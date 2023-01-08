SCSU shuts out Gophers, 3-0, in front of sold out crowd

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two of the top seven offensive teams in NCAA Division I men's hockey took the ice Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Of course, a defensive battle ensued.

Aidan Spellacy scored at 9:09 of the second period and fourth-ranked St. Cloud State added two empty-net goals for a 3-0 nonconference win over No. 1/3 Minnesota before a sold out crowd.

The two teams play again at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

After a scoreless first period, the Huskies took a 1-0 lead on the lone goal of the second period. St. Cloud State junior wing Joe Molenaar won a race to a loose puck behind the Gophers net and threw a behind-the-back pass out front to Aidan Spellacy. Spellacy caught the pass and scored on a shot over the glove of goalie Justen Close at 9:09 of the second period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies added empty-net goals by Kyler Kupka and Grant Cruikshank in the last minute of the game to seal the victory.

Jaxon Castor, a senior from Phoenix, Arizona, made 23 saves for his first career shutout for the Huskies (15-4).

Justen Close made 19 saves for the Gophers (15-6).

NOTES:

SCSU defenseman Jack Peart (Minnesota Wild draft pick) and all four Gophers who played for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championship were in the lineup Saturday. The Gophers included freshman center Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes), freshman right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) and freshman defensemen Ryan Chesley (Washington Capitals) and Luke Mittlestadt.

The Herb Brooks Foundation had a large group in attendance for the Minnesota vs. St. Cloud State men's hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Those in attendance from the group included fans from the Twin Cities and St. Cloud. COURTESY OF JON CHERNEY, HERB BROOKS FOUNDATION

ADVERTISEMENT

This story will be updated.

No. 4 SCSU 3, No. 1/3 MINNESOTA 0,

Minn 0-0-0—0

SCSU 0-1-2—3

First period scoring — None. Penalties — UM, Matthew Knies (cross-checking) 8:56; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (hooking) 19:54.

Second period scoring — 1. SCSU, Aidan Spellacy 3 (Joe Molenaar 2) 9:09. Penalties — UM, Ryan Johnson (holding) 10:31; UM, Knies (tripping) 19:23; SCSU, Kyler Kupka (goaltender interference) 19:31.

Third period scoring — 2. SCSU, Kupka 6 (unassisted) 19:11 (en); 3. SCSU, Grant Cruikshank 13 (Josh Luedtke 2) 19:29 (en). Penalties — .

Goalie saves — UM: Justen Close 13-3-x—16 (1 GA); SCSU: Jaxon Castor 10-10-x—20 (x GA).

Penalties-minutes — UM 3-6; SCSU 2-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power-play opportunities, goals (shots) — UM: 0-for-1 (1 shots); SCSU 0-for-3 (8 shots).

Faceoffs — UM 20-17.

Attendance —

Referees — Daniel Dreger and Brandon Schmitt.

Linesemen — Justin Hills and Jeff Schultz.