Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU starts second half of NCHC season against improved Colorado College

The Tigers are three points behind the second-place Huskies in the conference race going into this weekend's series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Rinkside with Brooke Purowitz.PNG
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten (left) with Husky Productions ice-side reporter Brooke Purowitz.
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 13, 2023 12:07 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud State men's hockey team begins the second half of the NCHC season with an opponent that it swept in a series earlier this season on the road.

The Huskies swept Colorado College (3-1 and 5-0) on Nov. 18-19 in Colorado Springs, but the coaching staff thought that the first game they were fortunate to get the win.

"Friday night in CC, I thought they were the better team," Huskies coach Brett Larson said. "We were able to grind one out that night and we got some really good goaltending (from Jaxon Castor) and found a way to win.

"Saturday night, I thought we came out with a lot of energy, we were able to get a lead early," Larson said of Game 2, in which, Dominic Basse had a 36-save shutout. "CC is third in the conference. This is a huge weekend for us."

Denver (23 points) leads the conference race with SCSU (20) and Colorado College (17) both within six points. The Huskies (7-3 NCHC, 15-5 overall) and Tigers (5-4-1, 9-10-1) play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Larson said that one of the keys to the series will be how they attack Colorado College starting goalie Kaidan Mbereko, who played for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships. Mbereko is tied for third in NCAA Division I in save percentage (.927) and is 20th in goals-against average (2.26).

"Big things for us is getting traffic in front of the goalie. We're really impressed with how he plays," Larson said of Mbereko, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. "He's been really good. If he can see it, he's going to stop it. He's very athletic for his size.

"We need for him not to see the puck. We want to be on the attack, but we need traffic (out front). We can't be on the perimeter."

Castor, Basse on Richter Award Watch List

Castor and Basse are among the 41 players who have been named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List by the Hockey Commissioners Association. The Richter Award goes annually to the top goalie in Division I.

A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media — will pare the list down to about 15 within the next three weeks and then choose the winner, who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.

Castor is 8-3 with a .927 save percentage, 1.90 GAA and one shutout in 11 games this season. He is eighth in the nation in GAA and tied for third in save percentage.

Basse is 7-2 with a .930 save percentage, 1.79 GAA and two shutouts in nine games. He is third in the nation in save percentage and fourth in GAA.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
