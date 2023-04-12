SCSU notebook: Zach Okabe decides to return for 5th season with SCSU, Krannila gets 1st pro goal

ST. CLOUD — One of the top scorers St. Cloud State men's hockey team has decided to come back for a fifth season.

Zach Okabe, who was third on the team in goals and points, had pro offers but will return for another season. The NCAA granted another season of eligibility to players who played during the 2020-21 season during the pandemic.

Okabe is coming off the best of his four college seasons. He had career-bests of 18 goals, 18 assists, 36 points, game-winning goals (5), 24 penalty minutes and was a plus-16 in 41 games. He was third on the team in goals, third in points, tied for fourth in power-play goals (5) and tied for the team lead in game-winning goals.

"Huge news for us to get Zach back here," Huskies coach Brett Larson said. "He had some opportunities to go play pro hockey. But he decided he wanted to stay and, not only take another run at it with a team he thinks can be pretty good, but also to keep developing. He wants to make sure he's 100% for pro hockey when he makes that jump. I thought it was a real smart move by Zach."

SCSU's season ended with a loss in an NCAA regional championship game to Minnesota on March 25. So Okabe spent a good deal of time deliberating all sides of the issue of turning pro or returning to college. He said that he made the final decision on Tuesday.

"It was more not rushing into anything and I think it's more valuable for me to come back for another year over some of the other options that were out there," said Okabe, an undrafted 22-year-old wing from Okotoks, Alberta. "I think I can still get better and still have a better year than last year."

There are a few areas that Okabe, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, thinks that he can improve on.

"For me it's strength and I've been getting stronger every summer," he said. "I want to do some more skating in the summer. I want to work on my long distance speed."

Of course, Larson and the coaching staff are excited to have Okabe return.

"Having his goal production and a top-six winger back is huge," Larson said of Okabe, who has played on one of the team's top two lines the last two seasons. "I look at our depth up front with scoring: You look at how (Veeti) Miettinen played down the stretch. You've got Okabe, who I think played some of his best hockey down the stretch. (Kyler) Kupka is coming back. (Adam) Ingram, who we think can take a big step.

"You've got some guys on the offensive production side who are going to bring a lot back to this team. Then you've got other guys who didn't play as much last year who are going to play bigger roles and we're going to expect more production out of them, too. Hopefully, it's a very similar formula to what we had last year."

Miettinen spent the better part of the last three seasons as a linemate of Okabe's and had two goals and four assists in his last five games on his way to career-bests in goals (12), assists (24), points (36), power-play goals (7) and game-winning goals (5). He is a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick.

Kupka, as was previously reported, is also coming back for a fifth season. Kupka had career-bests in goals (10), assists (15), points (25), power-play goals (5) and game-winning goals (2).

Ingram, a Nashville Predators draft pick, had eight goals, 23 points, three power-play goals and two game-winning goals as a freshman.

"Every year, obviously, you lose some key guys, but it just gives other guys opportunities to step up into other roles," Okabe said. "We're going to have a big freshman group and we'll have some new faces around.

"Overall, I'm pretty excited. I think we'll have a good group. I think we'll have a younger team, but still be an energetic team and a pretty hungry team."

Okabe, who was an All-NCHC honorable mention pick as a senior, will graduate with a degree in economics this spring. He said he plans to add another major for next school year.

The return of Miettinen, Kupka, Ingram and Okabe helps cushion some of the scoring loss of graduate student center Grant Cruikshank (23 goals, 38 points) and senior center Jami Krannila (21 goals, 40 points). Cruikshank and Krannila have both signed pro deals and are playing in the American Hockey League.

Cruikshank signed an amateur tryout agreement for the rest of this season and a one-year contract for next season with the Toronto Marlies. He made his pro debut on April 7 at Utica.

On Friday, Jami Krannila collected his first AHL goal against the Providence Bruins



Congratulations! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/G6oyN7PYUn — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) April 9, 2023

Krannila picks up his 1st pro goal

Krannila, who spent the better part of the last four seasons on a line with Okabe, scored his first pro goal for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against Providence on April 7.

Krannila signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Penguins for the rest of this season and has played in four AHL games.

He led the Huskies in points (40) and plus/minus (plus-23) and tied for second in power-play goals (7) in 41 games this season. He was named to the All-NCHC First Team and was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year. Krannila finished his college career with 52 goals, 107 points, 14 power-play goals, seven game-winning goals, 113 penalty minutes and was a plus-33 in 143 games.