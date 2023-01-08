SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

SCSU shuts out Gophers, 3-0, in front of sold out crowd

Huskies get a goal from Aidan Spellacy and two empty-net goals to win Game 1 of nonconference series

2023010719-24-540236.jpg
Play is stopped after a pile up in front of the University of Minnesota net in the first period of a nonconference game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 07, 2023 08:42 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two of the top seven offensive teams in NCAA Division I men's hockey took the ice Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Of course, a defensive battle ensued.

Aidan Spellacy scored at 9:09 of the second period and fourth-ranked St. Cloud State added two empty-net goals for a 3-0 nonconference win over No. 1/3 Minnesota before a sold out crowd.

The two teams play again at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

After a scoreless first period, the Huskies took a 1-0 lead on the lone goal of the second period. St. Cloud State junior wing Joe Molenaar won a race to a loose puck behind the Gophers net and threw a behind-the-back pass out front to Aidan Spellacy. Spellacy caught the pass and scored on a shot over the glove of goalie Justen Close at 9:09 of the second period.

The Huskies added empty-net goals by Kyler Kupka and Grant Cruikshank in the last minute of the game to seal the victory.

Jaxon Castor, a senior from Phoenix, Arizona, made 23 saves for his first career shutout for the Huskies (15-4).

Justen Close made 19 saves for the Gophers (15-6).

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
_I3A7800.jpg
WCHA
Allie Cornelius nets a pair as Huskies return from break with a win over New Hampshire
Looking for their first win of 2023, St. Cloud State got back to basics like opportunistic scoring and solid goaltending, starting off the new year by blanking New Hampshire in Minneapolis.
January 06, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories
Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast
January 06, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hatten Mick
NCHC
Mick Hatten talks about Gophers/Huskies matchup, Bob Motzko returning to St. Cloud, a potential hockey NIT
The Rink Live reporter also chats about the changes in the NHL in recent years as a guest on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" show on Friday
January 06, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St Cloud vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Neighborhood rivalries will live on, pledges Bob Motzko in advance of Gophers-Huskies series
While the future schedule is not set and contracts are not finalized, the Minnesota Gophers are committed to playing the five other D-I programs in the state, and North Dakota, going forward.
January 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
0L6A4475
NCHC
Associate head coach Dave Shyiak discusses SCSU's defense, the first half, World Junior Championship
Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with Mick Hatten also previews this weekend's series for SCSU against Minnesota.
January 05, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Nick Perbix finds NHL life perfectly imperfect in first pro game in Minnesota
With as many as 300 friends, family and Elk River community supporters there to see him, the former St. Cloud State star defenseman played his first NHL game in his home state.
January 04, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
_L6A3619
NCHC
Dominic Basse cites the reasons he's off to a great start with SCSU
Transfer from Colorado College is in the top three in the nation in both save percentage and goals-against average.
January 04, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

NOTES:

SCSU defenseman Jack Peart (Minnesota Wild draft pick) and all four Gophers who played for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championship were in the lineup Saturday. The Gophers included freshman center Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes), freshman right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) and freshman defensemen Ryan Chesley (Washington Capitals) and Luke Mittlestadt.

HBF photo 1 7 23.jpg
The Herb Brooks Foundation had a large group in attendance for the Minnesota vs. St. Cloud State men's hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Those in attendance from the group included fans from the Twin Cities and St. Cloud.
COURTESY OF JON CHERNEY, HERB BROOKS FOUNDATION

This story will be updated.

No. 4 SCSU 3, No. 1/3 MINNESOTA 0,

Minn 0-0-0—0
SCSU 0-1-2—3

First period scoring — None. Penalties — UM, Matthew Knies (cross-checking) 8:56; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (hooking) 19:54.

Second period scoring — 1. SCSU, Aidan Spellacy 3 (Joe Molenaar 2) 9:09. Penalties — UM, Ryan Johnson (holding) 10:31; UM, Knies (tripping) 19:23; SCSU, Kyler Kupka (goaltender interference) 19:31.

Third period scoring — 2. SCSU, Kupka 6 (unassisted) 19:11 (en); 3. SCSU, Grant Cruikshank 13 (Josh Luedtke 2) 19:29 (en). Penalties — .

Goalie saves — UM: Justen Close 13-3-x—16 (1 GA); SCSU: Jaxon Castor 10-10-x—20 (x GA).

Penalties-minutes — UM 3-6; SCSU 2-4.

Power-play opportunities, goals (shots) — UM: 0-for-1 (1 shots); SCSU 0-for-3 (8 shots).

Faceoffs — UM 20-17.

Attendance 

Referees — Daniel Dreger and Brandon Schmitt.

Linesemen — Justin Hills and Jeff Schultz.

Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
