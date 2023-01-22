ADVERTISEMENT

SCSU gets two goals from close range, beats Denver to move into tie atop NCHC

Huskies get second period goals from Jack Rogers and Zach Okabe, 19 saves from Jaxon Castor to beat Pioneers 2-0 and earn series sweep.

SCSU vs Denver_0829.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Jack Rogers (20) puts the puck over Denver goaltender Magnus Chrona (30) to score in the second period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 21, 2023 08:59 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Denver has company atop the NCHC standings.

St. Cloud State got two goals from close range and 19 saves from Jaxon Castor on its way to a 2-0 win over Denver in an NCHC game Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

With the win, the Huskies (10-4 NCHC, 18-6 overall) move into a tie for first in the conference with Denver (10-4, 19-7) with 10 games remaining in the regular season. The win also moved St. Cloud State into No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA Division I committee to pick the 16-team national tournament field at the end of the season.

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but there was some warranted debate as to whether or not it should have been 2-1.

St. Cloud State got goals on two shots from close range. Jami Krannila got his stick on a pass behind the Denver net, it bounced out front and Jack Rogers knocked it in at 7:33 for a 1-0 lead. Then Krannila took a slap shot that Magnus Chrona stopped, but Zach Okabe knocked in the rebound from just outside the crease at 10:26 on the power play for a 2-0 SCSU lead.

The debate came after a play with 1:15 left in the second period. Denver forward Casey Dornbach took a shot from the right side that SCSU goalie Jaxon Castor got a piece of, but the puck slowly trickled through and over the line. The problem was, one of the referees had whistled the play dead quickly after the puck hit Castor.

The play went to video review, but it was determined that the whistle had blown before the puck crossed the goal line.

The Huskies will play a series next weekend at Minnesota Duluth. Both games will be played at 7 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) at Amsoil Arena (NCHC.tv).

This story will be updated.

No. 4 SCSU 2, No. 3 DENVER 0

Denver 0-0-0—0
SCSU 0-2-0—2

First period scoring — None. Penalties: SCSU, Jack Peart (interference) 8:58; SCSU, Zach Okabe (cross-checking) 14:03; D, Carter Mazur (embellising) 14:03.

Second period scoring — 1. SCSU, Jack Rogers 3 (Jami Krannila 15, Joe Molenaar 4) 7:32; 2. SCSU, Okabe 15 (Krannila 16, Jack Peart 15) 10:26 (pp). Penalties: D, Mazur (hooking) 9:15.

Third period scoring — None. Penalties: D, Sean Behrens (tripping) 14:14.

Goalie saves — D, Magnus Chrona 5-9-5—21 (2 GA). SCSU, Jaxon Castor 3-8-8—19 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — D 3-6; SCSU 2-4.

Power play goals-opportunities (shots) — D 0-1 (0 shots); SCSU 1-2 (3 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 27-20.

Referees: Joe Sullivan, Andrew Wilk.

Linesemen: Elliott Bucholz, Andy Dokken.

Attendance: 5,148.

Three stars of the game: 1. Rogers (SCSU), 2. Krannila (SCSU), 3. Castor (SCSU).

Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
