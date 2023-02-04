ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU takes 10 rounds, but picks up two points with shootout win over Miami

Senior forward Micah Miller scores the lone goal in the shootout for the Huskies in victory over last-place RedHawks

SCSU vs Miami_0622.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14) tries slip the puck behind Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 03, 2023 10:40 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — It took 10 rounds in the shootout, but there was finally a winner.

Fifth-year senior wing Micah Miller scored the lone goal in the shootout to help the fifth-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 4-3 NCHC win Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The two teams play again at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brooks Center (FOX 9+).

In regulation, the Huskies (10-6-1 NCHC, 18-8-1 overall) had to get a short-handed goal by sophomore center Mason Salquist with 6:31 left in the third period to tie the game 3-3.

Miami took a 3-2 lead when freshman center William Hallen scored on a 3-on-2 rush at 13:44 of the third period.

In the overtime, both teams took penalties, but neither were able to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud State was 0-for-8 on the power play; Miami was 1-for-5.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the third period.

The Huskies took a 2-1 lead when junior Veeti Miettinen, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, scored on a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle to the right of Miami goalie Ludvig Persson at 13:44 of the second period.

The RedHawks, though, answered when a shot from the point by freshman defenseman Axel Kumlin made its way through traffic at 16:31 on the power play to make it 2-2.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Minnesota Duluth Women’s Hockey delivers a shutout to St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena
WCHA
Addi Scribner discusses her move to wing, transferring from Ohio State to SCSU, this season's success
Senior forward Addi Scribner discusses her career, which includes playing in Kansas, and helping East Ridge High School make its first state tournament on this Huskies Hockey Insider podcast episode.
February 02, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
AlbertaAhcan2
NCHC
Former SCSU captain Jack Ahcan will play in AHL All-Star Classic
Ahcan is in his third pro season playing in the Boston Bruins organization after playing for the Huskies from 2016-20
February 02, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_690.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jami Krannila named NCHC Player of the Month
Senior from Finland is up for National Player of the Month
February 02, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0131.jpg
NCHC
Ethan AuCoin's adjusting to college hockey with SCSU after successful season with Lloydminster in the AJHL
Freshman forward from Calgary picked up his first college goal last weekend against Minnesota Duluth.
February 01, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Huskies have first 'sour taste' Monday of the season
Huskies will be looking to rebound this weekend with a home NCHC series against Miami
January 31, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: No. 1 SCSU swept, Hockey Day Minnesota recap, should college teams play outdoors more often?
The Rink Live reporters discuss Bulldogs sweeping top-ranked Huskies, Minnesota running away with Big Ten, North Dakota sweeps Miami, recap of WCHA action
January 30, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Early power play goals, timely penalty kills late lead UMD to sweep of top-ranked St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead via special teams goals to win their third-straight game and sweep their first NCHC series of the season.
January 28, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Miami jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a tenacious goal. P.J. Fletcher, a junior right wing from Dana Point, Calif., scored on the third rebound shot at 4:34 for the RedHawks.

SCSU answered with a goal off a faceoff. Freshman defenseman Cooper Wylie shot the puck toward the net that was blocked, but graduate student center Aidan Spellacy dove and knocked in the loose puck at 6:22 to tie the game, 1-1.

