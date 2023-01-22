SCSU gets two goals from close range, beats Denver to move into tie atop NCHC

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Denver has company atop the NCHC standings.

St. Cloud State got two goals from close range and 19 saves from Jaxon Castor on its way to a 2-0 win over Denver in an NCHC game Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

With the win, the Huskies (10-4 NCHC, 18-6 overall) move into a tie for first in the conference with Denver (10-4, 19-7) with 10 games remaining in the regular season. The win also moved St. Cloud State into No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA Division I committee to pick the 16-team national tournament field at the end of the season.

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but there was some warranted debate as to whether or not it should have been 2-1.

St. Cloud State got goals on two shots from close range. Jami Krannila got his stick on a pass behind the Denver net, it bounced out front and Jack Rogers knocked it in at 7:33 for a 1-0 lead. Then Krannila took a slap shot that Magnus Chrona stopped, but Zach Okabe knocked in the rebound from just outside the crease at 10:26 on the power play for a 2-0 SCSU lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate came after a play with 1:15 left in the second period. Denver forward Casey Dornbach took a shot from the right side that SCSU goalie Jaxon Castor got a piece of, but the puck slowly trickled through and over the line. The problem was, one of the referees had whistled the play dead quickly after the puck hit Castor.

The play went to video review, but it was determined that the whistle had blown before the puck crossed the goal line.

The Huskies will play a series next weekend at Minnesota Duluth. Both games will be played at 7 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) at Amsoil Arena (NCHC.tv).

This story will be updated.

No. 4 SCSU 2, No. 3 DENVER 0

Denver 0-0-0—0

SCSU 0-2-0—2

First period scoring — None. Penalties: SCSU, Jack Peart (interference) 8:58; SCSU, Zach Okabe (cross-checking) 14:03; D, Carter Mazur (embellising) 14:03.

Second period scoring — 1. SCSU, Jack Rogers 3 (Jami Krannila 15, Joe Molenaar 4) 7:32; 2. SCSU, Okabe 15 (Krannila 16, Jack Peart 15) 10:26 (pp). Penalties: D, Mazur (hooking) 9:15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third period scoring — None. Penalties: D, Sean Behrens (tripping) 14:14.

Goalie saves — D, Magnus Chrona 5-9-5—21 (2 GA). SCSU, Jaxon Castor 3-8-8—19 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — D 3-6; SCSU 2-4.

Power play goals-opportunities (shots) — D 0-1 (0 shots); SCSU 1-2 (3 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 27-20.

Referees: Joe Sullivan, Andrew Wilk.

Linesemen: Elliott Bucholz, Andy Dokken.

Attendance: 5,148.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three stars of the game: 1. Rogers (SCSU), 2. Krannila (SCSU), 3. Castor (SCSU).