Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

SCSU Puck Drop Brunch will be on Sept. 17

Event is exclusive to season ticket holders. Head coaches, players will discuss the 2023-24 season

SCSU vs Miami_0402.jpg
St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson talks with players during a break against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 5:49 PM

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud State men’s and women’s hockey teams will play host to their annual Puck Drop Brunch on at noon Sept. 17 in the Husky Den of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The event will be hosted by Jim Erickson, the radio voice of the Huskies, and will feature a panel headlined by men’s head coach Brett Larson, women’s head coach Brian Idalski and select players.

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and Director of Athletics Holly Schreiner will also be on-hand to make welcoming remarks for the event. The event is exclusive to season ticket holders. Those interested in attending the event can register for $20 at SCSUTickets.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-877-SCSUTIX. Space is limited.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hatten: Top-ranked Minnesota ends an SCSU season that few expected
The Huskies went into 2022-23 with no idea who was going to play goal, looking to replace 44% of their goal scoring and 5 of their top 8 point producers. They won 25 games, reached regional final.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

The men’s team is coming off its NCAA-leading fifth consecutive NCAA Division I tournament appearance and 17th overall. SCSU earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Fargo and advanced to its sixth regional championship with a 4-0 win over Minnesota State in the first round. The Huskies also captured its second NCHC Frozen Faceoff title and seventh conference championship overall and finished 25-13-3 overall.

The women's team showed marked improvement in its first season under Idalski, matching a program record with 18 wins while establishing a program record with 36 WCHA points. The Huskies finished fifth in the WCHA, their best finish since 2015-16 and earned wins over four ranked teams, including No. 1 Minnesota and No. 8 Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Idalski.jpg
WCHA
Hatten: SCSU women's coach is happy with his haul in the transfer portal as team looks to step up
The Huskies picked up five players from the state of Minnesota and they will be joining the Huskies in the fall and looking to help move the program forward.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Payton Remick faceoff.jpg
WCHA
Roseau junior center Payton Remick overcomes being a bit intimidated, commits to play for SCSU
Remick led the Rams in goals and points last season as a sophomore.
8h ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCYHA - 50th Anniversary Flyer (edit).jpg
Youth
St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association to celebrate its 50th anniversary with event at SCSU
The event will be held on Sept. 16 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
2d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_1063.jpg
NCHC
St. Cloud State men’s hockey home games return to Fox 9+
Station will be the TV home of the Huskies for sixth consecutive season
5d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship banner.jpg
NCHC
NCHC announces playoff format for the 2024-25 season
There will be a play-in game between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds to get into the conference quarterfinals
Aug 23
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0948.jpg
WCHA
A look at the 2023-24 SCSU women's hockey freshman class
Huskies have 9 first-year players joining the roster, including 4 Canadians, 2 Minnesotans, forward from Finland and defenders from Illinois, Michigan
Aug 21
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0722.jpg
WCHA
Billy Hengen goes from apprehension about coaching girls to assistant coach for SCSU women
Former Huskies forward was the head girls coach last season for Gentry Academy, which won the Class AA state title. He will help the Huskies women with their offense.
Aug 16
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0166.jpg
NCHC
An early look at the 2023-24 St. Cloud State roster
Huskies will look to build off last season's NCHC playoff title, NCAA region championship appearance. For the second straight season, the biggest question mark is replacing the scoring that graduated
Aug 14
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Jayden Perron Carolina Draft.JPG
NCHC
Here's a snapshot look at the 14 new players for North Dakota
1d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
An early look at the 2023-24 Minnesota Duluth men's hockey roster
2d ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2-23-23StampedevsLincoln-8.jpg
NCHC
UND lands top goalie prospect Caleb Heil
5d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT