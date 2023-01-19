ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Rinkside: SCSU prepares for defending national champion Denver in showdown between top 2 teams in NCHC

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Brooke Purowitz discuss this weekend's series in a video preview. Also, Brett Larson on his keys to the series.

Rinkside with Brooke Purowitz.PNG
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten (left) with Husky Productions ice-side reporter Brooke Purowitz.
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 19, 2023 02:55 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — If you look at the PairWise Rankings , this is a matchup between two of the top five teams in NCAA Division I men's hockey.

Denver (10-2 NCHC, 19-5 overall), the defending national champion, is leading the NCHC by six points over St. Cloud State (8-4, 16-6). The Pioneers are No. 4 in the PairWise, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to pick the 16-team national tournament field. The Huskies are No. 5 as the teams get ready to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday (both on FOX 9+) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

"It's as big as it gets and these are the (series) that, as a hockey player, this is why you play college hockey," Huskies coach Brett Larson said. "They're a rival for us. We had two great games with them out there where both teams played really well. We know we've got a big challenge coming in, which makes it exciting."

The Pioneers and Huskies played one another Nov. 4-5 in Denver with the Huskies picking up a 4-3 overtime win and the Pioneers answering with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Denver has won three straight games and scored seven goals in each game. The Pioneers are tied for third in the country in goals-per-game (3.9), eighth in shots-per-game (33.6) and has 12 NHL draft picks on its roster.

"For us, it's going to be a very similar game plan that we used against Minnesota, which has a ton of skill," Larson said, referring to a series two weeks ago, in which, the Huskies allowed two goals in two games. "We have to be really smart with the puck. We have to defend well and we have to capitalize when we get our opportunities."

Defense and goaltending have been strengths for the Huskies this season. St. Cloud State is the second-toughest team to score on in the country (2.0 gapg) and leads the nation in save percentage (.924) with goalies Jaxon Castor and Dominic Basse splitting time.

Denver senior goalie Magnus Chrona is 15-5 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He stopped all 40 shots he saw last weekend in a sweep at Miami.

"Chrona is big (6-foot-5), so we've got to get bodies in front of him," Larson said. "We've got to try to get him moving east to west with a lot of traffic around. That's usually the recipe when you're trying to score on a big goalie. That traffic and movement is going to be critical."

Here's another key: Don't let the Pioneers get a lead. Denver is 15-0 when it scores first, 9-0 when it leads after the first period and 15-1 when it leads after the second period.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Colorado_0719.jpg
NCHC
Dylan Anhorn discusses his strong start and why he's fit in so well at SCSU
The senior transfer from Union is tied for the NCAA Division I lead in points by a defenseman for the Huskies, who are fifth in PairWise Rankings.
January 18, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Chase Brand is out with another injury, the lineup shuffle, coach pulling for Mason Salquist
Senior wing will miss this weekend's series against Denver.
January 17, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0356.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: North Dakota and UMD to face off after tough series, SCSU manages split, Gophers defense stands tall
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Fighting Hawks and Bulldogs getting swept at home, the Gophers earning four points at Notre Dame. Also, a recap of WCHA action and the U-18 women's world championship.
January 16, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0419.jpg
NCHC
Roommates Kyler Kupka, Grant Cruikshank have 2 points apiece, Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in SCSU's 4-0 win
Jami Krannila adds a goal and an assist and Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in 4-0 win over Colorado College as Huskies reclaim sole possession of second place in NCHC.
January 14, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Matt Cullen_06.jpg
NCHC
Matt Cullen's SCSU No. 9 retired with former teammates, coaches paying homage
Pregame ceremony was held before Huskies played Colorado College on Saturday
January 14, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
NCHC
Power-play goals the difference as Colorado College knocks off SCSU
Tigers score twice in 1:01 span of second period to change momentum, go on to knock off No. 3/4-ranked Huskies, 4-2
January 13, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Huskies Hockey Insider Generic Graphic 1080.jpg
WCHA
Allie Cornelius is glad she came back to play for SCSU for a fifth season
Senior from St. Cloud has helped the Huskies to 13 wins this season. She joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
January 13, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
