. Wednesday (NHL Network) in its next game.