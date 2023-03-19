SCSU plays a dominant game, beats Colorado College for NCHC Frozen Faceoff title

ST. PAUL — There was never much of a question in this one.

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team led the majority of the game, some of its top players had good games and Jaxon Castor made 17 saves to lead the Huskies to a 3-0 win over Colorado College in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

St. Cloud State (25-12-3) gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament, though that was never in question. The Huskies moved up one spot to No. 6 in the PairWise Rankings with the win. The PairWise try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to pick the 16-team national tournament field.

Colorado College (13-23-3) had a magical postseason run come to an end. The seventh-seeded Tigers upset Western Michigan with a two-game sweep in Kalamazoo, Mich., in the quarterfinals and knocked off No. 3 Denver 1-0 in the semifinals.

The Huskies got the lone goal they would need at 14:54 of the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Zach Okabe intercepted a puck at the blue line and took a slap shot from near the right boards that went off senior center Jami Krannila and in for a 1-0 lead.

SCSU got two goals in the third period to put the game away.

Graduate student forward Micah Miller won a puck battle behind the Colorado College net, carried it around to the front of the net and passed it to graduate student center Grant Cruikshank for a back door goal at 2:43 to make it 2-0. It was Cruikshank's team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Then senior Kyler Kupka stole a puck in the neutral zone and got the puck to Cruikshank coming down the middle of the ice and set up a 2-on-1 rush. Cruikshank got the puck back to Kupka as he was going to the net and he put on a move and scored on a backhand at 6:40 to make it 3-0.

SCSU had to kill 1:06 of a 5-on-3 power play for Colorado College in the third period, but did.

All-tournament team

The all-tournament team is Krannila, Okabe, defenseman Jack Peart and Castor from SCSU and forward Hunter McKown and defenseman Bryan Yoon from Colorado College. The most outstanding player is Krannila.

Elite duo

When Krannila scored his 20th goal of the season on Friday, he and Cruikshank joined some elite company as a duo at SCSU. They are the first duo since Joey Benik (23) and Patrick Russell (20) in 2015-16 to have 20 goals in the same season. It is the eighth duo to accomplish the feat since SCSU became a Division I program in 1987.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huskies duos with 20 goals in the same season

2022-23 — Grant Cruikshank 22, Jami Krannila 21

2015-16 — Joey Benik 23, Patrick Russell 20

2013-14 — Nic Dowd 22, Jonny Brodzinski 21

2009-10 — Ryan Lasch 20, Garrett Roe 20

2001-02 — Mark Hartigan 37, Ryan Malone 24

2000-01 — Tyler Arnason 28, Mark Hartigan 27

1990-91 — Jeff Saterdalen 21, Tim Hanus 21

1989-90 — Jeff Saterdalen 24, Tim Hanus 22

St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0

CC 0-0-0—0

SCSU 1-0-2—3

First period scoring: 1. SCSU, Jami Krannila 21 (Zach Okabe 18) 14:54. Penalties — None.

Second period scoring: None. Penalties — CC, McKown (roughing) 14:03.

Third period scoring: 2. SCSU, Grant Cruikshank 22 (Micah Miller 11) 2:43; 3. SCSU, Kyler Kupka 10 (Cruikshank 13) 6:40. Penalties — X.

Goalie saves — CC, Kaidan Mbereko 12-7-0—0 (3 GA); SCSU, Jaxon Castor 6-5-0—0 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — CC 1-2; SCSU 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — CC 0-0 (0 shots); SCSU 0-0 (0 shots).

ADVERTISEMENT

Faceoffs — CC 12-9.

Referees — Joe Sullivan, Ryan Hersey.

Linesemen — John Grandt, Tyler Liffrig.

Attendance — 6,877.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff history

2023

Semifinals:

Colorado College 1, Denver 0

St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2, OT

Championship:

St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0

2022

Semifinals:

Minnesota Duluth 2, Denver 0

Western Michigan 4, North Dakota 2

Championship:

Minnesota Duluth 3, Western Michigan 0

2021

Semifinals:

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 2

North Dakota 2, Denver 1, OT

Championship:

North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3

2019

Semifinals:

St. Cloud State 5, Colorado College 2

Minnesota Duluth 3, Denver 0

Championship:

Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 2 (2 OTs)

ADVERTISEMENT

2018

Semifinals:

St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2 (OT)

Denver 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

Championship:

Denver 4, St. Cloud State 1

2017

Semifinals:

Minnesota Duluth 5, Western Michigan 2

North Dakota 1, Denver 0

Championship:

Minnesota Duluth 4, North Dakota 3

2016

Semifinals:

Minnesota Duluth 4, North Dakota 2

St. Cloud State 4, Denver 2

Championship:

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

2015

Semifinals:

St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 1

Miami 6, Denver 3

Championship:

Miami 3, St. Cloud State 2

2014

Semifinals:

Denver 4, Western Michigan 3

Miami 3, North Dakota 0

Championship:

Denver 4, Miami 3