SCSU notebook: Cruikshank's 3 goals get him to 20 for the season, Larson gets 100th win, injuries update

ST. CLOUD — This has been the best season in the college career of Grant Cruikshank, a graduate student center for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team.

Cruikshank has accomplished that despite going five games without a point from Jan. 28-Feb. 18. But last weekend, he got going again with three goals in a series against Nebraska Omaha. He looks to keep rolling forward when the Huskies (11-8-3 NCHC, 19-10-3 overall) play host to Minnesota Duluth (9-13, 14-17-1) in the last series of the regular season. SCSU and UMD play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

With those three goals, Cruikshank joined some exclusive company. He became the 21st player in the NCAA Division I era at SCSU to score 20 or more goals in a season when he scored Saturday. The strong weekend came after his longest stretch this season without a point. But he said that he was not dwelling on the drought.

"I still felt like I was playing pretty well," Cruikshank said. "I didn't feel like I was forcing anything. I was just trying to play to the best of my ability and contribute in other ways when I could whether it's the faceoff, the penalty kill or defensively.

"I wasn't really thinking about it, but it definitely felt good to put a couple back in."

He is tied for fifth in the nation in goals, tied for seventh in power-play goals (8), tied for sixth in short-handed goals (2) and is 14th in faceoff wins (355). Cruikshank is the first SCSU player to score 20 or more goals in a season since Patrick Newell had 21 in 2018-19.

"I guess I didn't know that stat," Cruikshank said of the 20-goal scorers at SCSU. "One of my goals — at the start of the season — was to have around that number. I just felt like it was something I could hit. Obviously, it's a team stat.

"You're playing with great players. The coaches have put their trust in me to be on the ice," said Cruikshank, who is averaging 18 minutes, 27 seconds per game, which is tops among SCSU's forwards. "I've got to attribute some of that to the coaches and the players I've been playing with. We went through a little bit of a dry spell there, but hopefully, we can come in here the last stretch of the season and we all can get hot at the right time of the year — like we did at the start of the season."

Cruikshank played his first three seasons for Colorado College and his previous best season was in 2018-19 when he had 11 goals and 18 points in 40 games. Last season at the University of Minnesota, he had seven goals and 15 points in 33 games. This season, he has 30 points in 32 games.

Larson finally picks up milestone win

It took seven tries, but when the Huskies beat Nebraska Omaha 6-2 on Friday, it gave Brett Larson his 100th career win as head coach. In his fifth season, he is 100-57-16 since taking over as head coach after being an assistant coach at Minnesota Duluth.

"It felt like we were trying to get it to him forever," Cruikshank said. "Unfortunately, it took a bit longer than we intended. But he's such a great coach and does such a great job. He has the respect of all the players currently and the players he's had in the past. I think everyone knows how special he is ... He's the real deal and we couldn't be happier for him."

During Larson's tenure with the Huskies, he has been named the NCHC Coach of the Year (2018-19) after leading the Huskies to the conference regular season title, led the Huskies to two Frozen Faceoff championship games (2019, 2021), three NCAA tournament appearances and a second-place finish in the NCAA tournament in 2021.

St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson talks with players during a break against Miami in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / Special to The Rink Live

Larson is Cruikshank's third head coach in college and fourth head coach in six seasons, if you go back to his last season of juniors with the Penticton Vees. Cruikshank said that there are a number of factors that go into why Larson has been successful with the Huskies.

"There's a lot of things, both on and off the ice," Cruikshank said. "On the ice, he makes great adjustments, great calls on who to put out at what times whether it's for faceoffs, power plays, late in games — he's really good at making adjustments on the fly to what the other team is doing.

"Off the ice and in the locker room and away from the rink, he has a really great read on the team. He's someone that anyone feels like they can come to with anything and he's very relateable and you can have a conversation with him and I think that's really important.

"He always tells the why and I think that's a big thing. He tells why we are doing things and that results in players trusting him and he gains the trust of the players. That's something that I noticed in a short time — within the first couple weeks of being here. He's the real deal."

The boys had jokes when congratulating @BrettLarson18 on career win 💯! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7SzrqysmJ8 — St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) February 25, 2023

Injury updates

Unfortunately, there are a number of SCSU players who are banged up. Sophomore defenseman Jack Peart and senior defenseman Ondrej Trejbal both sustained lower body injuries on Saturday and forward Veeti Miettinen is battling a lower body injury.

"We're monitoring a few guys that got a little banged up on the weekend and we're hopeful that they'll be back this weekend," Larson said. "It's the playoff time of the year and the training room is usually full. If it's not, you're not playing hard enough."

With Peart and Trejbal both going down in Saturday's game, that put the Huskies on to their fourth option of running the top power-play unit. Senior Dylan Anhorn was running the top power-play unit before breaking bones in his foot before a game on Jan. 21. Peart had moved onto the top unit and Trejbal had moved onto running the second power-play unit since Anhorn had gotten injured.

Despite that, the Huskies were 4-for-9 on the power play in the series against the Mavericks to move into third in the nation on the power play (26.9%).