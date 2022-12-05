SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU defenseman named to USA preliminary roster for World Junior Championships

Jack Peart is one of 32 players named to the roster, which will be trimmed to 23 before the tournament. Peart, who played in the last World Juniors tournament, is one of 10 defensemen on the preliminary list

SCSU vs UND_1142.jpg
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) skates the puck past North Dakota forward Gavin Hain (10) in the third period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 05, 2022 04:00 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart has a chance to play for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships again.

Peart, a sophomore from Grand Rapids, Minn., is one of 10 defensemen who have been named to the 32-player American roster. The Americans are expected to bring a roster of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies to the tournament, which will be held Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 5, 2023, in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The team will have a training camp from Dec. 12-17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., before a final roster is chosen.

Peart, a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild, is one eight members of the U.S. team that competed in the most recent World Junior Championships. The other returning members of that team include goalies Kaidan Mbereko (Colorado College) and Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit, Ontario Hockey League), defensmen Sean Behrens (Denver) and Luke Hughes (Michigan) and forwards Logan Cooley (Minnesota), Red Savage (Miami) and Charlie Stramel (Wisconsin).

SCSU vs St. Thomas_0879.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman Jack Peart discusses his busy summer with Team USA, Wild camp
The Grand Rapids (Minn.) native also discusses fishing, what he learned from last season, what it was like to play for Grant Clafton and how the 10 new players on the Huskies roster are looking on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten. Plus a guest appearance by a teammate.
September 09, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Peart is one of 23 NHL draft picks on the preliminary roster. The other eight players are all draft eligible this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peart is coming off his best series of this season. He had two goals, three assists and was a plus-5 in two wins over North Dakota and has been named NCHC Defenseman of the Week. For the season, he has 12 assists, 14 points, 17 blocked shots, 10 penalty minutes, 25 shots on goal and is a plus-11 in 16 games.

Peart is averaging 19 minutes per game and is winning 54% of his puck battles.

Peart is the 11th St. Cloud State player to play for Team USA in a World Junior Championships. He is looking to become the third SCSU player (Mark Parrish, 1996-97; Ryan Poehling, 2018-19) to play in two World Junior Championships.

Huskies on USA World Junior roster

  • 1991 — defenseman Tony Burns
  • 1996 — forward Matt Cullen
  • 1996, 1997 — forward Mark Parrish
  • 2003 — goalie Bobby Goepfert
  • 2006 — defenseman Casey Borer
  • 2010 — goalie Mike Lee
  • 2012 — defenseman Kevin Gravel
  • 2016 — defenseman Will Borgen
  • 2017 — defenseman Jack Ahcan
  • 2018, 2019 — forward Ryan Poehling
  • 2022 — defenseman Jack Peart
READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v People's Republic of China
WCHA
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic
The senior forward from Opava tells how she got started playing hockey, what youth hockey is like there, the challenges of several overseas tournaments last season on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
December 15, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0101.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman receives one-game suspension for illegal hit
Brendan Bushy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on a hit in the Huskies' 5-0 loss on Saturday.
December 13, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVEGRAND RAPIDS THUNDERHAWKSFARGO FORCE
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
111222 S GFH UNDMHKY0565.jpg
NCHC
UND hockey lines up series against first-time opponent
The Fighting Hawks have already set two series for the 2025-26 season. One is a familiar opponent. One is new.
December 24, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
NCHC
UMD hockey notebook: Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
IMG_2177.jpg
NCHC
Trio of UND recruits win gold at World Junior A Challenge
Andrew Strathmann, Jake Livanavage and Mac Swanson played on the U.S. team. Their assistant coach was former UND captain Matt Smaby.
December 19, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
7Q7A4807.jpg
NCHC
UND's Jackson Blake makes U.S. World Junior squad
The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.
December 16, 2022 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman