Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU notebook: Chase Brand is out with another injury, the lineup shuffle, coach pulling for Mason Salquist

Senior wing will miss this weekend's series against Denver.

SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) is checked into the boards by Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 17, 2023 04:31 PM


ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Chase Brand has had a tough time staying healthy this season.

The senior wing from Nevis, Minn., is going to be out this weekend with a lower body injury suffered in a game Friday against Colorado College.

"He's going to be week-to-week," Huskies head coach Brett Larson said on Tuesday.

Brand missed a series Nov. 18-19 at Colorado College after taking contact to the head in back-to-back series. He missed a series Oct. 14-15 at Wisconsin after suffering a wrist injury.

Brand has two goals, four assists, is a plus-4, has 14 shots and blocked four in 17 games this season. He's averaging 12 minutes, 13 seconds of ice time per game and is one of the Huskies' penalty killers.

On Friday, Brand played right wing on a line with sophomore center Mason Salquist and freshman left wing Adam Ingram.

_W5D1309
St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) joins St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) and Minnesota Duluth defenseman Owen Gallatin (20) in a battle for the puck during the third period Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Lineup shuffle

A combo platter changed up the lines for Saturday's game, which the Huskies won, 4-0.

With Brand out of the lineup, freshman Jack Rogers played right wing on a line with graduate student center Aidan Spellacy and freshman left wing Ryan Rosborough.

Junior wing Veeti Miettinen, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, had not had a point in four straight games. Miettinen, who has played the bulk of his career on left wing on a line with center Jami Krannila and right wing Zach Okabe, got moved to right wing on a line with Salquist and Ingram.

Junior Joe Molenaar had been playing right wing on a line with Spelllacy and Rosborough. Saturday, Molenaar moved up to left wing on a line with Krannila and Okabe. Molenaar had an assist on Okabe's goal and both Krannila and Okabe finished with a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win.

"Molenaar jumped in and did a great job on that line," Larson said. "We needed to get them going a little bit. They scored a nice faceoff goal where Moley made a nice play to get the puck to the middle, Oks got to the grease pan and scored it.

"Rogers did a nice job coming in and Spelly's line played the same way — hard, physical, got our ground game going and were effective. And I did like Salzy, Veeti and Ingy (together). They created some really good chances. That line has the potential to get some offense for us."

Pulling for Salquist

On Saturday, Larson found himself doing some cheering from the bench for one of his players. Salquist, a sophomore from Grand Forks, was playing in his 21st game of the season and does not have a goal or an assist.

"Very late in the game — maybe a minute-and-a-half left — he had a chance around the net," Larson said. "I didn't realize I said this, but I said, 'Go in Salzy. I want you to get a point.' He's out there and he can't hear me.

"Okabe turned around and said, 'Coach, honestly, he doesn't care.' That's the type of kid he is. He's willing to do whatever he can to help this team win. He's not focused on himself at all. I think that's a great example of our culture around here."

Salquist is averaging 14:43 per game, is winning 51.3% of his faceoffs, has 25 shots and is a penalty killer for the Huskies. He's also had some stretches on the power play.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0356.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: North Dakota and UMD to face off after tough series, SCSU manages split, Gophers defense stands tall
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Fighting Hawks and Bulldogs getting swept at home, the Gophers earning four points at Notre Dame. Also, a recap of WCHA action and the U-18 women's world championship.
January 16, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0419.jpg
NCHC
Roommates Kyler Kupka, Grant Cruikshank have 2 points apiece, Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in SCSU's 4-0 win
Jami Krannila adds a goal and an assist and Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in 4-0 win over Colorado College as Huskies reclaim sole possession of second place in NCHC.
January 14, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Matt Cullen_06.jpg
NCHC
Matt Cullen's SCSU No. 9 retired with former teammates, coaches paying homage
Pregame ceremony was held before Huskies played Colorado College on Saturday
January 14, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
NCHC
Power-play goals the difference as Colorado College knocks off SCSU
Tigers score twice in 1:01 span of second period to change momentum, go on to knock off No. 3/4-ranked Huskies, 4-2
January 13, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Huskies Hockey Insider Generic Graphic 1080.jpg
WCHA
Allie Cornelius is glad she came back to play for SCSU for a fifth season
Senior from St. Cloud has helped the Huskies to 13 wins this season. She joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
January 13, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Rinkside with Brooke Purowitz.PNG
NCHC
SCSU starts second half of NCHC season against improved Colorado College
The Tigers are three points behind the second-place Huskies in the conference race going into this weekend's series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
January 13, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
012019.S.BP.BSUWHKY Abby Halluska.jpg
WCHA
Bemidji State-St. Cloud State matchup included in Hockey Day Minnesota lineup
In conjunction with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Bally Sports, the Beavers’ game at St. Cloud State set for Jan. 28 will be televised on Bally Sports North Extra.
January 12, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
