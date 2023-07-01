Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Rhett Gardner signs two-year deal with Philadelphia Flyers

The former UND center had played his entire pro career with the Dallas Stars organization.

22 - Rhett Gardner
Texas Stars forward Rhett Gardner skates in a game against the Chicago Wolves on Friday, December 9, 2022 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The Stars defeated the Wolves 5-2.
Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media via Texas Stars
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 4:45 PM

GRAND FORKS — Rhett Gardner is headed to a new organization for the first time in his professional career.

The former UND center and one-time National Collegiate Hockey Conference defensive forward of the year has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The two-way contract means Gardner's compensation will differ depending on whether he's in the NHL or American Hockey League.

His NHL salary is $775,000. His AHL salary was not announced by the Flyers.

Gardner, who played at UND from 2015-19, has spent all four pro seasons in the Dallas organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardner has played 40 NHL games, scoring one goal and tallying two points.

He has been a key player for Dallas' top minor-league affiliate, the Texas Stars. He scored 10 goals and tallied 40 points in 71 games this season for Texas, earning the Professional Hockey Players' Association Unsung Hero Award for the AHL's Western Conference.

The Stars drafted Gardner in the fourth round, No. 116 overall, in 2016 — a few months after he helped UND win the 2016 NCAA national championship.

As of July 1, there are 20 former UND players under NHL contracts for 2022-23.

They are Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa), Brock Boeser (Vancouver), Drake Caggiula (Edmonton), Judd Caulfield (Anaheim), Derek Forbort (Boston), Gardner (Philadelphia), Tyson Jost (Buffalo), Matt Kiersted (Florida), Tyler Kleven (Ottawa), Paul LaDue (N.Y. Islanders), Brad Malone (Edmonton), Zane McIntyre (Minnesota), Brock Nelson (Islanders), T.J. Oshie (Washington), Tucker Poolman (Vancouver), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa), Nick Schmaltz (Arizona), Cole Smith (Nashville), Troy Stecher (Arizona) and Christian Wolanin (Vancouver).

There are nine former Fighting Hawks who are unrestricted free agents after being on NHL contracts last season: forward Collin Adams, goalie Aaron Dell, forward Grant Mismash, forward Zach Parise, forward Austin Poganski, defenseman Colton Poolman, goalie Adam Scheel, forward Jonathan Toews and forward Jasper Weatherby.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What to read next
2885179+0B5ubNtKCsUshektaN3ZBajRhRWs.jpg
NCHC
Drake Caggiula returns to Edmonton on two-year deal
July 01, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Zane McIntyre
NCHC
Zane McIntyre returns to Minnesota Wild on one-year contract
July 01, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2332822+012216.s.gfh_.Stecher.jpg
NCHC
Troy Stecher headed back to Arizona on one-year deal
July 01, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT