SCSU notebook: Krannila signs AHL deal, Spellacy scores first pro goal, 7 Huskies to play in Women's Worlds

ST. CLOUD — The leading scorer for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team will not be back for a fifth season.

Center Jami Krannila, who led the Huskies in points and was an All-NCHC First Team selection, has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is the top minor league team for the Pittsburgh Penguins and he will be a teammate of former SCSU defenseman Jon Lizotte.

Krannila had the best season of his college career with career-bests of 21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points, penalty minutes (43), faceoff win percentage (48.7%) and plus/minus (plus-23) in 41 games. He was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year.

Krannila had another season of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA granting players another season if they played during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. He finishes his college career tied for 17th in goals (52), 18th in plus/minus (plus-33) and tied for 30th in points (107) on SCSU's all-time lists in the NCAA Division I era.

Krannila's departure means that the team will have to replace three of its four regular centers. Graduate students Grant Cruikshank and Aidan Spellacy also finished their college eligibility.

While senior wing Kyler Kupka (25 points) is expected to return, the Huskies are also expecting to lose senior defenseman Ondrej Trejbal to the pros, senior wing Chase Brand and junior defenseman Brady Ziemer have entered the transfer portal, senior goalie Jaxon Castor, graduate student wing Micah Miller and graduate student defensemen Spencer Meier and Brendan Bushy have all finished their eligibility.

With Krannila's departure and Trejbal's expected signing, it means the Huskies will have a minimum of 10 new players on the roster in the fall. Senior forward Zach Okabe and senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn are also contemplating signing or returning to the Huskies.

Spellacy gets first pro goal

Spellacy picked up his first pro goal playing for the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL in a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on April 2. Spellacy scored a power-play goal in the game.

Spellacy is coming off the best season of his college career. He had four goals, 12 points, was a plus-9 and won 55.5% of his faceoffs in 35 games after being told he might not be able to break into the lineup after the 2021-22 season by coach Brett Larson.

7 with SCSU ties to play in World Championships

Seven players with ties to the St. Cloud State women's hockey team have been named to their respective national teams that will compete in the IIHF Women’s World Championship held April 5-16 in Brampton, Ontario.

Four of the players are on the Huskies current roster: forwards Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmerman (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) and goalie Sanni Ahola (Finland).

Klara Hymlarova of the Czech Republic battles with Mulan Kang of of China on Feb. 3, 2022, in a Group B preliminary round game of the 2022 Beijing Olympics at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China. Hymlarova plays college hockey for St. Cloud State University. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Hymlárová plans on returning for a fifth season after leading the Huskies in goals (17) and power-play goals (8) in 37 games. Hymlárová played in the 2022 Winter Olympics and this will be her third World Championships.

Zimmerman sat out a redshirt season, but played for Switzerland in the 2022 Winter Olympics and will be playing in her sixth World Championships.

Voigt had three goals and five points in 31 games for the Huskies as a freshman. She will be playing in her second World Championships.

Ahola was 9-11 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 20 games as a junior for the Huskies. This will be her first World Championships.

Jenniina Nylund of Finland goes to the net against Switzerland goalie Andrea Braendli during the bronze medal game on Feb. 16, 2022, of the 2022 Beijing Olympics at Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

The former Huskies heading to the World Championships include forward Jenniina Nylund (Finland) and forward Laura Kluge (Germany). As a fifth-year senior, Nylund led the Huskies last season in points (28) and game-winning goals (5) in 37 games. This will be Nylund's third World Championships and she helped Finland win the bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Kluge, who played for the Huskies from 2017-21, will be playing in her seventh World Championships.

Forward Sofianna Sundelin, who has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Huskies in the fall, will play for Finland in the World Championships. She helped Finland win the 2022 Winter Olympics bronze medal.