SCSU vs Miami_1220.jpg
1/30: St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) can’t stop a shot by Miami defenseman Axel Kumlin (3) as teammate Miami forward Joe Cassetti (22) watches in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_1244.jpg
2/30: Miami players celebrate a goal by Miami defenseman Axel Kumlin (3) against St. Cloud State in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_1389.jpg
3/30: St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) takes a shot at the goal past Miami forward PJ Fletcher (8) in the third period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_1079.jpg
4/30: Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) catches a shot by St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_1114.jpg
5/30: Miami forward Frankie Carogioiello (18) and St. Cloud State defenseman Brendan Bushy (18) go into the boards after a puck in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_1169.jpg
6/30: St. Cloud State forward Veeti Miettinen (29) takes a shot at Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) as St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) is ready to assist in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_1114.jpg
7/30: Miami forward Frankie Carogioiello (18) and St. Cloud State defenseman Brendan Bushy (18) go into the boards after a puck in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_1169.jpg
8/30: St. Cloud State forward Veeti Miettinen (29) takes a shot at Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) as St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) is ready to assist in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0768.jpg
9/30: Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) deflects a shot by St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0812.jpg
10/30: St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) has his shot blocked by Miami forward William Hallén (11) before it can get to Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0959.jpg
11/30: Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) deflects a shot by St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) in the second period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0712.jpg
12/30: St. Cloud State forward Aidan Spellacy (8) celebrates his goal against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0723.jpg
13/30: St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) is chased by Miami forward Joe Cassetti (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0680.jpg
14/30: St. Cloud State forward Aidan Spellacy (8) puts the puck over the shoulder of Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) to score in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0083.jpg
15/30: Miami forward PJ Fletcher (8) scores on St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0590.jpg
16/30: Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) blocks shot by St. Cloud State forward Adam Ingram (34) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0622.jpg
17/30: St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14) tries slip the puck behind Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0050.jpg
18/30: St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) stops a puck against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0520.jpg
19/30: St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) and Miami Max Dukovac (13) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0553.jpg
20/30: St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) takes a shot at the goal late in the first period against Miami Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0567.jpg
21/30: St. Cloud State defenseman Cooper Wylie (26) passes around Miami forward Ryan Savage (21) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0402.jpg
22/30: St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson talks with players during a break against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0415.jpg
23/30: St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson talks with players during a break against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0363.jpg
24/30: St. Cloud State forward Ryan Rosborough (12) and Miami defenseman Michael Feenstra (4) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0378.jpg
25/30: St. Cloud State forward Ryan Rosborough (12) tries to get the puck past Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0246.jpg
26/30: St. Cloud State defenseman Ondrej Trejbal (5) makes a pass against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0267.jpg
27/30: St. Cloud State forward Aidan Spellacy (8) tries to stop Miami forward Red Savage (19) from passing in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0332.jpg
28/30: Miami forward William Hallén (11) looks for a way through a sea of St. Cloud State players in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0115.jpg
29/30: Miami Head Coach Chris Gergeron talks with players during a break against St. Cloud State in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Miami_0168.jpg
30/30: St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) carries the puck against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

This story will be updated.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 SCSU 3, Miami 3

Miami 1-1-1-0—3
SCSU 1-1-1-0—3

First period scoring — 1. M, P.J. Fletcher 3 (Zane Demsey 3, Joe Cassetti 4) 4:34; 2. SCSU, Aidan Spellacy 4 (Cooper Wylie 1, Jack Rogers 3) 6:22. Penalties — SCSU, Mason Reiners (tripping) 3:43; M, Matthew Barbolini (hooking) 4:12.

Second period scoring — 3. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen 7 (Ondrej Trejbal 7, Dominic Basse 1) 13:44; 4. M, Axel Kumlin 3 (Ryan Savage 3, Frankie Carogioiello 3) 16:31 (pp). Penalties — SCSU, Zach Okabe (tripping) 2:24; M, Hampus Rydqvist (interference) 2:36; M, William Hallen (cross-checking) 8:57; M, John Waldron (hooking) 11:39; SCSU, Ethan AuCoin (slashing) 14:35; M, Carogioiello (boarding) 16:47; M, Zane Demsey (interference) 16:50.

Third period scoring — 5. M, William Hallen 3 (Max Dukovac 10, Jack Clement 3) 3:24; 6. SCSU, Mason Salquist 2 (Jami Krannila 17, Jack Peart 19) 13:29 (sh). Penalties — X.

Goalie saves — M, Ludvig Persson 8-9-12-1—30 (3 GA). SCSU, Dominic Basse 10-8-5-4—27 (3 GA).

Penalties-minutes — M 9-18; SCSU 6-12.

Power-play goals-opportunities (shots) — M 1-5 (4 shots); SCSU 0-8 (2 shots).

ADVERTISEMENT

Faceoffs — SCSU 38-31.

Referees — Daniel Dreger, Nathan Wieler.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz, Justin Hills.

Three stars of the game — 1. Miller (SCSU), 2. Salquist (SCSU), 3. Hallen (M).

Attendance — 3,685.

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERMIAMI REDHAWKS
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0068.jpg
NCHC
Jackson Blake named NCHC rookie of the month
The UND forward tied teammate Riese Gaber as the league's scoring leader for January.
February 02, 2023 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
030120 S GFH UNDHOCKEY TravisDunn MikeNeitzke01.jpg
NCHC
Travis Dunn, UND national champion and broadcaster, dies at age 65
Dunn played on the 1980 NCAA national championship team and currently served as the analyst for home radio broadcasts.
February 01, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Snapseed(1).jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber's hat trick propels UND to rout of Miami
Gaber became the first Fighting Hawk to score three goals in a game since Rhett Gardner on Nov. 2, 2018.
January 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play hockey
NCHC
Ben Steeves ignites dormant Bulldogs power play in 5-3 win over No. 1 St. Cloud State
The freshman winger recorded his second hat trick of the season and UMD scored four power play goals, including three on a Huskies major penalty.
January 28, 2023 12:18 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens