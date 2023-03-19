Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

SCSU plays a dominant game, beats Colorado College for NCHC Frozen Faceoff title

Huskies beat Tigers 3-0 in the championship game to give SCSU its second NCHC playoff title

2023 Frozen Faceoff.jpg
The St. Cloud State men's hockey team celebrates its NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship on March 18, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 10:30 PM

ST. PAUL — There was never much of a question in this one.

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team led the majority of the game, some of its top players had good games and Jaxon Castor made 17 saves to lead the Huskies to a 3-0 win over Colorado College in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

St. Cloud State (25-12-3) gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament, though that was never in question. The Huskies moved up one spot to No. 6 in the PairWise Rankings with the win. The PairWise try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to pick the 16-team national tournament field.

Colorado College (13-23-3) had a magical postseason run come to an end. The seventh-seeded Tigers upset Western Michigan with a two-game sweep in Kalamazoo, Mich., in the quarterfinals and knocked off No. 3 Denver 1-0 in the semifinals.

The Huskies got the lone goal they would need at 14:54 of the first period.

Senior Zach Okabe intercepted a puck at the blue line and took a slap shot from near the right boards that went off senior center Jami Krannila and in for a 1-0 lead.

SCSU got two goals in the third period to put the game away.

Graduate student forward Micah Miller won a puck battle behind the Colorado College net, carried it around to the front of the net and passed it to graduate student center Grant Cruikshank for a back door goal at 2:43 to make it 2-0. It was Cruikshank's team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Then senior Kyler Kupka stole a puck in the neutral zone and got the puck to Cruikshank coming down the middle of the ice and set up a 2-on-1 rush. Cruikshank got the puck back to Kupka as he was going to the net and he put on a move and scored on a backhand at 6:40 to make it 3-0.

SCSU had to kill 1:06 of a 5-on-3 power play for Colorado College in the third period, but did.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship banner.jpg
NCHC
Live blog: NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship -- Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State
Tigers and Huskies play for the conference playoff title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
March 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St. Cloud vs. North Dakota
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff notebook: International Exchange Line re-emerges with 3-goal performance for SCSU
Also, Hunter McCown, Kaidan Mbereko lead Colorado College to first championship game; why Magnus Chrona was lifted in a one-goal game late in the third period for Denver
March 18, 2023 12:30 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
244F3B9C-5B1D-4D07-9DA3-E17E120D94ED.jpeg
NCHC
Zach Okabe scores on a rush in overtime to send SCSU to Frozen Faceoff championship
Jami Krannila skipped a pass to Okabe going down the middle and Okabe buried a backhand at 5:45 to end North Dakota's season
March 17, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Frozen Faceoff SCSU UND.jpg
NCHC
Live blog: NCHC semifinals -- SCSU vs. North Dakota
Huskies and Fighting Hawks play at 7:30 p.m. Friday
March 17, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jason Polin NCHC awards.jpg
NCHC
Western Michigan forward named NCHC Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, Senior Scholar-Athlete
Jason Polin took home tnree big awards, Pioneers take home four honors, SCSU takes home two awards, North Dakota one and Pat Ferschweiler is voted conference's top coach
March 16, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_1116.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's leading scorer is in awe of the talents of Micah Miller
Jami Krannila admires the way the fifth-year forward plays for the Huskies, who play North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals on Friday
March 16, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Western Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff preview: Semifinals feature matchups between teams that have played one another 4 times
Top-seeded Denver will play Colorado College and St. Cloud State will play North Dakota on Friday
March 15, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

All-tournament team

The all-tournament team is Krannila, Okabe, defenseman Jack Peart and Castor from SCSU and forward Hunter McKown and defenseman Bryan Yoon from Colorado College. The most outstanding player is Krannila.

Elite duo

When Krannila scored his 20th goal of the season on Friday, he and Cruikshank joined some elite company as a duo at SCSU. They are the first duo since Joey Benik (23) and Patrick Russell (20) in 2015-16 to have 20 goals in the same season. It is the eighth duo to accomplish the feat since SCSU became a Division I program in 1987.

Huskies duos with 20 goals in the same season

2022-23 — Grant Cruikshank 22, Jami Krannila 21
2015-16 — Joey Benik 23, Patrick Russell 20
2013-14 — Nic Dowd 22, Jonny Brodzinski 21
2009-10 — Ryan Lasch 20, Garrett Roe 20
2001-02 — Mark Hartigan 37, Ryan Malone 24
2000-01 — Tyler Arnason 28, Mark Hartigan 27
1990-91 — Jeff Saterdalen 21, Tim Hanus 21
1989-90 — Jeff Saterdalen 24, Tim Hanus 22

St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0

CC 0-0-0—0
SCSU 1-0-2—3

First period scoring: 1. SCSU, Jami Krannila 21 (Zach Okabe 18) 14:54. Penalties — None.

Second period scoring: None. Penalties — CC, McKown (roughing) 14:03.

Third period scoring: 2. SCSU, Grant Cruikshank 22 (Micah Miller 11) 2:43; 3. SCSU, Kyler Kupka 10 (Cruikshank 13) 6:40. Penalties — X.

Goalie saves — CC, Kaidan Mbereko 12-7-0—0 (3 GA); SCSU, Jaxon Castor 6-5-0—0 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — CC 1-2; SCSU 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — CC 0-0 (0 shots); SCSU 0-0 (0 shots).

Faceoffs — CC 12-9.

Referees — Joe Sullivan, Ryan Hersey.

Linesemen — John Grandt, Tyler Liffrig.

Attendance — 6,877.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff history

2023

Semifinals:
Colorado College 1, Denver 0
St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2, OT
Championship:
St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0

2022

Semifinals:
Minnesota Duluth 2, Denver 0
Western Michigan 4, North Dakota 2
Championship:
Minnesota Duluth 3, Western Michigan 0

2021

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 2
North Dakota 2, Denver 1, OT
Championship:
North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3

2019

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 5, Colorado College 2
Minnesota Duluth 3, Denver 0
Championship:
Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 2 (2 OTs)

2018

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2 (OT)
Denver 3, Minnesota Duluth 1
Championship:
Denver 4, St. Cloud State 1

2017

Semifinals:
Minnesota Duluth 5, Western Michigan 2
North Dakota 1, Denver 0
Championship:
Minnesota Duluth 4, North Dakota 3

2016

Semifinals:
Minnesota Duluth 4, North Dakota 2
St. Cloud State 4, Denver 2
Championship:
St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

2015

Semifinals:
St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 1
Miami 6, Denver 3
Championship:
Miami 3, St. Cloud State 2

2014

Semifinals:
Denver 4, Western Michigan 3
Miami 3, North Dakota 0
Championship:
Denver 4, Miami 3

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

Get Local

