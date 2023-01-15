SCSU rebounds, gets a couple goals from close range to split series with Colorado College

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In a tight game, a couple of goals scored from close range helped the No. 3/4-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 4-0 NCHC win over Colorado College on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies (8-4 NCHC, 16-6 overall) earned a series split with Colorado College (6-5-1, 10-11-1) and moved back into sole possession of second place in the conference race.

The first goal from close range was the lone goal of the first two periods. Zach Okabe got a rebound goal from near a Tigers post at 13:28 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

With the Huskies playing with a two-goal lead, Grant Cruikshank scored on a goal from near another post off a faceoff at 12:21 of the third period to make it 3-0.

Huskies senior center Jami Krannila then threw in a puck from about 185 feet away into an empty net at 16:22 to make it 4-0.

Cruikshank also had a key assist in the game. He dug the puck out of a corner and got the puck in the slot to Kyler Kupka for a goal at 9:56 of the third period for a 2-0 lead.

Dominic Basse made 27 saves for his third shutout of the season and second this season against the Tigers. Basse made 36 saves on Nov. 19 in a 5-0 win in Colorado Springs.

The win sets up a series between the top two teams in the NCHC standings. St. Cloud State plays host to Denver on Jan. 20-21 at the Brooks Center.

Kaidan Mbereko came back from having a puck break a tooth on Friday to make 23 saves for Colorado College.

No. 3/4 SCSU 0, COLORADO COLLEGE 0

CC 0-0-0—0

SCSU 1-0-3—4

First period scoring — 1. SCSU, Zach Okabe 13 (Joe Molenaar 3, Jami Krannila 14) 13:28. Penalties — SCSU, Micah Miller (cross-checking) 14:13; CC, Logan Will (interference) 15:23; SCSU, Brendan Bushy (holding) 19:03.

Second period scoring — None. Penalties — SCSU, Mason Salquist (hooking) 8:54; CC, Noah Laba (holding) 8:54; SCSU, Micah Miller (tripping) 14:10.

Third period scoring — 2. SCSU, Kyler Kupka 7 (Grant Cruikshank 9) 9:56; 3. SCSU, Cruikshank (15) (Micah Miller 8, Kyler Kupka 9) 12:18; 4. SCSU, Krannila 11 (unassisted) 16:22 (en). Penalties — SCSU, Jack Rogers (tripping) 2:38.

Goalie saves — CC: Kaidan Mbereko 6-5-12—23 (3 GA); SCSU, Dominic Basse 6-5-16—27 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — CC 2-4; SCSU 5-10.

Power plays (shots) — CC 0-4 (1 shots); SCSU 0-1 (1 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 34-24.

Attendance — 5,103.

Referees — Mike Sheehan, Stephen Reneau.

Linesmen — Jeff Schultz, Eric Standke.