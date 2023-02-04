SCSU takes 10 rounds, but picks up two points with shootout win over Miami

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — It took 10 rounds in the shootout, but there was finally a winner.

Fifth-year senior wing Micah Miller scored the lone goal in the shootout to help the fifth-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 4-3 NCHC win Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The two teams play again at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brooks Center (FOX 9+).

In regulation, the Huskies (10-6-1 NCHC, 18-8-1 overall) had to get a short-handed goal by sophomore center Mason Salquist with 6:31 left in the third period to tie the game 3-3.

Miami took a 3-2 lead when freshman center William Hallen scored on a 3-on-2 rush at 13:44 of the third period.

In the overtime, both teams took penalties, but neither were able to score.

St. Cloud State was 0-for-8 on the power play; Miami was 1-for-5.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the third period.

The Huskies took a 2-1 lead when junior Veeti Miettinen, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, scored on a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle to the right of Miami goalie Ludvig Persson at 13:44 of the second period.

The RedHawks, though, answered when a shot from the point by freshman defenseman Axel Kumlin made its way through traffic at 16:31 on the power play to make it 2-2.

Miami jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a tenacious goal. P.J. Fletcher, a junior right wing from Dana Point, Calif., scored on the third rebound shot at 4:34 for the RedHawks.

SCSU answered with a goal off a faceoff. Freshman defenseman Cooper Wylie shot the puck toward the net that was blocked, but graduate student center Aidan Spellacy dove and knocked in the loose puck at 6:22 to tie the game, 1-1.

No. 5 SCSU 3, Miami 3

Miami 1-1-1-0—3

SCSU 1-1-1-0—3

First period scoring — 1. M, P.J. Fletcher 3 (Zane Demsey 3, Joe Cassetti 4) 4:34; 2. SCSU, Aidan Spellacy 4 (Cooper Wylie 1, Jack Rogers 3) 6:22. Penalties — SCSU, Mason Reiners (tripping) 3:43; M, Matthew Barbolini (hooking) 4:12.

Second period scoring — 3. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen 7 (Ondrej Trejbal 7, Dominic Basse 1) 13:44; 4. M, Axel Kumlin 3 (Ryan Savage 3, Frankie Carogioiello 3) 16:31 (pp). Penalties — SCSU, Zach Okabe (tripping) 2:24; M, Hampus Rydqvist (interference) 2:36; M, William Hallen (cross-checking) 8:57; M, John Waldron (hooking) 11:39; SCSU, Ethan AuCoin (slashing) 14:35; M, Carogioiello (boarding) 16:47; M, Zane Demsey (interference) 16:50.

Third period scoring — 5. M, William Hallen 3 (Max Dukovac 10, Jack Clement 3) 3:24; 6. SCSU, Mason Salquist 2 (Jami Krannila 17, Jack Peart 19) 13:29 (sh). Penalties — X.

Goalie saves — M, Ludvig Persson 8-9-12-1—30 (3 GA). SCSU, Dominic Basse 10-8-5-4—27 (3 GA).

Penalties-minutes — M 9-18; SCSU 6-12.

Power-play goals-opportunities (shots) — M 1-5 (4 shots); SCSU 0-8 (2 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 38-31.

Referees — Daniel Dreger, Nathan Wieler.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz, Justin Hills.

Three stars of the game — 1. Miller (SCSU), 2. Salquist (SCSU), 3. Hallen (M).

Attendance — 3,685.