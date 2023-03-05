Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

SCSU rallies from 3-goal deficit against UMD to win on Zach Okabe's OT goal

Huskies trailed 3-0 after the first period, but clawed their way back to beat the Bulldogs and snap a 5-game losing streak to UMD

college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State players celebrate after winning in overtime against Minnesota Duluth at the Herb Brooks National Ice Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 04, 2023 09:00 PM

ST. CLOUD — Fittingly, two seniors were in on the game-winning goal.

On senior night, senior wing Zach Okabe caught and a pass in close and scored in one motion off a pass from senior wing Kyler Kupka with 14.3 seconds left in overtime for the sixth-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team.

The capped a comeback from a three-goal first period deficit to help the Huskies snap a five-game losing streak to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 5,636 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Now it's on to the NCHC playoffs where the fourth-seeded Huskies (12-9-3 NCHC, 20-11-3 overall) will play host to ... the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (10-14, 15-18-1) for the second straight year. UMD swept the NCHC series against the Huskies at the Brooks Center.

St. Cloud State tied the game at 3:36 with a short-handed goal. Kupka won a race to a puck and got it deep into the UMD zone and then Aidan Spellacy won a puck battle behind the Bulldogs net. Spellacy tried to pass the puck to Kupka in front of the net, but missed him. The puck went out to defenseman Brendan Bushy and the graduate student's shot made its way through traffic and in to tie the game 3-3.

The Huskies got back into the game in the first five minutes of the second period. Veeti Miettinen, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, scored two goals in the first 4:38 to cut the deficit to 3-2. Miettinen scored on the power play at 1:35 and then on a 2-on-1 rush at 4:38 for the Huskies for his first mult-goal game of the season.

The Bulldogs, for the second straight game, jumped out to the lead. UMD got goals from Ben Steeves (7:33 on the power play), Owen Gallatin (10:01) and Isaac Howard (18:11) to take a 3-0 lead after the end of the first period. UMD led 2-0 after the first period on Friday on its way to a 4-3 win over SCSU.

The Huskies head into the postseason at No. 8 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to select the 16-team national tournament field.

This story will be updated.

No. 6 SCSU 4, UMD 3

UMD 3-0-0-0—3
SCSU 0-2-1-1—4

First period scoring — 1. UMD, Ben Steeves 20 (Wyatt Kaiser 15, Dominic James 15) 7:33 (pp); 2. UMD, Owen Gallatin 6 (Will Francis 1, Dominic James 16) 10:01; 3. UMD, Isaac Howard 6 (Jack Smith 4) 18:11. Penalties — UMD, Steeves (holding) :29; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (slashing) 7:24; UMD, Smith (tripping) 12:58.

Second period scoring — 4. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen 9 (Cooper Wylie 3, Grant Cruikshank 11) 1:35 (pp); 5. SCSU, Miettinen 10 (unassisted) 4:38. Penalties — UMD, Carter Loney (slashing) 1:15; UMD, Steeves (tripping) 9:41; SCSU, Mason Reiners (holding) 16:09.

Third period scoring — 6. SCSU, Brendan Bushy 3 (Spellacy 5, Kyler Kupka 12) 3:36 (sh). Penalties — SCSU, Jami Krannila (slashing) 1:42; SCSU, Zach Okabe (tripping) 4:32; UMD, Carter Loney (interference) 6:03.

Overtime scoring — 7. SCSU, Okabe 16 (Kupka 13, Bushy 7) 4:45. Penalties — None.

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 10-6-8-2—26 (4 GA). SCSU, Dominic Basse 7-10-3-0—20 (3 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UMD 5-10; SCSU 4-8.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UMD 1-4 (4 shots); SCSU 1-5 (3 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 33-24.

Referees — Nick Krebsbach and Nathan Wieler.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz and Dana Penkivech.

Three stars of the game — 1. Okabe (SCSU), 2. Miettinen (SCSU), 3. Bushy (SCSU).

Attendance — 5,636.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
