Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

SCSU notebook: Some good news on Peart, Trejbal; NHL playoffs vibe to UMD series and a goaltending decision

Huskies prepare to see Bulldogs in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs for the second straight season.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Derek Daschke (10) skates against St. Cloud State defenseman Ondrej Trejbal (5) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 06, 2023 11:54 AM

ST. CLOUD — It was senior night on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, but two of the senior defensemen had to walk to the postgame ceremony honoring them rather than skating to it.

Dylan Anhorn got to the ceremony on crutches as his left foot continues to be in a cast after he broke two bones and a torn ligament in his left foot. Anhorn had to have surgery to repair the damage he suffered in pregame warmups on Jan. 21 and is out for the rest of the season.

_L6A4619
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) moves the puck against Bemidji State in the second period Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Trejbal walked to the ceremony and Brett Larson said after the game that there is some encouraging news on both Trejbal and sophomore defenseman Jack Peart. Trejbal and Peart both missed both games of last weekend's series split against Minnesota Duluth after suffering lower body injuries on Feb. 25 in a game at Nebraska Omaha.

There is a chance, though, that both Trejbal and Peart could be available this weekend when the Huskies play host to UMD in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs. The teams will play at 7:37 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, 6:07 p.m. Sunday (all on FOX 9+).

Peart and Trejbal both skated on their own on Saturday with team associate athletic trainer Bryan DeMaine keeping tabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"According to Bryan DeMaine, that went well," SCSU coach Brett Larson said after Saturday's overtime win over UMD. "There is some hope that we can get one, or both, of those guys back next weekend."

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU rallies from 3-goal deficit against UMD, picks up emotional win on Zach Okabe's OT goal
Huskies trail 3-0 after first period, but claw their way back to beat the Bulldogs and snap a 5-game losing streak to UMD. SCSU honored 7 seniors, 5 graduate students in last regular season home game
March 04, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UMD_0943.jpg
NCHC
UMD has SCSU's number again, holds on for 4-3 win
Bulldogs score twice in the third period to beat Huskies for the 5th straight time
March 03, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Huskies_Hockey_Insider_podcast_logo.jpg
NCHC
Jim Erickson discusses this season's SCSU men's hockey team, his 'mega prep' for state boys hockey broadcasts
Huskies radio play-by-play voice joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to talk about the season, what's at stake in the final weekend of the regular season and how he prepares for 14 games at once
March 03, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Idalski1 smaller.jpg
WCHA
SCSU's Brian Idalski, OSU's Nadine Muzerall are WCHA Co-Coaches of the Year
Idalski helped lead the Huskies to tie the program record for most wins in a season. Muzerall led the Buckeyes to their first WCHA regular season title.
March 02, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
NCHC preview: Seeds 2-7 for the conference tournament are up for grabs this weekend
UMD is at SCSU, Western Michigan is at Miami, UNO is at UND and Colorado College is at Denver to finish the regular season.
March 02, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0796.jpg
NCHC
Long nap a key ingredient to Adam Ingram's five-point game for Huskies
Freshman forward became the 9th player in the NCAA Division I era at SCSU to have five or more points in a game on Friday. It was another sign of development of the Nashville Predators draft pick.
March 01, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0293.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Cruikshank's 3 goals get him to 20 for the season, Larson gets 100th win, injuries update
Graduate student center snaps five-game streak without a goal and discusses what makes the Huskies head coach a good one. An update on several players battling injuries.
February 28, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Playing UMD ... again

If it feels like we've seen this before, we have ... many times. Since the NCHC began play in 2013, SCSU and UMD have been one another's rival team, which means the teams meet four times during the regular season, every season. The other six opponents are on a rotation where there are seasons when they play SCSU or UMD just two times.

Last season, the Huskies and Bulldogs also met in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs with UMD picking up a series sweep (5-2, 4-3). The teams also met in the semifinals of the 2021 Frozen Faceoff (3-2, SCSU win) and the NCHC championship games of 2019 (3-2, UMD in 2 OTs) and 2016 (3-1, SCSU win).

For the second straight first-round matchup, the teams could play five times over two weekends going back to the last series of the regular season. Playing that many times in a short span gives it a different feel, according to Larson.

"This feels, kind of, like a Stanley Cup semifinals, seven-game series right now," said Larson, whose team rallied from a three-goal first period deficit Saturday for a 4-3 overtime win. "We wanted to make a statement of how hard we were gonna play after that first period. We said, 'Listen, the only way we're going to get back into this thing is if we work extremely hard, extremely physical, get guys to the net — send a message that we're not going away this weekend and we're not going away next weekend.

"I think that focus helped us get back into that series."

If you go back to the WCHA days, the Huskies and Bulldogs met six times in the first round of the playoffs (1994, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2011) and SCSU was 4-2 in those best-of-three series. SCSU also won two WCHA Final Five play-in games against UMD (5-1 in 2006, 4-3 in OT in 1998).

ADVERTISEMENT

SCSU is 13-9 in all-time playoff games against UMD.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Cole Spicer (11) looks for the rebound against St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) at the Herb Brooks National Ice Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Goaltender choices

If you are wondering about how Larson and his staff are going to handle SCSU's goaltending situation in the playoffs, it sounds like nothing is set.

Senior Jaxon Castor and junior Dominic Basse go into the postseason with very similar statistics.

Castor is 10-7-1 with a 2.26 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 18 games for the season. In NCHC games, he was 6-5-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .901 save percentage in 12 games.

Basse is 10-4-2 with a 2.27 GAA and .913 save percentage in 17 games for the season. In NCHC games, he was 6-4-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .904 save percentage in 13 games.

"At this time now, if a guy gets in there and does well, we'll probably go with him," Larson said. "But we'll see.

"Our goal this weekend was to play them both," Larson said Saturday. "We'll evaluate them this week in practice and see who looks like they are more ready."

ADVERTISEMENT

Castor has played in the postseason.

Last season, David Hrenak missed the postseason because he had pneumonia. Castor stopped 70 of 79 shots (.886) in the series against UMD and 11 of 16 shots against Quinnipiac in the NCAA tournament.

Basse did not play a playoff game in either of his two seasons at Colorado College before transferring.

SCSU vs UMD_0574.jpg
St. Cloud State goaltender Jaxon Castor (40) catches a shot by Minnesota Duluth forward Tanner Laderoute (13) in the first period Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Paul Jerrard.jpg
NCHC
Remembering Paul Jerrard: The stories, memories and impact of the 'classiest man in hockey'
From LSSU to Omaha, teammates, coaches, players and friends reflect on the life of the Paul Jerrard, who died last month
March 05, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
NCHC
UND seniors take matters into their own hands, deliver win over Omaha
The Fighting Hawks will head to the playoffs on a six-game unbeaten streak.
March 05, 2023 04:11 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
030423 S GFH UNDMHKY0 2.jpg
NCHC
Dylan James shows 'NHL elite speed' in two-goal game against Omaha
The Fighting Hawks rookie scored twice against a goaltender he's knows well.
March 04, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Minot State Men’s Hockey vs University of Oregon
NCHC
Minot State coach excited to grow program, perhaps possibilities by playing Denver, Colorado College
“This is an incredible opportunity for our program to play two premier teams at the highest level of collegiate hockey," says Minot State head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk
March 04, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer