



SCSU notebook: Zach Okabe decides to return for 5th season with SCSU, Krannila gets 1st pro goal

Okabe was third on the team in goals and points in 2022-23.

St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14) controls the puck in front of University of Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson (23) and goalie Justen Close (1) as forward Bryce Brodzinski (22) looks on in a nonconference men's hockey game on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
By Mick Hatten
Today at 5:14 PM

ST. CLOUD — One of the top scorers St. Cloud State men's hockey team has decided to come back for a fifth season.

Zach Okabe, who was third on the team in goals and points, had pro offers but will return for another season. The NCAA granted another season of eligibility to players who played during the 2020-21 season during the pandemic.

Okabe is coming off the best of his four college seasons. He had career-bests of 18 goals, 18 assists, 36 points, game-winning goals (5), 24 penalty minutes and was a plus-16 in 41 games. He was third on the team in goals, third in points, tied for fourth in power-play goals (5) and tied for the team lead in game-winning goals.

"Huge news for us to get Zach back here," Huskies coach Brett Larson said. "He had some opportunities to go play pro hockey. But he decided he wanted to stay and, not only take another run at it with a team he thinks can be pretty good, but also to keep developing. He wants to make sure he's 100% for pro hockey when he makes that jump. I thought it was a real smart move by Zach."

SCSU's season ended with a loss in an NCAA regional championship game to Minnesota on March 25. So Okabe spent a good deal of time deliberating all sides of the issue of turning pro or returning to college. He said that he made the final decision on Tuesday.

"It was more not rushing into anything and I think it's more valuable for me to come back for another year over some of the other options that were out there," said Okabe, an undrafted 22-year-old wing from Okotoks, Alberta. "I think I can still get better and still have a better year than last year."

There are a few areas that Okabe, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, thinks that he can improve on.

"For me it's strength and I've been getting stronger every summer," he said. "I want to do some more skating in the summer. I want to work on my long distance speed."

Of course, Larson and the coaching staff are excited to have Okabe return.

"Having his goal production and a top-six winger back is huge," Larson said of Okabe, who has played on one of the team's top two lines the last two seasons. "I look at our depth up front with scoring: You look at how (Veeti) Miettinen played down the stretch. You've got Okabe, who I think played some of his best hockey down the stretch. (Kyler) Kupka is coming back. (Adam) Ingram, who we think can take a big step.

"You've got some guys on the offensive production side who are going to bring a lot back to this team. Then you've got other guys who didn't play as much last year who are going to play bigger roles and we're going to expect more production out of them, too. Hopefully, it's a very similar formula to what we had last year."

Miettinen spent the better part of the last three seasons as a linemate of Okabe's and had two goals and four assists in his last five games on his way to career-bests in goals (12), assists (24), points (36), power-play goals (7) and game-winning goals (5). He is a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick.

Kupka, as was previously reported, is also coming back for a fifth season. Kupka had career-bests in goals (10), assists (15), points (25), power-play goals (5) and game-winning goals (2).

Ingram, a Nashville Predators draft pick, had eight goals, 23 points, three power-play goals and two game-winning goals as a freshman.

"Every year, obviously, you lose some key guys, but it just gives other guys opportunities to step up into other roles," Okabe said. "We're going to have a big freshman group and we'll have some new faces around.

"Overall, I'm pretty excited. I think we'll have a good group. I think we'll have a younger team, but still be an energetic team and a pretty hungry team."

SCSU notebook: Krannila signs AHL deal, Spellacy scores first pro goal, 7 Huskies to play in Women's Worlds
Senior center bypasses his last season of eligibility, joins Penguins organization. Grant Cruikshank signs deal with the Toronto Marlies.
April 04, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC notebook: Western Michigan loses top scorers to the pros, North Dakota is active in transfer portal
The Broncos have lost their top three in goals, points. Fighting Hawks have landed goalie, center, defenseman as transfers. News, notes and updates on a busy start to the offseason
April 03, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU notebook: Bushy, Spellacy to be ECHL teammates and big honors bestowed on coach, player
Graduate student defenseman, forward sign with the Kalamazoo Wings
March 31, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Former SCSU assistant coach, captain Nick Oliver discusses his 1st season as a head coach with Fargo
Oliver has led the Force to the USHL's best record. He talks about the ups and downs of the long season, the curve of being in charge and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider Podcast.
March 31, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Here's a look at some of the possible freshmen for the SCSU men's hockey team next season
Also, a look at who is planning on returning among the seniors and the Huskies' NHL draft picks
March 30, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU's Micah Miller signs two-year contract with AHL's Tucson Roadrunners
Miller, a forward from Grand Rapids, Minn., spent the last five seasons with the Huskies.
March 29, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC Notebook: Colorado College gives Mayotte an extension, some notable names are in the transfer portal
Also, there have been a few early pro signings, including the Tigers' Hunter McKown, North Dakota's Tyler Kleven, Western Michigan's Max Sasson and Denver's Carter Mazur
March 28, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Okabe, who was an All-NCHC honorable mention pick as a senior, will graduate with a degree in economics this spring. He said he plans to add another major for next school year.

The return of Miettinen, Kupka, Ingram and Okabe helps cushion some of the scoring loss of graduate student center Grant Cruikshank (23 goals, 38 points) and senior center Jami Krannila (21 goals, 40 points). Cruikshank and Krannila have both signed pro deals and are playing in the American Hockey League.

Cruikshank signed an amateur tryout agreement for the rest of this season and a one-year contract for next season with the Toronto Marlies. He made his pro debut on April 7 at Utica.

Krannila picks up his 1st pro goal

Krannila, who spent the better part of the last four seasons on a line with Okabe, scored his first pro goal for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against Providence on April 7.

Krannila signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Penguins for the rest of this season and has played in four AHL games.

He led the Huskies in points (40) and plus/minus (plus-23) and tied for second in power-play goals (7) in 41 games this season. He was named to the All-NCHC First Team and was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year. Krannila finished his college career with 52 goals, 107 points, 14 power-play goals, seven game-winning goals, 113 penalty minutes and was a plus-33 in 143 games.

By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
