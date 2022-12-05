SCSU defenseman named to USA preliminary roster for World Junior Championships

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart has a chance to play for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships again.

Peart, a sophomore from Grand Rapids, Minn., is one of 10 defensemen who have been named to the 32-player American roster. The Americans are expected to bring a roster of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies to the tournament, which will be held Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 5, 2023, in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The team will have a training camp from Dec. 12-17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., before a final roster is chosen.

Peart, a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild, is one eight members of the U.S. team that competed in the most recent World Junior Championships. The other returning members of that team include goalies Kaidan Mbereko (Colorado College) and Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit, Ontario Hockey League), defensmen Sean Behrens (Denver) and Luke Hughes (Michigan) and forwards Logan Cooley (Minnesota), Red Savage (Miami) and Charlie Stramel (Wisconsin).

Peart is one of 23 NHL draft picks on the preliminary roster. The other eight players are all draft eligible this summer.

Peart is coming off his best series of this season. He had two goals, three assists and was a plus-5 in two wins over North Dakota and has been named NCHC Defenseman of the Week. For the season, he has 12 assists, 14 points, 17 blocked shots, 10 penalty minutes, 25 shots on goal and is a plus-11 in 16 games.

Peart is averaging 19 minutes per game and is winning 54% of his puck battles.

Peart is the 11th St. Cloud State player to play for Team USA in a World Junior Championships. He is looking to become the third SCSU player (Mark Parrish, 1996-97; Ryan Poehling, 2018-19) to play in two World Junior Championships.

Huskies on USA World Junior roster