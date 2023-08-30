SCSU Puck Drop Brunch will be on Sept. 17

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud State men’s and women’s hockey teams will play host to their annual Puck Drop Brunch on at noon Sept. 17 in the Husky Den of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The event will be hosted by Jim Erickson, the radio voice of the Huskies, and will feature a panel headlined by men’s head coach Brett Larson, women’s head coach Brian Idalski and select players.

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and Director of Athletics Holly Schreiner will also be on-hand to make welcoming remarks for the event. The event is exclusive to season ticket holders. Those interested in attending the event can register for $20 at SCSUTickets.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-877-SCSUTIX. Space is limited.

Men's College Hatten: Top-ranked Minnesota ends an SCSU season that few expected The Huskies went into 2022-23 with no idea who was going to play goal, looking to replace 44% of their goal scoring and 5 of their top 8 point producers. They won 25 games, reached regional final.

The men’s team is coming off its NCAA-leading fifth consecutive NCAA Division I tournament appearance and 17th overall. SCSU earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Fargo and advanced to its sixth regional championship with a 4-0 win over Minnesota State in the first round. The Huskies also captured its second NCHC Frozen Faceoff title and seventh conference championship overall and finished 25-13-3 overall.

The women's team showed marked improvement in its first season under Idalski, matching a program record with 18 wins while establishing a program record with 36 WCHA points. The Huskies finished fifth in the WCHA, their best finish since 2015-16 and earned wins over four ranked teams, including No. 1 Minnesota and No. 8 Wisconsin.