SCSU's Aidan Spellacy receives NCHC postgraduate scholarship

ST. CLOUD — Former St. Cloud State forward Aidan Spellacy has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 NCHC Postgraduate Scholarship.

Spellacy, who plans to attend law school, is the first SCSU player to win the scholarship in its eight-year existence.

"I am committed to attending graduate school, specifically law school, because I believe this is the necessary path to set myself up to achieve my goals," Spellacy said in a news release. "I am passionate about social justice and believe that the legal profession is one of the most powerful options to affect real change in our society."

Spellacy spent the last two seasons with the Huskies after transferring from Robert Morris University. In his two years at SCSU, he completed his Master of Business Administration degree with a 3.93 grade-point average in management and leadership and was an alternate captain for the Huskies last season.

He received his undergraduate degree in business administration from RMU in August 2021 with a 3.88 GPA.

He has been accepted into Cleveland State University's College of Law where he plans to begin working on his degree in the fall of 2023 or fall of 2024. After finishing his college season, Spellacy turned pro and played six games in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings.

"Through law school, I will have the opportunity to learn from veteran legal professionals who come from all different walks of life," Spellacy said. "Law school is also a time for me to find my legal niche and explore which type of law I am most passionate about, whether it be in public offices, criminal justice reform or environmental law. A law degree will give me the credibility and confidence to bring about real change."

Spellacy was named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete his last season with the Huskies. To earn that distinction, players must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better.

Outside of school, Spellacy volunteered with the Frost Bites Special Olympics floor hockey team in St. Cloud during the 2022-23 season. In the summer of 2022, he was a marketing intern for ReadySet Surgical in Cleveland, Ohio. In the summer of 2021, Spellacy was a financial representatitve for Northwestern Mutual in Ann Arbor, Mich.