SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU notebook: Spencer Meier is back, coach discusses two recruits at World Juniors, Huskies prep for Gophers

Three-year captain is expected to play this weekend against Minnesota.

032919.S.FF.STCloud
St. Cloud's Spencer Meier skates with the puck during practice for the NCAA Regionals on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
David Samson / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 03, 2023 05:39 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The captain has returned.

Spencer Meier, who is in his third season as the captain for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team, saw his first game action since November when the Huskies played an exhibition game on Dec. 30.

Meier has been out of the lineup with an upper body injury. He is expected to play this weekend when fourth-ranked SCSU (14-4) plays No. 1/3 Minnesota (15-5) in a nonconference series. The teams play at 6 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and 3 p.m. Sunday (Bally Sports North) at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

In the 5-2 exhibition win over the University of Manitoba, Meier saw time on a regular shift and on special teams. It was his first game since Nov. 5 at Denver.

"Spence looks like he's 100 percent and that was probably the biggest positive out of the exhibition game," Huskies head coach Brett Larson said after practice Tuesday. "It was great for the rest of the team to get some rust off. But for him to get a full 60-minute game in, I think that really helped.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it gave him the confidence that he needed to be back. That was a physical game and he was able to handle it."

Meier has two goals, four points, eight blocked shots, is a plus-2 and is averaging 16 minutes, 53 seconds in 10 games this season. Meier, a fifth-year defenseman from Sartell, has 16 goals, 57 points and 15 penalty minutes in 149 career games.

"It's a huge emotional lift for our team to have Spencer back," Larson said. "When I announced to the team the starting lineup before the (exhibition) game, it got a big cheer in the room. Going into a rivalry weekend, it's definitely nice to have your leadership and your captain back."

The Huskies and Gophers split two games last season, with each team picking up road wins.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings
NHL
Lightning sign rookie defenseman Nick Perbix to two-year extension
Former St. Cloud State standout ranks second among NHL rookie defensemen in goals.
January 02, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Eduardo A. Encina / Tampa Bay Times
Crush CHS SCSU kneeling.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Charlie Boike honored by Crush, Crusaders, Huskies hockey teams
17-year-old forward died in a car accident on Dec. 10.
December 30, 2022 11:42 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
_L6A4967
NCHC
SCSU's Jack Peart has good start to IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies recruits Martins Lavins (Latvia) and Verner Miettinen (Finland) see a lot of time in their first games
December 27, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Peart having a good tournament

Huskies defenseman Jack Peart has played in all five games for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships. Peart, a sophomore from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, has three assists, is a plus-8 and is averaging about 18 minutes a game.

"Pearty is doing a good job and playing a regular shift," Larson said of the 19-year-old. "Last year, he was an extra defenseman and didn't play much. It's fun to see his development over the year."

Peart, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, will be playing for the Americans when they take on Canada at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (NHL Network) in the semifinals. Team USA will then play for either Czechia or Sweden for either the gold medal or the bronze medal on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson said it will be a game-time decision as to whether or not Peart will be in the lineup on Saturday.

2 from World Juniors will join SCSU next season

Two future Huskies have also seen a lot of playing time in the World Juniors tournament.

Martins Lavins, a 19-year-old forward, has two assists, two penalty minutes and is a minus-2 in five games for Latvia. Lavins is playing his second season of juniors for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the USHL.

"Lavins is a heart-and-soul guy for Latvia," Larson said of Lavins, who has 11 points, 25 penalty minutes in 18 USHL games this season. "Martins is a heart-and-soul, compete, shoot the puck, drive the net, finish checks, hard-nosed, two-way player."

Verner Miettinen, a 19-year-old forward, has an assist and is a minus-1 in five games for Finland. He is playing his first season with the Fargo Force in the USHL.

"Verner is a skilled, creative center," Larson said of Miettinen, who has seven goals, 14 points, four penalty minutes and is a plus-5 in 18 games with the Force. "He distributes the puck and will probably have a lot more assists than goals, but he makes everyone around him better.

"He might be a good complementary center to play with his brother."

His older brother is SCSU junior wing Veeti Miettinen, who is third on the Huskies' in shots (52) and has 19 points in 18 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavins and Miettinen have both signed National Letters of Intent and are expected to join the Huskies in the fall.

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERWORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
012922 S GFH UNDvSCSU-3.jpg
NCHC
NCHC suspends Griffin Ness one game for contact-to-the-head major
The UND junior center will sit out Friday's regular-season game against Lindenwood.
January 03, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play hockey
NCHC
Sandy, after surviving deadly slapshot from teammate, makes Bulldogs debut in exhibition win over St. Thomas
Freshman goalie Zach Sandy was sent to the emergency room earlier this season after taking a slap shot to the neck in practice. He stopped all nine shots he faced in the second period of the 2-1 win.
January 02, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
010123 S GFH UNDMHKY0173.jpg
NCHC
Eight takeaways from UND's exhibition victory over the U.S. Under-18 Team
The Fighting Hawks beat the U.S. Under-18 Team on a Matteo Costantini overtime goal.
December 31, 2022 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
7Q7A3365.jpg
NCHC
Things to watch in UND's exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team
The Fighting Hawks are hoping to regain their form from the final weekend before Christmas break.
December 30, 2022 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman