SCSU forward Zach Okabe's rugby background has helped him succeed in hockey

ST. CLOUD — Zach Okabe is listed at 5-foot-9 and has never been an athlete who was going to intimidate anyone with his size.

But Okabe has never shied away from sports with a lot of physical contact. Born in Japan, Okabe spent eight years living in Australia and then lived in Canada and grew up playing a lot of sports, including rugby and hockey.

If you do not know rugby, it is played with an oval ball with 15 players on a side on a 110-yard field. Players can pass, throw and kick the ball before it is taken away by an opponent. It's full contact, but without any pads or a helmet. Okabe gave up the game as a teenager to stay healthy for hockey.

He said his rugby playing days, though, have had a positive effect on his hockey career.

"I only stopped playing rugby in grade 10 and I played wing, so I had to be fast and side-step a lot," Okabe said. "I feel like those quick-twitch muscles are there.

"Rugby is tough," said Okabe, who played rugby and hockey for Shawnigan Lake School, boarding school in Shawnigan, British Columbia. "Shawnigan Lake School is one of the top rugby schools in North America. So I played hockey for half the year and then on the rugby team, which won the championship that year (2017). Some of my closest friends — we played rugby and hockey together. I loved rugby. It was the first sport I loved."

After leaving Shawnigan, Okabe played two seasons of junior hockey for the Grande Prairie Storm of the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the St. Cloud State men's hockey team in 2019. Okabe is having the best college season of his career with 16 goals, 32 points and is a plus-15 in 34 games as the Huskies begin the postseason.

Fourth-seeded SCSU (20-11-3) plays fifth-seeded Minnesota Duluth (15-18-1) in a best-of-three NCHC playoff series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The teams play at 7:37 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, 6:07 p.m. Sunday (all on FOX 9+). The winner of the series advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals, which will be played March 17 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Upward career trajectory

Okabe helped the Huskies to a 4-3 overtime win over UMD on March 4 with a goal with 14.3 seconds left to give SCSU its lone win of the season against the Bulldogs in four games. It came on senior night and Okabe's parents and two sisters were at the game.

"It was cool, especially in front of the crowd that night, which was unbelievable," Okabe said of a standing-room only crowd of 5,636. "That's one of the loudest I've heard that rink. To come back after being down 3-0 against one of our rivals on senior night — yeah, that was pretty cool."

It was his career-best fourth game-winning goal of the season and it leaves him nine points away from 100 for his career. That last stat shows how Okabe has improved over years. As a freshman, he did not have a point in his first 13 games and he finished with nine points in 30 games.

Okabe was one of the first recruits for Larson and his staff when he took the program over in 2018. Okabe had committed to Vermont, but when Vermont associate coach Kyle Wallack left the program to become the head coach of the Albertus Magnus College men's hockey team in Connecticut, Okabe de-committed. In August 2018, he verbally committed to the Huskies.

His father, Nobuaki, had played for the club hockey team at St. Cloud State ... which didn't hurt.

"That was one of the first big recruiting battles when I got the job," Larson said. "When he became available, we went after him and we went after him hard. We were battling some big schools on him. Obviously, having his connection to St. Cloud with his dad going here and Oaks had grown up with a St. Cloud jersey on helped.

"He's fun to coach. He brings a great energy to practice. He's got a pretty good way of running the line between being confident and cocky. Sometimes, he tilts a little more toward one than the other. But that brings a real fun atmosphere to the rink. We always just tell him that, if you're going to have that swagger, you better be able to back it up."

Walking the talk

Okabe admits that he may come across as cocky, but most of it is him having fun in the game.

"I feel like I've always been a confident person," he said. "I've always been a jokester, too. In practice, I'll joke around and some things may come across as cocky, but it's all fun and games. I'm just having a good time out there with my buddies. I've always been a confident person, not just in hockey, but in life."

Some success also helps a player with their confidence. He has been more productive each season he has been at SCSU. After that nine-point freshman season, he had 22 points in 30 games as a sophomore, 11 goals and 28 points in 37 games as a junior.

That increased production has coincided with improved speed and physical play. Since getting to SCSU, he has lived in St. Cloud year-round. He has worked with the same power skating coach as teammate Spencer Meier and with SCSU strength and conditioning coach Jeff Franczek. He said he has put on about 12 pounds since he started college and is listed at 180 pounds.

"We just showed the team of him winning a stick battle in front of our net defensively," Larson said. "He's got a strong, quick stick and that's a big part of his game, for sure. He creates a lot of offense with it in tight areas. He had to create it early (in his career) because, quite honestly, his separation speed wasn't very good when he got here. He was quick in small areas, but not fast up the rink.

"The main area that's gotten better in his four years has been his separation speed in his skating," Larson said. "He's not afraid. He'll get in battles, compete. I think that comes from he just loves the game and loves winning."

Okabe is winning 45% of his puck battles and he said that his play in physical areas is where he has improved most in college.

"I think I've been more solid in battles," he said of his senior season. "When I came in at 18, I was playing against (some) guys who were 25. You really feel how strong the battles are in the corners. I feel like now, as a senior, I win most of my puck battles and can hold my own. Working with the strength coaches, I've been able to put on a lot of weight and I feel like I'm a bit more physical, too. I feel like I hit a decent amount."