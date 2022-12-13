SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU defenseman receives one-game suspension for illegal hit

Brendan Bushy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on a hit in the Huskies' 5-0 loss on Saturday.

SCSU vs UND_0101.jpg
St. Cloud State defenseman Brendan Bushy (18) moves the puck against North Dakota in the first period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 13, 2022 12:48 PM
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to St. Cloud State graduate student defenseman Brendan Bushy, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy, the NCHC announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The suspension stems from an illegal hit during the Huskies game against Miami on Dec. 10 at Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

During Saturday night’s game, Bushy was assessed a major penalty for contact to the head and given a game misconduct penalty at 15:19 of the second period. The RedHawks scored three goals on the power play from the major on their way to a 5-0 win.

_CW72138
NCHC
SCSU's defenseman's strong start might have something to do with feel-good Vikings, certainly Huskies culture
Brendan Bushy is in his fifth season with the Huskies and leads the team in plus/minus. St. Cloud State travels to play an NCHC series this weekend at Colorado College.
November 17, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Bushy will be required to serve the one-game suspension during SCSU’s next game, which is an exhibition game on Dec. 30 against the University of Manitoba. Bushy is eligible to return for St. Cloud State’s series opener against Minnesota on Jan. 7 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Bushy, who is from Thief River Falls, has five points, leads the team with 22 blocked shots and is tied for second on the team in plus/minus (plus-13) in 18 games this season. For his career, Bushy has 26 points, 83 penalty minutes and is a plus-29 in 155 games.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v People's Republic of China
WCHA
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic
The senior forward from Opava tells how she got started playing hockey, what youth hockey is like there, the challenges of several overseas tournaments last season on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
December 15, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Ice Hockey - Women's Bronze Medal Game - Finland v Switzerland
WCHA
Five SCSU players will compete in Five Nations Tournament
Klara Hymlarova, Svenja Voigt, Laura Zimmerman, Sanni Ahola and Jenniina Nylund will compete in a 10-game tournament in Sweden
December 12, 2022 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
111222 S GFH UNDMHKY0565.jpg
NCHC
UND hockey lines up series against first-time opponent
The Fighting Hawks have already set two series for the 2025-26 season. One is a familiar opponent. One is new.
December 24, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
NCHC
UMD hockey notebook: Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
IMG_2177.jpg
NCHC
Trio of UND recruits win gold at World Junior A Challenge
Andrew Strathmann, Jake Livanavage and Mac Swanson played on the U.S. team. Their assistant coach was former UND captain Matt Smaby.
December 19, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
7Q7A4807.jpg
NCHC
UND's Jackson Blake makes U.S. World Junior squad
The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.
December 16, 2022 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman