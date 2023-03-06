SCSU notebook: Some good news on Peart, Trejbal; NHL playoffs vibe to UMD series and a goaltending decision

ST. CLOUD — It was senior night on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, but two of the senior defensemen had to walk to the postgame ceremony honoring them rather than skating to it.

Dylan Anhorn got to the ceremony on crutches as his left foot continues to be in a cast after he broke two bones and a torn ligament in his left foot. Anhorn had to have surgery to repair the damage he suffered in pregame warmups on Jan. 21 and is out for the rest of the season.

St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) moves the puck against Bemidji State in the second period Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Trejbal walked to the ceremony and Brett Larson said after the game that there is some encouraging news on both Trejbal and sophomore defenseman Jack Peart. Trejbal and Peart both missed both games of last weekend's series split against Minnesota Duluth after suffering lower body injuries on Feb. 25 in a game at Nebraska Omaha.

There is a chance, though, that both Trejbal and Peart could be available this weekend when the Huskies play host to UMD in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs. The teams will play at 7:37 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, 6:07 p.m. Sunday (all on FOX 9+).

Peart and Trejbal both skated on their own on Saturday with team associate athletic trainer Bryan DeMaine keeping tabs.

"According to Bryan DeMaine, that went well," SCSU coach Brett Larson said after Saturday's overtime win over UMD. "There is some hope that we can get one, or both, of those guys back next weekend."

Playing UMD ... again

If it feels like we've seen this before, we have ... many times. Since the NCHC began play in 2013, SCSU and UMD have been one another's rival team, which means the teams meet four times during the regular season, every season. The other six opponents are on a rotation where there are seasons when they play SCSU or UMD just two times.

Last season, the Huskies and Bulldogs also met in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs with UMD picking up a series sweep (5-2, 4-3). The teams also met in the semifinals of the 2021 Frozen Faceoff (3-2, SCSU win) and the NCHC championship games of 2019 (3-2, UMD in 2 OTs) and 2016 (3-1, SCSU win).

For the second straight first-round matchup, the teams could play five times over two weekends going back to the last series of the regular season. Playing that many times in a short span gives it a different feel, according to Larson.

"This feels, kind of, like a Stanley Cup semifinals, seven-game series right now," said Larson, whose team rallied from a three-goal first period deficit Saturday for a 4-3 overtime win. "We wanted to make a statement of how hard we were gonna play after that first period. We said, 'Listen, the only way we're going to get back into this thing is if we work extremely hard, extremely physical, get guys to the net — send a message that we're not going away this weekend and we're not going away next weekend.

"I think that focus helped us get back into that series."

If you go back to the WCHA days, the Huskies and Bulldogs met six times in the first round of the playoffs (1994, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2011) and SCSU was 4-2 in those best-of-three series. SCSU also won two WCHA Final Five play-in games against UMD (5-1 in 2006, 4-3 in OT in 1998).

SCSU is 13-9 in all-time playoff games against UMD.

Minnesota Duluth forward Cole Spicer (11) looks for the rebound against St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) at the Herb Brooks National Ice Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Goaltender choices

If you are wondering about how Larson and his staff are going to handle SCSU's goaltending situation in the playoffs, it sounds like nothing is set.

Senior Jaxon Castor and junior Dominic Basse go into the postseason with very similar statistics.

Castor is 10-7-1 with a 2.26 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 18 games for the season. In NCHC games, he was 6-5-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .901 save percentage in 12 games.

Basse is 10-4-2 with a 2.27 GAA and .913 save percentage in 17 games for the season. In NCHC games, he was 6-4-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .904 save percentage in 13 games.

"At this time now, if a guy gets in there and does well, we'll probably go with him," Larson said. "But we'll see.

"Our goal this weekend was to play them both," Larson said Saturday. "We'll evaluate them this week in practice and see who looks like they are more ready."

Castor has played in the postseason.

Last season, David Hrenak missed the postseason because he had pneumonia. Castor stopped 70 of 79 shots (.886) in the series against UMD and 11 of 16 shots against Quinnipiac in the NCAA tournament.

Basse did not play a playoff game in either of his two seasons at Colorado College before transferring.