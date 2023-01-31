ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU notebook: Huskies have first 'sour taste' Monday of the season

Huskies will be looking to rebound this weekend with a home NCHC series against Miami

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Jesse Jacques (8) scores a shorthanded goal against St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 31, 2023 04:33 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — For the first time this season, the St. Cloud State men's hockey team finished a weekend and came away with residuals that are going to take a few days to get rid of.

The Huskies went into last weekend as the top-ranked team in NCAA Division I and tied for the NCHC lead. After two losses at Minnesota Duluth, SCSU finds itself in third place in the conference race and dropping to No. 5 in the polls and the PairWise Rankings .

The Huskies (10-6 NCHC, 18-8 overall) play host to Miami (2-13-1, 7-17-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Last weekend was the first time this season that St. Cloud State has been swept in a series.

"It's the first time that we're showing up to the rink on Monday with a sour taste in our mouth," Huskies head coach Brett Larson said. "This is the first time coming away from a weekend when we didn't play our best and knowing that we need to get back to work this week to get back on our game."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
college men play hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: No. 1 SCSU swept, Hockey Day Minnesota recap, should college teams play outdoors more often?
The Rink Live reporters discuss Bulldogs sweeping top-ranked Huskies, Minnesota running away with Big Ten, North Dakota sweeps Miami, recap of WCHA action
January 30, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Early power play goals, timely penalty kills late lead UMD to sweep of top-ranked St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead via special teams goals to win their third-straight game and sweep their first NCHC series of the season.
January 28, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
NCHC
Ben Steeves ignites dormant Bulldogs power play in 5-3 win over No. 1 St. Cloud State
The freshman winger recorded his second hat trick of the season and UMD scored four power play goals, including three on a Huskies major penalty.
January 28, 2023 12:18 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
AllieCornelius.jpg
WCHA
As Huskies, Beavers prepare for Hockey Day showdown, Allie Cornelius has fond memories of playing in event
Fifth-year senior played for the St. Cloud Icebreakers when the event was held in 2018 next to Lake George
January 27, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_674.jpg
NCHC
When Jack Rogers came to SCSU, his family moved from New York to Stillwater
Freshman forward is enjoying having his family close to where he is playing college hockey after playing last season for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
January 25, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Ben-HanoHug
NCHC
Cory Thorson shares SCSU Frozen Four memories, how he got into coaching, helping SJU prepare for Hockey Day
Former Huskies forward Cory Thorson played a key role in helping the team reach its first Frozen Four in 2013. He joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to discuss his career.
January 24, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0180.jpg
NCHC
Dylan Anhorn's injury is the latest bit of adversity for top-ranked SCSU
The Huskies have dealt with a fair number of injuries this season to key players. The latest challenge is how to handle the loss of the team's leader in minutes played.
January 24, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Here were some of the uncharacteristic things that happened for SCSU in the series:

The Huskies went into the weekend leading the nation in team save percentage (.926) and ranked No. 2 in scoring defense (1.92). Senior Jaxon Castor and junior Dominic Basse combined for an .815 save percentage and the Huskies gave up 11 goals in the series. To put the latter number in perspective, the most goals the Huskies had given up in a series this season had been eight against Miami and SCSU had given up four goals or less in a seven of its 12 series this season.

In their last three games going into the series, SCSU was 7-for-8 on the penalty kill (87.5%). Against UMD, the Huskies were 5-for-11 on the penalty kill (45.5%).

"Their power play got hot," Larson said. "Special teams were the difference. We had to find a way to get a few more shot blocks, a few more clears on the penalty kill and take away their momentum. Obviously, a big focus this week is getting our special teams to where they need to be."

What did not help the penalty kill on Friday — when the Huskies were 4-for-8 killing penalties — was that two of their top penalty killers were not in the lineup. Senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn is out for the rest of the season after having foot surgery and fifth-year defenseman Spencer Meier missed the game due to illness.

"Having your top two 'D' out can have a role in things, but I thought by (Saturday), our guys got used to playing those minutes that hadn't been playing those minutes," Larson said. "I thought our team was a lot better for it.

"If there's a positive out of the weekend, the guys who don't play a ton in those situations got some good experience for down the stretch when we're going to need them."

Larson said he thought UMD outplayed SCSU on Friday in the 5-3 loss. That said, the Huskies led 2-1 in the second period before Josh Luedtke took a five-minute major for hitting from behind and the Bulldogs scored three goals on that power play.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our discipline needs to be better, but it was a weird series in that it didn't feel like we were running around playing stupid," Larson said. "It was the timing of the penalties that hurt us more than anything.

"The entire Friday game changed on the major call ... and that was one I disagreed with. I thought it was a penalty, for sure, but not a major."

Saturday, the Huskies battled back after trailing 3-0 in the first period to get within 3-2 in the second period and then within 4-3 in the third period of a 6-3 loss that was capped by an empty-net goal.

"We've got to hit the reset button and get back to our game," Larson said. "At some point, you're going to have a weekend where you don't play well and things don't go your way. That's humbling. This league is humbling.

"The most important thing you can do is when you fall off the bike, get right back on it."

college men play hockey
St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson talks to his team against Minnesota Duluth at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Not a fan of the 4th paid coach rule

On Jan. 11, the NCAA Division I Council approved a measure to reclassify all volunteer coaches across every sport as full-time assistants, effective July 1. In hockey, that means a team can have four paid coaches — up from three — but no volunteer coaches.

The Huskies have a volunteer goalie coach in Matt Bertram, who is in his fifth season with the team. Larson is not a fan of the new rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We were taken aback because we were told that there were going to be five paid coaches," Larson said. "It went to four, took away the volunteer position and that puts a lot of programs in a tough spot.

"Our goalie coach can't be full time because he's got his own business in town and (his volunteering) fits really well for us. We're going to have to find a way to manage this within our staff. A lot of the coaches were surprised because nobody saw (the Council) taking away the volunteer coach. It's put a lot of programs in a tough spot."

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
Snapseed(1).jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber's hat trick propels UND to rout of Miami
Gaber became the first Fighting Hawk to score three goals in a game since Rhett Gardner on Nov. 2, 2018.
January 28, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
untitled-9935.jpg
NCHC
Drew DeRidder turns aside 27 shots as UND wins series opener at Miami
The fifth-year senior netminder has a .937 save percentage in the last three games.
January 27, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play hockey in arena
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: UMD was the perfect landing spot for goaltender Matthew Thiessen
Bulldogs senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen joins the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to share his journey from Maine to UMD, plus break down what he's learned working with Brant Nicklin.
January 26, 2023 07:36 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2023010816-31-201392.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman Dylan Anhorn has to have surgery, will miss the rest of the season
Anhorn, a senior transfer from Union, suffered a lower body injury on Saturday
January 23, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten