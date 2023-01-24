ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU defenseman Dylan Anhorn has to have surgery, will miss the rest of the season

Anhorn, a senior transfer from Union, suffered a lower body injury on Saturday

2023010816-31-201392.jpg
St. Cloud State defenseman Dylan Anhorn (4) carries the puck during a nonconference men's hockey game against the University of Minnesota on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 23, 2023 06:33 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has sustained a fair number of injuries during the season. The Huskies got some bad news on an injury for senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn.

Anhorn, a transfer from Union College , was a late scratch on Saturday after suffering a lower body injury. Brett Larson, on his weekly radio show, said that Anhorn suffered an injury warming up before the game Saturday, will have to have surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

"(Associate athletic trainer) Bryan DeMaine came running into my office and said, 'It's serious. You've got to come out,'" Larson said. "We had been doing our off-ice warmup, which we do before every game. Something happened where Dylan was warming up quickly and something turned wrong in his leg.

"It ended up being an injury requiring surgery and he will be out the rest of the year."

Anhorn has played a big role in the Huskies (10-4 NCHC ,18-6 overall) getting off to one of the best starts in program history and being ranked No. 1 in both NCAA Division I polls this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCSU vs Colorado_0719.jpg
NCHC
Dylan Anhorn discusses his strong start and why he's fit in so well at SCSU
The senior transfer from Union is tied for the NCAA Division I lead in points by a defenseman for the Huskies, who are fifth in PairWise Rankings.
January 18, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Anhorn leads the Huskies in time on ice (21 minutes, 19 seconds) and blocked shots (30), is fourth on the team in plus/minus (plus-15) and is second in the nation in both assists (20) and points (25) by a defenseman.

"He's worked so hard to put himself in this spot and feeling so good about where his game is at and where it's going," Larson said. "It's a really tough situation.

"Our team's reaction to that — this happened right before the game. They could have been in shock. I had to get Brady Ziemer off his couch and get the Doritos out of his mouth to get over to the rink to get his gear on. Other than that, the team responded really well. It was next man up. Not only next man up, but I think everyone felt they needed to bring a little more. And I think the fans could tell that our compete level for 60 minutes was as good as it's ever been.

"I think the kids are going to rally around this. I think they're going to rally around Dylan."

Anhorn has been playing on St. Cloud State's top defensive pairing with sophomore Josh Luedtke. On Saturday, graduate student Brendan Bushy was Luedtke's partner and junior Brady Ziemer was added as the seventh defenseman. The other defensive pairings for the Huskies were senior Ondrej Trejbal with freshman Mason Reiners and sophomore Jack Peart with fifth-year senior Spencer Meier.

"The good news for Dylan is that this is not going to affect his career in the long term," Larson said. "It is not going to stop him from being 100% of the hockey player that he has been. It shouldn't cause any issues.

"It was an absolute freak accident and a one in a million thing. I feel terrible for him. If you know Dylan at all, he loves hockey as much as any kid I've been around. He's still going to be a big part of this thing. He'll be around doing his rehab. I told him already that I want him up watching games and I want your opinion after periods."

ADVERTISEMENT

As was mentioned, the Huskies have had to sustain a number of injuries this season. Luedtke missed eight games after suffering a concussion in the team's opening game. Senior wing Kyler Kupka missed six games after going through an appendectomy. Meier missed eight games resting an upper body injury. Senior wing Chase Brand has missed seven games with three injuries.

The Huskies play Minnesota Duluth (5-9, 10-13-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (NCHC.tv) at Amsoil Arena.

Krannila, Rogers receive NCHC honors

St. Cloud State center Jami Krannila and wing Jack Rogers have received weekly honors from the NCHC.

Krannila, a senior from Nokia, Finland, has been named Forward of the Week. Krannila had two goals, including the game-winner, in Friday's 7-3 win over Denver. Krannila added two assists in SCSU's 2-0 win over the Pioneers. In the series, he was a plus-4, had five shots on goal and won 57.9% of his faceoffs.

Rogers, a freshman from East Northport, N.Y., was named Rookie of the Week. Rogers had a goal in each win over Denver, including the game-winner on Saturday.

Nebraska Omaha freshman Jacob Guevin was named Defenseman of the Week and Western Michigan junior Cameron Rowe was named Goaltender of the Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Denver_0829.jpg
NCHC
SCSU solves Denver goaltender, moves into tie with Pioneers atop NCHC
Huskies get second period goals from Jack Rogers and Zach Okabe, 19 saves from Jaxon Castor to beat Pioneers 2-0 and earn series sweep.
January 21, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SanniAhola.jpg
WCHA
Ohio State wins with OT rush, SCSU picks up point against top-ranked team
Huskies junior goalie Sanni Ahola makes 47 saves in 3-2 loss to Buckeyes, who score on a rush in OT to pick up the extra point
January 21, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0519.jpg
NCHC
Special teams, big second period give No. 4 SCSU win over No. 3 Denver
Huskies go 3-for-5 on the power play, kill off a big 5-on-3 power play for Pioneers on their way to a 7-3 victory
January 20, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0054.jpg
NCHC
SCSU captain gains some perspective during his time out of the lineup
Spencer Meier had missed two games in his first four seasons of college hockey. He returned to the lineup earlier this month after resting for an upper body injury and missing eight games.
January 19, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Rinkside with Brooke Purowitz.PNG
NCHC
Rinkside: SCSU prepares for defending national champion Denver in showdown between top 2 teams in NCHC
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Brooke Purowitz discuss this weekend's series in a video preview. Also, Brett Larson on his keys to the series.
January 19, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0719.jpg
NCHC
Dylan Anhorn discusses his strong start and why he's fit in so well at SCSU
The senior transfer from Union is tied for the NCAA Division I lead in points by a defenseman for the Huskies, who are fifth in PairWise Rankings.
January 18, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Chase Brand is out with another injury, the lineup shuffle, coach pulling for Mason Salquist
Senior wing will miss this weekend's series against Denver.
January 17, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
Whitecourt Wolverines 22/23
NCHC
UND picks up commitment from right-handed defenseman Tanner Komzak
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blue liner from the Alberta Junior Hockey League will come to Grand Forks in the fall.
January 23, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators
NCHC
Cole Smith scores first NHL goal
The former UND alternate captain scored for the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.
January 23, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 21
NCHC
Matt Greene skates 'One More Shift' in Ralph Engelstad Arena
The former UND captain and two-time Stanley Cup winner skated before Saturday's UND-Minnesota Duluth game.
January 22, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 21
NCHC
Minnesota Duluth scores late goal to beat UND in series finale
Luke Loheit scored with 2:03 left in the third period to lift the Bulldogs to a split in the two-game series.
January 22, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman