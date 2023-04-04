Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

SCSU notebook: Krannila signs AHL deal, Spellacy scores first pro goal, 7 Huskies to play in Women's Worlds

Senior center bypasses his last season of eligibility, joins Penguins organization

SCSU vs Colorado_244.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Zach Okabe (14), center, celebrates his goal with St. Cloud State defenseman Ondrej Trejbal (5) and St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) against Colorado College in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 2:58 PM

ST. CLOUD — The leading scorer for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team will not be back for a fifth season.

Center Jami Krannila, who led the Huskies in points and was an All-NCHC First Team selection, has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is the top minor league team for the Pittsburgh Penguins and he will be a teammate of former SCSU defenseman Jon Lizotte.

Krannila had the best season of his college career with career-bests of 21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points, penalty minutes (43), faceoff win percentage (48.7%) and plus/minus (plus-23) in 41 games. He was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year.

Krannila had another season of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA granting players another season if they played during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. He finishes his college career tied for 17th in goals (52), 18th in plus/minus (plus-33) and tied for 30th in points (107) on SCSU's all-time lists in the NCAA Division I era.

Krannila's departure means that the team will have to replace three of its four regular centers. Graduate students Grant Cruikshank and Aidan Spellacy also finished their college eligibility.

While senior wing Kyler Kupka (25 points) is expected to return, the Huskies are also expecting to lose senior defenseman Ondrej Trejbal to the pros, senior wing Chase Brand and junior defenseman Brady Ziemer have entered the transfer portal, senior goalie Jaxon Castor, graduate student wing Micah Miller and graduate student defensemen Spencer Meier and Brendan Bushy have all finished their eligibility.

With Krannila's departure and Trejbal's expected signing, it means the Huskies will have a minimum of 10 new players on the roster in the fall. Senior forward Zach Okabe and senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn are also contemplating signing or returning to the Huskies.

Spellacy gets first pro goal

Spellacy picked up his first pro goal playing for the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL in a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on April 2. Spellacy scored a power-play goal in the game.

Spellacy is coming off the best season of his college career. He had four goals, 12 points, was a plus-9 and won 55.5% of his faceoffs in 35 games after being told he might not be able to break into the lineup after the 2021-22 season by coach Brett Larson.

7 with SCSU ties to play in World Championships

Seven players with ties to the St. Cloud State women's hockey team have been named to their respective national teams that will compete in the IIHF Women’s World Championship held April 5-16 in Brampton, Ontario.

Four of the players are on the Huskies current roster: forwards Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmerman (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) and goalie Sanni Ahola (Finland).

Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v People's Republic of China
Klara Hymlarova of the Czech Republic battles with Mulan Kang of of China on Feb. 3, 2022, in a Group B preliminary round game of the 2022 Beijing Olympics at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China. Hymlarova plays college hockey for St. Cloud State University.
JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Hymlárová plans on returning for a fifth season after leading the Huskies in goals (17) and power-play goals (8) in 37 games. Hymlárová played in the 2022 Winter Olympics and this will be her third World Championships.

Zimmerman sat out a redshirt season, but played for Switzerland in the 2022 Winter Olympics and will be playing in her sixth World Championships.

Voigt had three goals and five points in 31 games for the Huskies as a freshman. She will be playing in her second World Championships.

Ahola was 9-11 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 20 games as a junior for the Huskies. This will be her first World Championships.

Ice Hockey - Women's Bronze Medal Game - Finland v Switzerland
Jenniina Nylund of Finland goes to the net against Switzerland goalie Andrea Braendli during the bronze medal game on Feb. 16, 2022, of the 2022 Beijing Olympics at Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China.
JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

The former Huskies heading to the World Championships include forward Jenniina Nylund (Finland) and forward Laura Kluge (Germany). As a fifth-year senior, Nylund led the Huskies last season in points (28) and game-winning goals (5) in 37 games. This will be Nylund's third World Championships and she helped Finland win the bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Kluge, who played for the Huskies from 2017-21, will be playing in her seventh World Championships.

Forward Sofianna Sundelin, who has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Huskies in the fall, will play for Finland in the World Championships. She helped Finland win the 2022 Winter Olympics bronze medal.

062522.S.BP.DILL 1.jpg
Retiring Bemidji State director of athletics Tracy Dill speaks during his retirement party on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the John S. Glas Fieldhouse.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
7Q7A4835.jpg
NCHC
NCHC notebook: Western Michigan loses top scorers to the pros, North Dakota is active in transfer portal
The Broncos have lost their top three in goals, points. Fighting Hawks have landed goalie, center, defenseman as transfers. News, notes and updates on a busy start to the offseason
April 03, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UMD_1564.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy, Spellacy to be ECHL teammates and big honors bestowed on coach, player
Graduate student defenseman, forward sign with the Kalamazoo Wings
March 31, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Nick Oliver Force.jpg
NCHC
Former SCSU assistant coach, captain Nick Oliver discusses his 1st season as a head coach with Fargo
Oliver has led the Force to the USHL's best record. He talks about the ups and downs of the long season, the curve of being in charge and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider Podcast.
March 31, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Edited/20221117_Fargo Force vs. Sioux Falls Stampede Cully's Kids Night_050.jpg
NCHC
Here's a look at some of the possible freshmen for the SCSU men's hockey team next season
Also, a look at who is planning on returning among the seniors and the Huskies' NHL draft picks
March 30, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010721-01-320703.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Micah Miller signs two-year contract with AHL's Tucson Roadrunners
Miller, a forward from Grand Rapids, Minn., spent the last five seasons with the Huskies.
March 29, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
College hockey players and coaches in interviews
NCHC
NCHC Notebook: Colorado College gives Mayotte an extension, some notable names are in the transfer portal
Also, there have been a few early pro signings, including the Tigers' Hunter McKown, North Dakota's Tyler Kleven, Western Michigan's Max Sasson and Denver's Carter Mazur
March 28, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Inside TRL
A look back at the wild NCAA regionals, ahead to the Frozen Four, the transfer portal
Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Mick Hatten and Matt Wellens break down what they saw last weekend, the matchups for the national semifinals and look ahead at some roster challenges on this episode.
March 27, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
