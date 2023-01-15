SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
News reporting
SCSU rebounds, gets a couple goals from close range to split series with Colorado College

Grant Cruikshank, Kyler Kupka, Jami Krannila each have goal and an assist and Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in 4-0 win.

SCSU vs Colorado_0419.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) and St. Cloud State defenseman Spencer Meier (9) try to work the puck past Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) with Tigers Bryan Yoon (4) and Nicklas Andrews (37) defending in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 14, 2023 08:42 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In a tight game, a couple of goals scored from close range helped the No. 3/4-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 4-0 NCHC win over Colorado College on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies (8-4 NCHC, 16-6 overall) earned a series split with Colorado College (6-5-1, 10-11-1) and moved back into sole possession of second place in the conference race.

The first goal from close range was the lone goal of the first two periods. Zach Okabe got a rebound goal from near a Tigers post at 13:28 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

With the Huskies playing with a two-goal lead, Grant Cruikshank scored on a goal from near another post off a faceoff at 12:21 of the third period to make it 3-0.

Huskies senior center Jami Krannila then threw in a puck from about 185 feet away into an empty net at 16:22 to make it 4-0.

Cruikshank also had a key assist in the game. He dug the puck out of a corner and got the puck in the slot to Kyler Kupka for a goal at 9:56 of the third period for a 2-0 lead.

Dominic Basse made 27 saves for his third shutout of the season and second this season against the Tigers. Basse made 36 saves on Nov. 19 in a 5-0 win in Colorado Springs.

The win sets up a series between the top two teams in the NCHC standings. St. Cloud State plays host to Denver on Jan. 20-21 at the Brooks Center.

Kaidan Mbereko came back from having a puck break a tooth on Friday to make 23 saves for Colorado College.

SCSU vs Colorado_992.jpg
1/25: Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) watches the replay after St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) scored in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_779.jpg
2/25: St. Cloud State forward Joe Molenaar (22) make a pass against Colorado College in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_812.jpg
3/25: St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) moves the puck toward the goal against Colorado College in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_924.jpg
4/25: St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) tires to put the puck past Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_690.jpg
5/25: St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) fires a shot at Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_706.jpg
6/25: St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14) carries the puck past Colorado College defenseman Bryan Yoon (4) in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_731.jpg
7/25: St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) works the puck around Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_609.jpg
8/25: Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) makes a pass against St. Cloud State in the second period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_649.jpg
9/25: St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) deflects a shot by Colorado College forward Hunter McKown (41) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_674.jpg
10/25: St. Cloud State forward Jack Rogers (20) sent the puck past Colorado College defenseman Ethan Straky (23) in the third period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_543.jpg
11/25: St. Cloud State defenseman Mason Reiners (6) clears the puck from behind the goal chased by Colorado College forward Tyler Coffey (17) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_579.jpg
12/25: St. Cloud State goaltender James Gray (1) tries to steal the puck from Colorado College defenseman Nate Schweitzer (14) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_584.jpg
13/25: St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10), Colorado College forward Hunter McKown (41) and St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) battle for the puck in the second period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_445.jpg
14/25: St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) tries to put the puck past Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_478.jpg
15/25: Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) blocks a shot against St. Cloud State in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_497.jpg
16/25: St. Cloud State forward Aidan Spellacy (8) and Colorado College defenseman Chase Foley (7) battle for the puck behind the goal in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_358.jpg
17/25: St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) deflects a shot by Colorado College forward Ryan Beck (8) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_389.jpg
18/25: St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) has his shot deflect by Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_414.jpg
19/25: St. Cloud State forward Joe Molenaar (22) tries to steal the puck from Colorado College defenseman Jack Millar (5) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_244.jpg
20/25: St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14), center, celebrates his goal with St. Cloud State defenseman Ondrej Trejbal (5) and St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) against Colorado College in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_262.jpg
21/25: St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) tries to steal the puck from Colorado College forward Noah Serdachny (9) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_33.jpg
22/25: St. Cloud State forward Joe Molenaar (22) skates with the puck against Colorado College in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_116.jpg
23/25: St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) makes a pass against Colorado College in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_156.jpg
24/25: St. Cloud State forward Veeti Miettinen (29) skates the puck past Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
SCSU vs Colorado_13.jpg
25/25: St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) is introduced before the start of the game against Colorado College Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

No. 3/4 SCSU 0, COLORADO COLLEGE 0

CC 0-0-0—0
SCSU 1-0-3—4

First period scoring — 1. SCSU, Zach Okabe 13 (Joe Molenaar 3, Jami Krannila 14) 13:28. Penalties — SCSU, Micah Miller (cross-checking) 14:13; CC, Logan Will (interference) 15:23; SCSU, Brendan Bushy (holding) 19:03.

Second period scoring — None. Penalties — SCSU, Mason Salquist (hooking) 8:54; CC, Noah Laba (holding) 8:54; SCSU, Micah Miller (tripping) 14:10.

Third period scoring — 2. SCSU, Kyler Kupka 7 (Grant Cruikshank 9) 9:56; 3. SCSU, Cruikshank (15) (Micah Miller 8, Kyler Kupka 9) 12:18; 4. SCSU, Krannila 11 (unassisted) 16:22 (en). Penalties — SCSU, Jack Rogers (tripping) 2:38.

Goalie saves — CC: Kaidan Mbereko 6-5-12—23 (3 GA); SCSU, Dominic Basse 6-5-16—27 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — CC 2-4; SCSU 5-10.

Power plays (shots) — CC 0-4 (1 shots); SCSU 0-1 (1 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 34-24.

Attendance — 5,103.

Referees — Mike Sheehan, Stephen Reneau.

Linesmen — Jeff Schultz, Eric Standke.

