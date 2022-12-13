SCSU defenseman receives one-game suspension for illegal hit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to St. Cloud State graduate student defenseman Brendan Bushy, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy, the NCHC announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The suspension stems from an illegal hit during the Huskies game against Miami on Dec. 10 at Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

During Saturday night’s game, Bushy was assessed a major penalty for contact to the head and given a game misconduct penalty at 15:19 of the second period. The RedHawks scored three goals on the power play from the major on their way to a 5-0 win.

Bushy will be required to serve the one-game suspension during SCSU’s next game, which is an exhibition game on Dec. 30 against the University of Manitoba. Bushy is eligible to return for St. Cloud State’s series opener against Minnesota on Jan. 7 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Bushy, who is from Thief River Falls, has five points, leads the team with 22 blocked shots and is tied for second on the team in plus/minus (plus-13) in 18 games this season. For his career, Bushy has 26 points, 83 penalty minutes and is a plus-29 in 155 games.